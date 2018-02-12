₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
By Lemuel Irabor
According to The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 1 in every 12 teens is indulging one form of addiction or another. From everyday activities like eating; to despicable acts like alcohol, pornography, drug & substance abuse, and illicit sex; addiction is as common as it is deadly.
Psychologists and psychoanalysts say addiction is harmful—no matter the kind of activity—because although it can be pleasurable, the continuation of which becomes compulsive, interferes with ordinary responsibilities and concerns, such as work.
Here are four (4) tips that have been proven time and time again to rid anyone from any type of addiction.
1. Determine to be free
The first step on your journey to being free of your addiction is actually taken on the inside. You have to develop a will, find a reason to quit whatever addiction you’re into.
This helps to keep you focused on the task of getting free; as you constantly remind yourself,
“I’m doing this because..” ;
“I’m trying to quit this addiction for __’s sake”
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by LemuelIrabor: 6:10pm On Feb 13
2. Remove all the ‘bridges’
Now that you’ve got the inspiration and determination to be free, the next step is to get rid of all the clutter that creates a suitable environment for you to engage in the activity. For example, if you’re addicted to porn, get rid of all adult magazines and erotic movies. If you surf the web for pornographic content, installing software that block adult sites/adverts is also recommended.
If you’re looking to quit binging, you should get rid of all the liquor around you. Whether natural (e.g fermented fruit sugars) or industrially-prepared.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by LemuelIrabor: 6:11pm On Feb 13
3. Resist and RESIST
There is no easy way to say this. You’re most likely gonna get withdrawal symptoms. So, you best prepare for them.
This is because your brain has become used to the raised dopamine levels in the body, caused by your indulgence in these activities.
While you wait for your body to adjust to the normal dopamine levels, experts suggest that you engage in a sporting activity. For masturbation addicts, whenever you feel the urge, go for a quick run. This helps you release all the pent-up stress & frustration that may be compelling you to masturbate.
However, for drug & substance addicts, the next tip is probably the best option for you.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by LemuelIrabor: 6:12pm On Feb 13
4. Confide in someone you trust
A counselor, psychologist, mature mentor or even your best friend will do. We all know the axiom, ‘a problem solved is half-solved’ and can all attest to its truthfulness.
Let someone who loves and cares about you know about your struggle. In doing so, you not only get moral support; you get someone who’ll monitor your progress closely, and correct you with love.
SOURCE: http://lirabor.blogspot.com/2018/01/4-tips-to-help-you-become-free-of-your.html
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by Mustack(m): 6:28pm On Feb 13
Nice one. Help us tell bubu dat his adiction is hurting nigerians
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by NisforNicky(f): 9:35pm On Feb 13
hmmmmm wat if ayam addicted to ice cream @OP?
lalasticlala u ar addicted to snakes abi? oya cum an cure yasef sharp sharp
generalbush & biacan cumansee sumtin o
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by akeentech(m): 9:43pm On Feb 13
Mustack:
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by pinnket: 9:44pm On Feb 13
Nice one OP... but to top it all, you also need prayers and God.
Addiction is a very strong spirit... It takes grace and strong determination to stop it..
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:44pm On Feb 13
Some articles make me wonder whether the people who wrote then actually did any research...
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by Amirullaha(m): 9:44pm On Feb 13
Owk o...
When my lil nephew just arrived Nigeria, boy was playing his video game about 8pm and NEPA took light. Bobo shouted "Mum help me! I'm blind"....
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by Gbadegesin19(m): 9:44pm On Feb 13
All of you watching BBnaija, comma break free!!
Meanwhile..
Massive BlackTrib3
Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by jericco1(m): 9:44pm On Feb 13
hmm the tips are not strong enough.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by oginga: 9:45pm On Feb 13
How do I stop nairaland addiction?
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by chijindu34(m): 9:46pm On Feb 13
Thanks but I can't not stop having sex it's part of me
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by jrerico1(m): 9:46pm On Feb 13
This can't stop me from weed, its my best friend
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by banana4nana(m): 9:50pm On Feb 13
How can I confide in someone? Who can I trust? The one wey I go talk nah come go hear for CNN. I fear human being.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by ManFromJos: 9:52pm On Feb 13
Oginga speak my mind sha..
1. how can i cut this nairaland addiction?.
2. garri addiction
3. drinking tea addiction
4. touchn a.ss addiction
5. drinking fvckng cold sprite addiction
6. rating b.ooty addiction.
7. ps3 n 4 addiction
8. joint game n online game addiction
9. music n movie addiction
10. bet9ja over addiction?
op, oya answer asap
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by Kinesiology: 9:57pm On Feb 13
t
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by adorablevic(f): 9:58pm On Feb 13
am addicted to getting money I can't stop oo
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:02pm On Feb 13
Amirullaha:Hahahaha get out of my head. Exactly what happened to my sisters 3year old son.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by dkronicle(m): 10:03pm On Feb 13
This is kind of good. The only way a person is gonna stop addiction finally is when what the person is addicted to shows it full time negative effect on d person. I stopped smoking sk the day i was high and i fell in a very big gutter. The image of that wont allow me near sk again. I stopped drinking bullet and other sweet vodka drinks the day it formatted my system, God that day i saw death. Believe me, when you experience the bad side of something is when you start avoiding it. I started using condoms when one werey girl nearly wound me with her problem. The picture of the side effects is bad.. Only a f00l will love to experience the side effects of sth.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by NisforNicky(f): 10:05pm On Feb 13
adorablevic:
haba. u wee knw an igbo gee wen u c posts lyk dis
nkechi kakwanu?
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by congorasta: 10:06pm On Feb 13
k
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by jesicajonna(f): 10:08pm On Feb 13
Amirullaha:
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by abike12(f): 10:08pm On Feb 13
number 4 is SO important.
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by hidhrhis(m): 10:10pm On Feb 13
nothing can free me from my addiction except 20k
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by kalufelix(m): 10:10pm On Feb 13
Somebody Gotta Weed Up..
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by xudek: 10:12pm On Feb 13
pinnket:
I agree with you
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by NisforNicky(f): 10:12pm On Feb 13
Mustack:
chai c as dis 1 jxt chop free FTC :-/
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by biacan(f): 10:13pm On Feb 13
NisforNicky:I'm addicted to money but it's a good thing
|Re: 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction by CHUKWUNOLOGICAL(m): 10:25pm On Feb 13
No 4. Is hard, They wil use u for illustration
