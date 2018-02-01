₦airaland Forum

Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by 8Ebisco: 8:54pm On Feb 14
Today is surely Valentine’s Day, and Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke is not an exception to celebrating.

In what looks like a sad post though, because many are going out with who they love or writes a very emotional and loved filled message for their partner, Daniella’s case is different.

The curvaceous beauty shared some red hot photos to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and captioned it; “Abegi Jesus is my Val.”

From her post it can be said the actress is ‘single’ as she opted to make Jesus her Val.

Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress. In 2013, she starred as ‘Joke’ in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

She is also a lover of luxury cars

http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/02/daniella-okeke-jesus-is-my-val.html

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by kachi19: 9:07pm On Feb 14
Born Again Hoe!!

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Khd95(m): 9:31pm On Feb 14
are u indirectly referring to oga apostle

17 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by chriskosherbal(m): 9:39pm On Feb 14
Thank God for u.
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by doyinisaac(m): 10:11pm On Feb 14
kachi19:
Born Again Hoe!!
haa kilode??she offend you before

9 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by free2ryhme: 10:33pm On Feb 14
Una life no pass hair, yansh and breast


useless

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by mccoy47(m): 10:34pm On Feb 14
Ashawo and criminals always calling God!

Meanwhile somewhere in heaven when Jesus reads her post!

17 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by iamdocToyemi(m): 10:35pm On Feb 14
lol....
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Partnerbiz: 10:35pm On Feb 14
Can you say that Mohammed is your val?
Say that and see war....

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by ossaisly(m): 10:36pm On Feb 14
what does it really look like to be as calm as Jesus??
imagine her calling amadioha or mohamm... like that!
jesus is really patient o!!!

8 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by millionboi2: 10:36pm On Feb 14
Village ppl are seriously nipin dis one.
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xbursta(m): 10:37pm On Feb 14
kachi19:
Born Again Hoe!!

see finishing kia

7 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by pennywys: 10:39pm On Feb 14
Bigger butt, and she has no man problem
I wonder what she does when the bigger butt gets her hornyy

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by frankobaba(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
OLOSHOOOOO!

9 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by bobokeshington: 10:39pm On Feb 14
Wetin she suppose take get sense, she don use am get yansh finish... I really pity the man wey go "finally" marry am...

Beauty without Brain!!

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xda59: 10:39pm On Feb 14
How you go get val when you are a career prostitute. Dirty Bitch!!

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by stanliwise(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
No regard 4 Jesus. Sister you need urgent deliverance.
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by mccoy47(m): 10:39pm On Feb 14
Just checkout her yardstick for a good life.

1) Her butt is getting bigger.
2) Her hair is getting longer.
3) She is not married.

Therefore she has a good life! undecided

11 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by beautyhd: 10:39pm On Feb 14
Yesssoooo, Jah is our Val
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by FRESHG(m): 10:40pm On Feb 14
POO EATER

2 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by sonsomegrigbo: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Talk true sista,






Na the bald headed Sule

4 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by DoTheNeedful: 10:40pm On Feb 14
Your butt is getting bigger sad and Jesus is your val angry. In short she is telling us that she is available. Can anyone help me with that lil Wayne meme grin
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Flirtyjane(f): 10:41pm On Feb 14
Her sense is not increasing but her age is increasing.
Law of diminishing return

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by beautyhd: 10:41pm On Feb 14
Xda59:
How you go get val when you are a career prostitute. Dirty Bitch!!

Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years.
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xbursta(m): 10:42pm On Feb 14
kachi19:
Born Again Hoe!!

see finishing

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by LZAA: 10:42pm On Feb 14
undecided

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by davodyguy: 10:45pm On Feb 14
Definely not master Jesus.

She could mean the one from Edo State and not Jesus Christ

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by davodyguy: 10:47pm On Feb 14
sonsomegrigbo:
Talk true sista,






Na the bald headed Sule
so true
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by KardinalZik(m): 10:49pm On Feb 14
beautyhd:


Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years.

Are you ONE OF THEM!?

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Doctorfitz(m): 10:50pm On Feb 14
Hoes everywhere

Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by sowetojaccy: 10:58pm On Feb 14
issorite
Re: Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" by Xda59: 11:00pm On Feb 14
beautyhd:


Always ready to call ladies prostitutes. Go get a life cause she can feed you and your generation comfortably for 10 years.

You lowlife commercial pussy! I can feed both you and daniella okeke's generation, living and unborn forever without blinking. You think my family is like yours whose only assets are their 4 for 5 naira smelly pussies they put up for sale just to buy fake hair, shoes and bags and post on instagram?

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

