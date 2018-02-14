₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by ijustdey: 8:41pm On Feb 13
Posted By: Augustine Ehikioya, Abuja
http://thenationonlineng.net/tinubu-obasanjo-ibb-join-retirees-club/
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by papoudaupolos: 8:44pm On Feb 13
There's this old saying in Africa,It goes like this 'IBB and OBJ are old fools'
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by prospero5(m): 8:46pm On Feb 13
best brains are preserved in alcohol.
---(robert mugabe, 2019)
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by dollarcoolcat(m): 8:52pm On Feb 13
Tinubu has been fulanized chai
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by NwaNimo1(m): 9:24pm On Feb 13
Tinubu's dey craze..........make you retire 1st.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by booblacain(m): 9:30pm On Feb 13
E don set.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by omowolewa: 9:34pm On Feb 13
A child that keeps a distance to the elder's voice in order to avoid bad mouth odour will not be guided of elderly wisdom.
This reminds me of the Wiseman Aithophel, who pitched his tent wrongly.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by ZombieBuster: 9:37pm On Feb 13
Buhari is the grandpa of retirees
He should be the first to give way
Tinubu should enjoy his corrupt crown while it lasts
Real change is at hand
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by FarahAideed: 9:37pm On Feb 13
Since Tinubu doesn't want to see reason with the truth he will be disgraced along with Buhari
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Xeedorf: 9:40pm On Feb 13
What do you xpt him to say..
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by HHANDM: 9:44pm On Feb 13
There's a saying If you deceive me once shame on you but if you deceive me twice shame on me.
2019 political permutations and alignments will be interesting and Nigerians are waiting to see whose political engine will be permanently knocked.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Paradigme777: 9:44pm On Feb 13
Mo gbe!
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Okanokan(m): 9:49pm On Feb 13
Tinubu will be demystified, humbled and retired after 2019 elections, he wont know what hit him. He's stretching his luck too far.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by aolawale025: 9:53pm On Feb 13
That's the problem with southerners. Always willing to take on fellow southerners un-necessarily for crumbs.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Grinch(m): 9:54pm On Feb 13
The frog eye won't listen to reasoning.
2019 Mr dullard n frog eye will be the one heeding to this advice. The fool didn't tell him to join the referee club in 2015,when he tore his PDP card to show support for them. Tinubu u are a disgrace
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by akeentech(m): 10:08pm On Feb 13
Buhari is also joining retirees comes may 2019
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Empress2014(f): 10:08pm On Feb 13
Tinubu has not talked about the "fulani herdsman saga" but here he is, talking about obasanjo and babangida, seriously Nigeria politicians don't care about the masses, it's really obvious what their priorities are.
IS BUHARI NOT QUALIFIED FOR RETIREMENT?
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:08pm On Feb 13
who do you think owns Nigeria politics
Like for Obj Share for Tinubu
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Abfinest007(m): 10:09pm On Feb 13
go and tell cowahari to retire as well
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by afbstrategies: 10:10pm On Feb 13
The stakes are high. Tinubu is dug in and only time will tell if he will win or cover his head in shame.
Never seen a risk taker than this man
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by LastSurvivor11: 10:10pm On Feb 13
Afonja tinubu at it again
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Odingo1: 10:11pm On Feb 13
What of Buhari , shouldn't he join retirees club also
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Jupxter: 10:11pm On Feb 13
Look who is talking, i can swear it OBJ walks even more erect than Tinubu..Yeye dey smell
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Quality20(m): 10:11pm On Feb 13
Yea nice of him. he created the party and now obj want to spoil it. that's bad na. APC is alliance btw yoba and north. so after buhari they may field tinubu
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Adekdammy: 10:12pm On Feb 13
You will soon be served the same dose, omo leyin a se iru e fun eyin na.
In fact you, pa Buhari and all those elderthievians should pls go and join the retirees club.
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by fatymore(f): 10:12pm On Feb 13
You should also join Jagaban
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by voicelez: 10:12pm On Feb 13
Let's do it the nairaland way
Click LIKE for OBJ
Click SHARE for BAT
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by millionboi2: 10:13pm On Feb 13
is Tinubu a youth
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by naija2dabone(m): 10:14pm On Feb 13
Even Tinubu has a price......
And seems so cheap.
Again, Tinubu has sold the south west for a bag of promises. And a few dollars!
Bravo to the jangaba
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by dedons: 10:14pm On Feb 13
Is the stinky mouthed Afonja better than them?
|Re: Tinubu To Obasanjo, IBB: Join Retirees’ Club by Handsomecole(m): 10:14pm On Feb 13
Jagaban himself , highly intelligent and intellectual anywhere you go we go sir.
