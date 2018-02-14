₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:40pm On Feb 13
MAKURDI…The Benue State Command of the Nigeria police says it had engaged some herdsmen in a gun duel in Ayilamo, Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state and killed one of the herdsmen in the process.
https://independent.ng/gun-duel-benue-police-shoot-herdsman/amp/
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Firefire(m): 6:52pm On Feb 13
Evil machination...
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Donpresh95(m): 6:53pm On Feb 13
Nice one. more please
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Beremx(f): 6:57pm On Feb 13
Only one? Una no try o! The number of deaths from both side must be at equillibrum. Police cannot do it alone, the Nigeria Army should help if truly Buhari is serious.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by EngrMcDon(m): 7:01pm On Feb 13
Please this people should boldly tell us who they are. Herdsmen in gun duel with the police? This is seriously serious
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by uncleiykeman: 7:01pm On Feb 13
Them kill only one terrorist and they are parading him. Dem dey madt
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by ShobayoEmma(m): 7:02pm On Feb 13
God's anger on anyone that derive joy in this ugly happenings in Benue.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by anibirelawal(m): 7:11pm On Feb 13
KILL THEM ALL, SHOW NO MERCY.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by MichaelBukamzy(m): 7:20pm On Feb 13
Pictures or...............
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by kabarka(m): 8:04pm On Feb 13
Firefire:Na small thing?
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Yankee101: 8:47pm On Feb 13
Mole must dey
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by mayskit4luv(m): 8:47pm On Feb 13
Yimu
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Ogashub(m): 8:47pm On Feb 13
One Fulani herdman down 2million more to go...reprisal attack soon to come......Zoo
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by tballeyy(m): 8:47pm On Feb 13
Or is herdmen that kill one police, lie lie police men
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Nackzy: 8:47pm On Feb 13
Jst one and they will come bck and kill 50....
Then what happen to the cows they came with
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by nairavsdollars(f): 8:47pm On Feb 13
Kill them all before their main sponsor wakes up from trance
NIce job
NIce job
Get your website today very cheap price
(Whatsapp: 0_8_1_3_0_7_6_7_3_5_7)
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:47pm On Feb 13
Our president will hold a press conference on this matter...
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by BruncleZuma: 8:48pm On Feb 13
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by emmanwandud(m): 8:48pm On Feb 13
Hope after these killing they would not summon the commissioner 4 killing the cow presidents nephew.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by IsYou: 8:49pm On Feb 13
Seriously,one is too small compare to what they have done so far.
People are asking: IS THIS FOR REAL?
People are asking: IS THIS FOR REAL?
The Answer is, 'It cant get any "REALER"!'
Genuine matchmakings are already happening on this platform of correct matchmaking for singles. From Lagos to Abuja, Kano, Port-Harcourt, Edo, Kaduna, and accross the country, genuine singles are been connected on a daily basis
Are you tired on being single and its accompanying Loneliness?
Are you tired of being prophesied to that every other year is your year with nothing at end of it?
Are you one who believe in TRUE LOVE and happy family?
Are you a single working class lady/man?
Are you tired of scammers and frauds that collect money to be matchmade?
Are you one with friends and loved ones who are ripe for marriage but still single?
Are you tired of platforms that offer no hope and help to your singleness?
Are you ready to make 2018 the year to settle down?
And are you willing to give love a chance?
On this Matchmaking Platform, we mean READY-FOR-MARRIAGE with total seriousness!!
Our mission is simple: Creating Relationships. Connecting Soulmates
Registration And Membership is ABSOLUTELY FREE!
Add the Super Admin on Whatsapp or Telegram O8~(163)~429~615 with request to be added to the Most Exciting World of Genuine Matchmaking (T&C for Security Reasons Apply!)
NOTE: All members on the platform are well verified because the genuine emotional happiness and well-being of our members are MOST IMPORTANT to us
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Lindseyatotem: 8:49pm On Feb 13
Wonderful
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by ModsWillKillNL: 8:49pm On Feb 13
Good
Fatal Owoseni will destroy those bastards.
Hahaha
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by buffalowings: 8:50pm On Feb 13
Just one
OK na
Where is the dead herdsman
Pishures or Idonbelieveit
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by lastempero: 8:50pm On Feb 13
Beremx:
Nigerian army has the highest no of Fulani tribal army,they won't do anything and I wish to see d face of the bastard that was killed.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by ThinkWISELY(m): 8:51pm On Feb 13
Nigeria is in trouble.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Okoyeebos: 8:51pm On Feb 13
Buhari is the greatest enemy of fulanis anywhere. His condoning their criminal acts has made everyone turn against them. Since he's failed to act, different ethnicities would soon start revenge killings on these herdsmen.
Honestly, Buhari is setting up these herdsmen for generational problems.
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by ModsWillKillNL: 8:52pm On Feb 13
Owoseni, a brave man, is calling a spade a spade.
(Fulani) Herdsmen not criminals/terrorists
Kudos!
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by TheFreeOne: 8:53pm On Feb 13
Bravo.
Kill them all
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Machinegun91(m): 8:53pm On Feb 13
Herdsmen engaging police with gun battle still this illiterate bastard called buhari and his brainless slowpoke brothers are yet to declare them terrorist. God will never let this idiot go unpunished
|Re: Police Engages Herdsmen In A Gun Duel In Benue, Kills One In The Process by Y0ruba: 8:53pm On Feb 13
Pictures or ?
