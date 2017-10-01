Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Here Is How Sleeping Late At Night Can Kill Your Career (5451 Views)

I believe so many Africans are ready to neglect nights of sleep with the belief that money does not sleep, but as your favorite health blogger, I am going to tell you that doing this might just leave you broke in the long run.



If you go with the motto "money does not sleep" and you spend your life chasing it, then you might not get to sleep or even be healthy when you finally get your slack.



If you don't want to take my word on this you can take it from someone is an international best-seller, a LinkedIn influencer and the Chief Executive at Advanced Performance Institute, Benard Marr (sounds like I was introducing Danerys right?).



Marr said in a LinkedIn post



You may think that burning the midnight oil and staying constantly busy is good for your career — but you might be seriously damaging your career — and your health”. Stress, among other things, increases the risk of heart disease by 40 percent, risk of heart attack by 25 percent and risk of stroke by 50 percent. “Many people thrive on stress and love the buzz that comes with it, but ignore the effect it has on their physical and mental wellbeing.



I was once and still is a workaholic, I barely slept and believed that the time I spent sleeping and goofing around, I could use it to enhance my productivity.



Guess what? It worked, I was working twice as fast and progressed even faster. Sadly, I forgot that there are side effects to everything and mine was deadly.



Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



Turns out that all I was gaining from losing sleep was short-term productivity and my productivity levels were beginning to drop faster than they went up.



I had mood swings, headaches, I found it hard to focus, I got easily frustrated and stressed up with the smallest mistakes and setbacks (and I'm the patient guy). Sleep deprivation made it harder for me to access higher-level brain functions for days to come. Imagine a college student who does not know what x + x is anymore.



LinkedIn influencer and President of Talent Smart Travis Bradberry completely agrees with this and in his own words.



The negative effects of sleep deprivation are so great that people who are drunk outperform those lacking sleep.



Those late nights you keep to garner ideas and improve your business, or watch movies, or read a book or to finish the latest episode of the Game of Thrones are not really helping you.



Get enough sleep, as you require your brain do a lot of mental work that is required for business growth and success and there is no way to make yourself more intelligent than to get some shut-eye.



So there you have it.



Do you know that stress is good for you at a minimal rate, but can also kill you?





Click here to see how to reduce work related stress without spending money Wow. late night sleep contributes to stress...Do you know that stress is good for you at a minimal rate, but can also kill you? 1 Like

Do this, do that, don't eat this, don't eat that.



Doctors like to bluff. Kuku kill us with bad news. 13 Likes



Also remind us

How sleeping Early would kill it faster Thanks alot.Also remind usHow sleeping Early would kill it faster 1 Like

Noted

Extremely beneficial

Sleep is overrated 2 Likes

Thank u

In my village if you sleep early, you either a witch or a wizard 2 Likes

Lol





Everybody nah expert Everybody nah expert 3 Likes

PastorMB:

Wow.









U made it abi?? U made it abi??

owomida1:

Do this, do that, don't eat this, don't eat that.



Doctors like to bluff. Kuku kill us with bad news. 3 Likes

owomida1:

Do this, do that, don't eat this, don't eat that.



Doctors like to bluff. Kuku kill us with bad news. Hahhahahahaha Hahhahahahaha

Sleeping late has almost destroyed me. I'm reducing that sh*t before it sends me to an early grave 1 Like

Am guilty

can I sleep?

eeh

...do u expect dangote and otedola to sleep for 8 hours ...taaa...nibo..





but it pays to sleep well not abnormally....

it is lazy pple DAT sleep and sleep and sleep

This does not apply to yahoo boys

ojkalito:

Sleep is overrated WHEN YOU ARE FEELING DIZZY,DON'T SLEEP... WHEN YOU ARE FEELING DIZZY,DON'T SLEEP... 5 Likes







Some will still say if you sleep about 8hrs a day...At 70yrs you must have slept for about 25yrs



What shall we then resolve to doing nau ?



Even the doctors saying all these stuff don't really get to sleep that much , researching about stuff and most successful people don't sleep that much too.



I just think every individual should pay attention to his/her body, that way you'll know when to shut your eyes and sleep when necessary. Hmmm....Some will still say if you sleep about 8hrs a day...At 70yrs you must have slept for about 25yrsWhat shall we then resolve to doing nauEven the doctors saying all these stuff don't really get to sleep that much , researching about stuff and most successful people don't sleep that much too.I just think every individual should pay attention to his/her body, that way you'll know when to shut your eyes and sleep when necessary. 2 Likes

Oya una goodnight

ok we done hear, but me am not sleeping yet till pass 12, biz on my mind





Austema:



Too close self. Stretch ur leprous hands farther. Too close self. Stretch ur leprous hands farther.

Not For Programmers



Night becomes their day and day their night

And u re still with ur phone at this time who re u advising goand advise ur self ist let me go and Bleep jare

I'm a programmer and staying awake till 6am is much easy than waking up at 6am



Since bill gate, steve jobs etc no die





nothing dey happen



these are all lies Since bill gate, steve jobs etc no dienothing dey happenthese are all lies

make una stop these bobo wey una dey sell e no sweet make una stop these bobo wey una dey sell e no sweet