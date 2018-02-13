₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,585 members, 4,082,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) (22798 Views)
|Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by dre11(m): 7:18pm On Feb 13
Armstrong Bakam, BauchiBauchi
http://punchng.com/doctors-successfully-separate-siamese-twins-in-bauchi/
3 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:28pm On Feb 13
Allahu Akbar
11 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by airmirthd1(f): 7:30pm On Feb 13
WoW......GOD is great! Weldone doctors.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Treasure1919(f): 8:32pm On Feb 13
That's my state
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:32pm On Feb 13
salutations!!! one day Africa will get there...
1 Like
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by austin2all: 8:32pm On Feb 13
Case not severe, any one can easily separate them.
4 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Donbigi2(m): 8:33pm On Feb 13
airmirthd1:Fixed it
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by olivia2018(f): 8:33pm On Feb 13
Wow..... Thanks be to God.
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 8:33pm On Feb 13
Awesome, nice job from d Dr's
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by ajibolabd(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
God is God
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:34pm On Feb 13
BeeBeeOoh:
who is this one?
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:34pm On Feb 13
Great news
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by mckazzy(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
What a great feat achieved by the doctors. More grace to you.
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by ajibolabd(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
Treasure1919:who is this man?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
austin2all:Lyk seriously, guy y
9 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by EricMason(m): 8:35pm On Feb 13
Ask em their salary ��, n ask of one potbelly old man sitting in the house with glasses n papers full of negative impact to the society.
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:35pm On Feb 13
Treasure1919:
poo state
1 Like
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by MorningDew2017(f): 8:36pm On Feb 13
to God be the glory great things he has done.
pls patronize us by checking on my signature �
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by IchimokuPilot: 8:36pm On Feb 13
Why separate these terrorists?
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Treasure1919(f): 8:36pm On Feb 13
bobokeshington:Were are u from?
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by simplemach(m): 8:36pm On Feb 13
good, the next target should be learning how to successfully insert a tecno earpiece into the ear of the President of one shithole of a country
3 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by segzy17(m): 8:36pm On Feb 13
At least one +ve news......... Thank God
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by EricMason(m): 8:37pm On Feb 13
austin2all:relly bro? For the fact that they are conjoined twins. Is enough to call it severe
3 Likes
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:37pm On Feb 13
Wow
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by datopaper(m): 8:37pm On Feb 13
Up Nigeria
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:37pm On Feb 13
Wow
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Dammylois(f): 8:37pm On Feb 13
This is one good good news...Right here n Naija
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:38pm On Feb 13
Praise Jesus.
1 Like
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:38pm On Feb 13
Treasure1919:
I rep Ogun State, the best state in the whole of Africa...
1 Like
|Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by obembet(m): 8:38pm On Feb 13
Wow
I Am Obsessed With consuming sand!! / Decomposing Corpse Chases Patients Out Of Wards In Lagos Hospital / Waiting For Hiv Result? Please Share Your Experience
Viewing this topic: MackyVera, pricemond1, Smooth14, Mustos, Oblitz(m), victor1B, nathskk(m), Edyfuzi(m), Winna01(m), Alexas58, Vihictor, Ojugunrege(f), fellowbeing(m), reservd(m), Babakwara(m), Carbony14(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24