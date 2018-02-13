₦airaland Forum

Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by dre11(m): 7:18pm On Feb 13
Armstrong Bakam, BauchiBauchi



One of the separated Siamese Twins.



A set of conjoined twins have been successfully separated by Doctors on the Move Africa at an ongoing free medical outreach in Bauchi.

The separation of the conjoined twins, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker on Media , Iliya Habila , who shared the photos on Facebook, was successfully conducted on Monday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital , Bauchi by a team of doctors .

He said the medical outreach was sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Barrister Yakubu Dogara .

Habila said : “Conjoined twins have been successfully separated by Doctors on the Move Africa in the ongoing free medical treatment sponsored by the Rt . Honourable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara , at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi . ”

The PUNCH learnt that the free medical outreach, which began on Monday , is expected to last for one week and is for all residents of Bauchi State .
During the period , outpatient consultations and medical check - up with drugs, ultrasound scan , reading glasses and cataract operations will be carried out , it was learnt .

Others are laboratory tests for diseases such as diabetes , hepatitis, HIV/ AIDS , public health education on malaria , hygiene , tuberculosis , HIV/AIDS and Lassa fever , free general and gynaecological surgeries.


http://punchng.com/doctors-successfully-separate-siamese-twins-in-bauchi/

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:28pm On Feb 13
Allahu Akbar

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by airmirthd1(f): 7:30pm On Feb 13
WoW......GOD is great! Weldone doctors.

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Treasure1919(f): 8:32pm On Feb 13
That's my state

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:32pm On Feb 13
salutations!!! one day Africa will get there...

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by austin2all: 8:32pm On Feb 13
Case not severe, any one can easily separate them.

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Donbigi2(m): 8:33pm On Feb 13
airmirthd1:
WoW...... DOCTORS God is are great! Weldone doctors.
Fixed it

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by olivia2018(f): 8:33pm On Feb 13
Wow..... Thanks be to God.

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 8:33pm On Feb 13
Awesome, nice job from d Dr's
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by ajibolabd(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
God is God
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:34pm On Feb 13
BeeBeeOoh:
Allahu Akbar

who is this one?

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:34pm On Feb 13
Great news
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by mckazzy(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
What a great feat achieved by the doctors. More grace to you.
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by ajibolabd(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
Treasure1919:
That's my state
who is this man?

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
austin2all:
Case not severe, any one can easily separate them.
Lyk seriously, guy y

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by EricMason(m): 8:35pm On Feb 13
Ask em their salary ��, n ask of one potbelly old man sitting in the house with glasses n papers full of negative impact to the society.
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:35pm On Feb 13
Treasure1919:
That's my state

poo state

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by MorningDew2017(f): 8:36pm On Feb 13
wink to God be the glory great things he has done.




Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by IchimokuPilot: 8:36pm On Feb 13
Why separate these terrorists?
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Treasure1919(f): 8:36pm On Feb 13
bobokeshington:



poo state
Were are u from?
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by simplemach(m): 8:36pm On Feb 13
good, the next target should be learning how to successfully insert a tecno earpiece into the ear of the President of one shithole of a country

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by segzy17(m): 8:36pm On Feb 13
At least one +ve news......... Thank God
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by EricMason(m): 8:37pm On Feb 13
austin2all:
Case not severe, any one can easily separate them.
relly bro? For the fact that they are conjoined twins. Is enough to call it severe

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:37pm On Feb 13
Wow
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by datopaper(m): 8:37pm On Feb 13
Up Nigeria
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:37pm On Feb 13
Wow shocked
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by Dammylois(f): 8:37pm On Feb 13
This is one good good news...Right here n Naija
Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:38pm On Feb 13
Praise Jesus.

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by bobokeshington: 8:38pm On Feb 13
Treasure1919:
Were are u from?

I rep Ogun State, the best state in the whole of Africa...

Re: Doctors Separate Siamese Twins In Bauchi (Photo) by obembet(m): 8:38pm On Feb 13
Wow

