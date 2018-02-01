Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" (16597 Views)

In what looks like a sad post though, because many are going out with who they love or writes a very emotional and loved filled message for their partner, Daniella’s case is different.



The curvaceous beauty shared some red hot photos to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and captioned it; “Abegi Jesus is my Val.”



From her post it can be said the actress is ‘single’ as she opted to make Jesus her Val.



Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress. In 2013, she starred as ‘Joke’ in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.



She is also a lover of luxury cars



Born Again Hoe!! 11 Likes 1 Share

are u indirectly referring to oga apostle 17 Likes

Thank God for u.

kachi19:

Born Again Hoe!! haa kilode??she offend you before haa kilode??she offend you before 9 Likes

Una life no pass hair, yansh and breast





useless Una life no pass hair, yansh and breastuseless 42 Likes 1 Share

Ashawo and criminals always calling God!



Meanwhile somewhere in heaven when Jesus reads her post! 17 Likes

lol....

Can you say that Mohammed is your val?

Say that and see war.... 4 Likes 1 Share

what does it really look like to be as calm as Jesus??

imagine her calling amadioha or mohamm... like that!

jesus is really patient o!!! 8 Likes

Village ppl are seriously nipin dis one.

kachi19:

Born Again Hoe!!

see finishing kia see finishing kia 7 Likes

Bigger butt, and she has no man problem

I wonder what she does when the bigger butt gets her hornyy 1 Like

OLOSHOOOOO! 9 Likes

Wetin she suppose take get sense, she don use am get yansh finish... I really pity the man wey go "finally" marry am...



Beauty without Brain!! 1 Like

How you go get val when you are a career prostitute. Dirty Bitch!! 1 Like

No regard 4 Jesus. Sister you need urgent deliverance.





1) Her butt is getting bigger.

2) Her hair is getting longer.

3) She is not married.



Therefore she has a good life! Just checkout her yardstick for a good life.Therefore she has a good life! 11 Likes

Yesssoooo, Jah is our Val

POO EATER 2 Likes

Talk true sista,













Na the bald headed Sule 4 Likes

and Jesus is your val . In short she is telling us that she is available. Can anyone help me with that lil Wayne meme Your butt is getting biggerand Jesus is your val. In short she is telling us that she is available. Can anyone help me with that lil Wayne meme

Her sense is not increasing but her age is increasing.

Law of diminishing return 1 Like

Xda59:

How you go get val when you are a career prostitute. Dirty Bitch!!

Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years. Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years.

kachi19:

Born Again Hoe!!

see finishing see finishing

Definely not master Jesus.



She could mean the one from Edo State and not Jesus Christ 1 Like 2 Shares

sonsomegrigbo:

Talk true sista,













Na the bald headed Sule so true so true

beautyhd:





Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years.

Are you ONE OF THEM!? Are you ONE OF THEM!? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Hoes everywhere

issorite