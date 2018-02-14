Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club (13907 Views)

Posted By: Augustine Ehikioya, Abuja







The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday advised former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida to join retirees’ club and take pensions.



The leaders had sent open letters, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of ineptitude and sectionalism.



But reacting to questions on Obasanjo and IBB’s statements while speaking with selected journalists after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu said: “I don’t address those shadows. We should let our former presidents join retirees’ club and take pensions. But they can participate in our politics if they are interested.



“It is a free world. But this freedom is not served a la carte but they should allow us to move our country forward. It is a challenge to every Nigerian.”



On the chances of APC in 2019, he added: “You are asking me an obvious question. I belong to this party. My commitment is to this party. We have a better chance and we are strongly determined to prosecute election in a most transparent and democratic manner and we will win.”



And on his appointment as the head of APC Presidential Reconciliation Committee, the former Lagos State Governor said he felt greatly honoured with the mutual confidence the President has reposed in him.



“I feel greatly honoured with the mutual confidence that the President has reposed in me which is a very strong political challenge. We have started in earnest.



“He has given me free hand to put cohesion, confidence and trust in the party.



Democracy is about conflict resolution process. You can’t do it without resolving conflicts.



“We can’t build it without understanding the conflicts and sources where we are coming from. But we want to leave the country with a legacy. It’s not about Mr. President. That is what he’s telling the country.



“It’s about our country and no other choice to democratic tenets than through political party platforms. He’s one of those rare beings around the country, around Africa who had experienced both worlds. He fought a battle to save Nigeria and came to politics to save Nigeria.



“Very rare people have such an opportunity in their life time and that’s what we talk about legacy, and where we have all the challenges, do what we should do. I’m enjoying the challenges so far,” he concluded.



http://thenationonlineng.net/tinubu-obasanjo-ibb-join-retirees-club/

There's this old saying in Africa,It goes like this 'IBB and OBJ are old fools' 24 Likes 4 Shares

best brains are preserved in alcohol.



---(robert mugabe, 2019) 4 Likes

Tinubu has been fulanized chai















Tinubu's dey craze..........make you retire 1st. 65 Likes 2 Shares

E don set. 4 Likes

A child that keeps a distance to the elder's voice in order to avoid bad mouth odour will not be guided of elderly wisdom.



This reminds me of the Wiseman Aithophel, who pitched his tent wrongly. 63 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is the grandpa of retirees





He should be the first to give way



Tinubu should enjoy his corrupt crown while it lasts

Real change is at hand 87 Likes 2 Shares

Since Tinubu doesn't want to see reason with the truth he will be disgraced along with Buhari 105 Likes 5 Shares

What do you xpt him to say.. 6 Likes



2019 political permutations and alignments will be interesting and Nigerians are waiting to see whose political engine will be permanently knocked. There's a saying If you deceive me once shame on you but if you deceive me twice shame on me.2019 political permutations and alignments will be interesting and Nigerians are waiting to see whose political engine will be permanently knocked. 31 Likes 1 Share

Mo gbe! 2 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu will be demystified, humbled and retired after 2019 elections, he wont know what hit him. He's stretching his luck too far. 44 Likes 4 Shares

That's the problem with southerners. Always willing to take on fellow southerners un-necessarily for crumbs. 36 Likes



2019 Mr dullard n frog eye will be the one heeding to this advice. The fool didn't tell him to join the referee club in 2015,when he tore his PDP card to show support for them. Tinubu u are a disgrace The frog eye won't listen to reasoning.2019 Mr dullard n frog eye will be the one heeding to this advice. The fool didn't tell him to join the referee club in 2015,when he tore his PDP card to show support for them. Tinubu u are a disgrace 23 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is also joining retirees comes may 2019 27 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu has not talked about the "fulani herdsman saga" but here he is, talking about obasanjo and babangida, seriously Nigeria politicians don't care about the masses, it's really obvious what their priorities are.



IS BUHARI NOT QUALIFIED FOR RETIREMENT? 31 Likes 2 Shares

who do you think owns Nigeria politics

go and tell cowahari to retire as well 7 Likes





Never seen a risk taker than this man The stakes are high. Tinubu is dug in and only time will tell if he will win or cover his head in shame.Never seen a risk taker than this man 5 Likes

Afonja tinubu at it again 11 Likes

What of Buhari , shouldn't he join retirees club also , shouldn't he join retirees club also 11 Likes

Look who is talking, i can swear it OBJ walks even more erect than Tinubu..Yeye dey smell 16 Likes 1 Share

Yea nice of him. he created the party and now obj want to spoil it. that's bad na. APC is alliance btw yoba and north. so after buhari they may field tinubu 3 Likes 1 Share

You will soon be served the same dose, omo leyin a se iru e fun eyin na.



In fact you, pa Buhari and all those elderthievians should pls go and join the retirees club. 13 Likes 1 Share

You should also join Jagaban 7 Likes

is Tinubu a youth 9 Likes 1 Share

Even Tinubu has a price......





And seems so cheap.





Again, Tinubu has sold the south west for a bag of promises. And a few dollars!



Bravo to the jangaba 17 Likes

Is the stinky mouthed Afonja better than them? 7 Likes