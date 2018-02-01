₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by 8Ebisco: 8:54pm On Feb 14
Today is surely Valentine’s Day, and Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke is not an exception to celebrating.
In what looks like a sad post though, because many are going out with who they love or writes a very emotional and loved filled message for their partner, Daniella’s case is different.
The curvaceous beauty shared some red hot photos to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and captioned it; “Abegi Jesus is my Val.”
From her post it can be said the actress is ‘single’ as she opted to make Jesus her Val.
Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress. In 2013, she starred as ‘Joke’ in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.
She is also a lover of luxury cars
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/02/daniella-okeke-jesus-is-my-val.html
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by kachi19: 9:07pm On Feb 14
Born Again Hoe!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Khd95(m): 9:31pm On Feb 14
are u indirectly referring to oga apostle
17 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by chriskosherbal(m): 9:39pm On Feb 14
Thank God for u.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by doyinisaac(m): 10:11pm On Feb 14
kachi19:haa kilode??she offend you before
9 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Feb 14
8Ebisco:
Una life no pass hair, yansh and breast
useless
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by mccoy47(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Ashawo and criminals always calling God!
Meanwhile somewhere in heaven when Jesus reads her post!
17 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by iamdocToyemi(m): 10:35pm On Feb 14
lol....
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Partnerbiz: 10:35pm On Feb 14
Can you say that Mohammed is your val?
Say that and see war....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by ossaisly(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
what does it really look like to be as calm as Jesus??
imagine her calling amadioha or mohamm... like that!
jesus is really patient o!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by millionboi2: 10:36pm On Feb 14
Village ppl are seriously nipin dis one.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xbursta(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
kachi19:
see finishing kia
7 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by pennywys: 10:39pm On Feb 14
Bigger butt, and she has no man problem
I wonder what she does when the bigger butt gets her hornyy
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by frankobaba(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
OLOSHOOOOO!
9 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by bobokeshington: 10:39pm On Feb 14
Wetin she suppose take get sense, she don use am get yansh finish... I really pity the man wey go "finally" marry am...
Beauty without Brain!!
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xda59: 10:39pm On Feb 14
How you go get val when you are a career prostitute. Dirty Bitch!!
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by stanliwise(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
No regard 4 Jesus. Sister you need urgent deliverance.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by mccoy47(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
Just checkout her yardstick for a good life.
1) Her butt is getting bigger.
2) Her hair is getting longer.
3) She is not married.
Therefore she has a good life!
11 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by beautyhd: 10:39pm On Feb 14
Yesssoooo, Jah is our Val
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by FRESHG(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
POO EATER
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by sonsomegrigbo: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Talk true sista,
Na the bald headed Sule
4 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by DoTheNeedful: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Your butt is getting bigger and Jesus is your val . In short she is telling us that she is available. Can anyone help me with that lil Wayne meme
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Flirtyjane(f): 10:41pm On Feb 14
Her sense is not increasing but her age is increasing.
Law of diminishing return
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by beautyhd: 10:41pm On Feb 14
Xda59:
Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xbursta(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
kachi19:
see finishing
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by LZAA: 10:42pm On Feb 14
8Ebisco:
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by davodyguy: 10:45pm On Feb 14
Definely not master Jesus.
She could mean the one from Edo State and not Jesus Christ
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by davodyguy: 10:47pm On Feb 14
sonsomegrigbo:so true
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by KardinalZik(m): 10:49pm On Feb 14
beautyhd:
Are you ONE OF THEM!?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Doctorfitz(m): 10:50pm On Feb 14
Hoes everywhere
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by sowetojaccy: 10:58pm On Feb 14
issorite
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xda59: 11:00pm On Feb 14
beautyhd:
You lowlife commercial pussy! I can feed both you and daniella okeke's generation, living and unborn forever without blinking. You think my family is like yours whose only assets are their 4 for 5 naira smelly pussies they put up for sale just to buy fake hair, shoes and bags and post on instagram?
3 Likes
