Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 4 Tips To Help You Become Free Of Your Every Addiction (9163 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Lemuel Irabor









According to The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 1 in every 12 teens is indulging one form of addiction or another. From everyday activities like eating; to despicable acts like alcohol, pornography, drug & substance abuse, and illicit sex; addiction is as common as it is deadly.



Psychologists and psychoanalysts say addiction is harmful—no matter the kind of activity—because although it can be pleasurable, the continuation of which becomes compulsive, interferes with ordinary responsibilities and concerns, such as work.



Here are four (4) tips that have been proven time and time again to rid anyone from any type of addiction.





1. Determine to be free











The first step on your journey to being free of your addiction is actually taken on the inside. You have to develop a will, find a reason to quit whatever addiction you’re into.



This helps to keep you focused on the task of getting free; as you constantly remind yourself,



“I’m doing this because..” ;



“I’m trying to quit this addiction for __’s sake” According to(NSDUH), 1 in every 12 teens is indulging one form of addiction or another. From everyday activities like eating; to despicable acts like, and; addiction is as common as it is deadly.Psychologists and psychoanalysts say addiction is harmful—no matter the kind of activity—because although it can be pleasurable, the continuation of which becomes compulsive, interferes with ordinary responsibilities and concerns, such as work.Here areThe first step on your journey to being free of your addiction is actually taken on the inside. You have to develop a will, find a reason to quit whatever addiction you’re into.This helps to keep you focused on the task of getting free; as you constantly remind yourself,“I’m doing this because..” ;“I’m trying to quit this addiction for __’s sake” 1 Like

2. Remove all the ‘bridges’



Now that you’ve got the inspiration and determination to be free, the next step is to get rid of all the clutter that creates a suitable environment for you to engage in the activity. For example, if you’re addicted to porn, get rid of all adult magazines and erotic movies. If you surf the web for pornographic content, installing software that block adult sites/adverts is also recommended.



If you’re looking to quit binging, you should get rid of all the liquor around you. Whether natural (e.g fermented fruit sugars) or industrially-prepared. 2 Likes

3. Resist and RESIST







There is no easy way to say this. You’re most likely gonna get withdrawal symptoms. So, you best prepare for them.



This is because your brain has become used to the raised dopamine levels in the body, caused by your indulgence in these activities.



While you wait for your body to adjust to the normal dopamine levels, experts suggest that you engage in a sporting activity. For masturbation addicts, whenever you feel the urge, go for a quick run. This helps you release all the pent-up stress & frustration that may be compelling you to masturbate.



However, for drug & substance addicts, the next tip is probably the best option for you. There is no easy way to say this. You’re most likely gonna get withdrawal symptoms. So, you best prepare for them.This is because your brain has become used to the raised dopamine levels in the body, caused by your indulgence in these activities.While you wait for your body to adjust to the normal dopamine levels, experts suggest that you engage in a sporting activity. For masturbation addicts, whenever you feel the urge, go for a quick run. This helps you release all the pent-up stress & frustration that may be compelling you to masturbate.However, for drug & substance addicts, the next tip is probably the best option for you. 1 Like

4. Confide in someone you trust









A counselor, psychologist, mature mentor or even your best friend will do. We all know the axiom, ‘a problem solved is half-solved’ and can all attest to its truthfulness.



Let someone who loves and cares about you know about your struggle. In doing so, you not only get moral support; you get someone who’ll monitor your progress closely, and correct you with love.





Cc Fynestboi, mynd44, lalasticlala



SOURCE: http://lirabor.blogspot.com/2018/01/4-tips-to-help-you-become-free-of-your.html



https://lemuelirabor.wordpress.com/2018/02/12/4-tips-to-help-you-become-free-of-your-every-addiction/ A counselor, psychologist, mature mentor or even your best friend will do. We all know the axiom, ‘a problem solved is half-solved’ and can all attest to its truthfulness.Let someone who loves and cares about you know about your struggle. In doing so, you not only get moral support; you get someone who’ll monitor your progress closely, and correct you with love.Cc Fynestboi, mynd44, lalasticlala 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one. Help us tell bubu dat his adiction is hurting nigerians 8 Likes





lalasticlala u ar addicted to snakes abi? oya cum an cure yasef sharp sharp



generalbush & biacan cumansee sumtin o hmmmmm wat if ayam addicted to ice cream @OP?lalasticlala u ar addicted to snakes abi? oya cum an cure yasef sharp sharpgeneralbush & biacan cumansee sumtin o 1 Like

Mustack:

Nice one. Help us tell bubu dat his adiction is hurting nigerians 1 Like

Nice one OP... but to top it all, you also need prayers and God.





Addiction is a very strong spirit... It takes grace and strong determination to stop it.. 7 Likes

Some articles make me wonder whether the people who wrote then actually did any research... 2 Likes

Owk o...





When my lil nephew just arrived Nigeria, boy was playing his video game about 8pm and NEPA took light. Bobo shouted "Mum help me! I'm blind".... 3 Likes

All of you watching BBnaija, comma break free!!



Meanwhile..



Massive BlackTrib3

Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John

hmm the tips are not strong enough.

How do I stop nairaland addiction? 2 Likes

Thanks but I can't not stop having sex it's part of me 1 Like

This can't stop me from weed, its my best friend 1 Like

How can I confide in someone? Who can I trust? The one wey I go talk nah come go hear for CNN. I fear human being.

Oginga speak my mind sha..

1

1. how can i cut this nairaland addiction?.

2. garri addiction

3. drinking tea addiction

4. touchn a.ss addiction

5. drinking fvckng cold sprite addiction

6. rating b.ooty addiction.

7. ps3 n 4 addiction

8. joint game n online game addiction

9. music n movie addiction

10. bet9ja over addiction?

op, oya answer asap 1 Like

t

am addicted to getting money I can't stop oo

Amirullaha:

Owk o...





When my lil nephew just arrived Nigeria, boy was playing his video game about 8pm and NEPA took light. Bobo shouted "Mum help me! I'm blind".... Hahahaha get out of my head. Exactly what happened to my sisters 3year old son. Hahahaha get out of my head. Exactly what happened to my sisters 3year old son.

This is kind of good. The only way a person is gonna stop addiction finally is when what the person is addicted to shows it full time negative effect on d person. I stopped smoking sk the day i was high and i fell in a very big gutter. The image of that wont allow me near sk again. I stopped drinking bullet and other sweet vodka drinks the day it formatted my system, God that day i saw death. Believe me, when you experience the bad side of something is when you start avoiding it. I started using condoms when one werey girl nearly wound me with her problem. The picture of the side effects is bad.. Only a f00l will love to experience the side effects of sth. 7 Likes

adorablevic:

am addicted to getting money

I can't stop oo



haba. u wee knw an igbo gee wen u c posts lyk dis



nkechi kakwanu?

haba. u wee knw an igbo gee wen u c posts lyk disnkechi kakwanu? 1 Like

k

Amirullaha:

Owk o...





When my lil nephew just arrived Nigeria, boy was playing his video game about 8pm and NEPA took light. Bobo shouted "Mum help me! I'm blind"....

number 4 is SO important.

nothing can free me from my addiction except 20k

Somebody Gotta Weed Up..

pinnket:

Nice one OP... but to top it all, you also need prayers and God.





Addiction is a very strong spirit... It takes grace and strong determination to stop it..

I agree with you I agree with you

Mustack:

Nice one. Help us tell bubu dat his adiction is hurting nigerians

chai c as dis 1 jxt chop free FTC :-/ chai c as dis 1 jxt chop free FTC :-/

NisforNicky:

hmmmmm wat if ayam addicted to ice cream @OP?



lalasticlala u ar addicted to snakes abi? oya cum an cure yasef sharp sharp



generalbush & biacan cumansee sumtin o I'm addicted to money but it's a good thing I'm addicted to moneybut it's a good thing