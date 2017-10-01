₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by FitnessDoctor: 8:33pm
Hello guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
I believe so many Africans are ready to neglect nights of sleep with the belief that money does not sleep, but as your favorite health blogger, I am going to tell you that doing this might just leave you broke in the long run.
If you go with the motto "money does not sleep" and you spend your life chasing it, then you might not get to sleep or even be healthy when you finally get your slack.
If you don't want to take my word on this you can take it from someone is an international best-seller, a LinkedIn influencer and the Chief Executive at Advanced Performance Institute, Benard Marr (sounds like I was introducing Danerys right?).
Marr said in a LinkedIn post
You may think that burning the midnight oil and staying constantly busy is good for your career — but you might be seriously damaging your career — and your health”. Stress, among other things, increases the risk of heart disease by 40 percent, risk of heart attack by 25 percent and risk of stroke by 50 percent. “Many people thrive on stress and love the buzz that comes with it, but ignore the effect it has on their physical and mental wellbeing.
I was once and still is a workaholic, I barely slept and believed that the time I spent sleeping and goofing around, I could use it to enhance my productivity.
Guess what? It worked, I was working twice as fast and progressed even faster. Sadly, I forgot that there are side effects to everything and mine was deadly.
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
Turns out that all I was gaining from losing sleep was short-term productivity and my productivity levels were beginning to drop faster than they went up.
I had mood swings, headaches, I found it hard to focus, I got easily frustrated and stressed up with the smallest mistakes and setbacks (and I'm the patient guy). Sleep deprivation made it harder for me to access higher-level brain functions for days to come. Imagine a college student who does not know what x + x is anymore.
LinkedIn influencer and President of Talent Smart Travis Bradberry completely agrees with this and in his own words.
The negative effects of sleep deprivation are so great that people who are drunk outperform those lacking sleep.
Those late nights you keep to garner ideas and improve your business, or watch movies, or read a book or to finish the latest episode of the Game of Thrones are not really helping you.
Get enough sleep, as you require your brain do a lot of mental work that is required for business growth and success and there is no way to make yourself more intelligent than to get some shut-eye.
So there you have it.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/sleeping-late-night-kill-career.html
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by PastorMB(m): 10:15pm
Wow. late night sleep contributes to stress...
Do you know that stress is good for you at a minimal rate, but can also kill you?
Click here to see how to reduce work related stress without spending money
1 Like
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by owomida1: 10:15pm
Do this, do that, don't eat this, don't eat that.
Doctors like to bluff. Kuku kill us with bad news.
13 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:15pm
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by clintonopah(m): 10:15pm
Thanks alot.
Also remind us
How sleeping Early would kill it faster
1 Like
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by ayxmania: 10:16pm
Noted
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by good4all40: 10:16pm
Extremely beneficial
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by ojkalito(m): 10:16pm
Sleep is overrated
2 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by Elaric(m): 10:16pm
Thank u
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by Austema(m): 10:16pm
In my village if you sleep early, you either a witch or a wizard
2 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by DreI1(m): 10:17pm
Lol
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by BruncleZuma: 10:17pm
Everybody nah expert
3 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by OceanmorganTrix: 10:17pm
PastorMB:
U made it abi??
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by Austema(m): 10:17pm
owomida1:
3 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by BreezyCB(m): 10:17pm
owomida1:Hahhahahahaha
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by KreativGenius: 10:17pm
Sleeping late has almost destroyed me. I'm reducing that sh*t before it sends me to an early grave
1 Like
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by ebosetaled22(m): 10:17pm
Am guilty
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by youngbravian(m): 10:18pm
can I sleep?
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by psalmhorah(m): 10:18pm
eeh
...do u expect dangote and otedola to sleep for 8 hours ...taaa...nibo..
but it pays to sleep well not abnormally....
it is lazy pple DAT sleep and sleep and sleep
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by bayocanny: 10:18pm
This does not apply to yahoo boys
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by marttol: 10:18pm
ojkalito:WHEN YOU ARE FEELING DIZZY,DON'T SLEEP...
5 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by Sleyanya1(m): 10:19pm
Hmmm....
Some will still say if you sleep about 8hrs a day...At 70yrs you must have slept for about 25yrs
What shall we then resolve to doing nau ?
Even the doctors saying all these stuff don't really get to sleep that much , researching about stuff and most successful people don't sleep that much too.
I just think every individual should pay attention to his/her body, that way you'll know when to shut your eyes and sleep when necessary.
2 Likes
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by patjane(f): 10:20pm
Oya una goodnight
|Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by Dalyricz(m): 10:20pm
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by owomida1: 10:20pm
Austema:
Too close self. Stretch ur leprous hands farther.
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by greatface(m): 10:21pm
Not For Programmers
Night becomes their day and day their night
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by kenzysmith: 10:21pm
And u re still with ur phone at this time who re u advising goand advise ur self ist let me go and Bleep jare
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by epospiky(m): 10:22pm
I'm a programmer and staying awake till 6am is much easy than waking up at 6am
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by mediagenius: 10:23pm
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by free2ryhme: 10:23pm
FitnessDoctor:
Since bill gate, steve jobs etc no die
nothing dey happen
these are all lies
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by free2ryhme: 10:24pm
FitnessDoctor:
make una stop these bobo wey una dey sell e no sweet
Re: Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career by free2ryhme: 10:24pm
FitnessDoctor:
na wetin fit you be this
