DRAGNET TESTS: Foremost recruitment firm that conducts employment (and also scholarship) aptitude tests for several organisations. As a graduate seeking employment in Nigeria, you are more likely to come across an invite for a test organised by Dragnet Solutions than any other recruitment firm. Test comprises of numerical, verbal, and abstract reasoning.



Numerical: This comes in a variety of format. A short scenario is presented to candidates, after which the question progressively get difficult. This assesses candidates’ ability to grasp and understand numbers, charts, analytical reports etc. According to Dragnet Solutions, the score obtained signifies the candidate’s ability to:



- Comprehend tables, charts and graphs.

- Make inferences from numerical data.

- Juxtapose contrasting numerical data

- Evaluate quantities to arrive at a correct judgment.



Verbal: Assesses a candidate’s aptness to quickly extract information from written sources and make an objective judgement on the basis of that information. The verbal reasoning tells employers on how a candidate will perform when working with complex written information such as correspondence, reports, research etc. Dragnet Solutions says score gotten on verbal reasoning displays a candidate’s ability to:



- To read and comprehend written passages of text.

- Understand individuals word meanings

- Evaluate competing statements.

- Deduce relevant information to arrive at a correct judgement.



Abstract Reasoning: This measures a candidate’s aptness to grasp and understanding concepts and ideas, both new and old. Test takers are presented with grid containing shapes and are required to choose the missing shape from five options. Abstract reasoning provides an indication of how an applicant will take on board new concepts or develop new ideas using existing information. Score denotes one’s ability to:



- Think divergently.

- Switch between concepts and levels of analysis

- Ability to innovate and solve problems.

- Taking a strategic perspective.



Dragnet Solutions organise tests for various firms, some of which include: EY Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Pan Ocean, Dufil Prima Foods etc.





7. PROBLEM SOLVING TEST (PST): A multiple choice test used by McKinsey and Company to better understand how you think than how you have memorised. It comprises 26 questions for 1 hour, to answer as many questions as possible. The test assesses candidate’s ability to solve business problems using deductive, inductive, and quantitative reasoning. Candidates will be presented with three scenarios based on actual McKinsey client cases (what consultants at McKinsey do daily). Information related to each scenario will be shown in text, tables, and exhibits. This information is presented in shaded areas and is distributed in sections throughout the scenario. The questions ask you to find the most appropriate answer to the problem as described using only the information presented. Candidates are advised to select one and only one answer to any question. No calculator or use of any electronic device is allowed during the test. Candidates are to perform calculations in the blank space of their question booklet. According to McKinsey, you don’t need to have a business background to write the PST, and the test is less of math and more of problem solving. From research, there are 6 most common types of questions in the PST: (1) Client Interpretation. (2) Reading Facts. (3) Fact-Based Conclusion. (4) Root Cause-Reason. (5) Word Problems and (6)



The PST was developed by McKinsey and Company, and thus, it is only used by her.





8. SAVILLE: A major player in the psychometric test publishing market. Saville psychometric tests are known to be thoroughly researched before publication, and their personality questionnaires are amongst the most valid. Founded by Professor Peter Saville (a co-founder of SHL) in 2004. Formerly known as Saville Consulting, now known as Saville Assessment. Saville Assessment publishes numerous psychometric ability tests, assessing verbal, numerical, diagrammatic, abstract, error checking and mechanical aptitude. Depending on the tests used, each individual test could take between 6-24 minutes. Due to the origins of the company and its founder, Saville psychometric tests may appear to some candidates as similar to SHL tests. The aptitude tests you are likely to encounter through Saville Assessment are:



Numerical aptitude: Candidates’ numerical reasoning ability – the ability to analyse and interpret numerical data (statistical, graphical and financial data) using this assessment.



Diagrammatic aptitude: Diagrammatic aptitude, sometimes referred to as logical or deductive reasoning, involves analysis of processes and operators and applying those operators to diagrams. Candidates will frequently be provided with a process diagram with a key and be asked to deduce missing diagrams which fit the sequence.



Verbal aptitude: Tests to assess candidates’ ability to understand written information by providing a section of text, and requiring the candidate to make logical deductions based on that text.



Error checking aptitude: These tests will assess candidates’ ability to check and identify verbal, numerical and coding errors. Candidates will be provided with two sets of transposed data, with one set containing errors. These errors must be successfully identified by the candidate.



Spatial aptitude: Spatial aptitude is the ability to apply spatial judgement and visualise objects from multiple angles. These tests will assess candidates’ ability to solve rotational and transformation problems, visualise objects and notice inconsistencies. This ability may be tested for positions requiring technical ability such as science and engineering.



Mechanical aptitude: This test measures mechanical reasoning ability, including understanding mechanical problems, comprehending physical principles and estimating movement of objects. This ability may be used for technical positions such as engineers, production workers and designers.





Additionally, personality questionnaires published by Saville Assessment are one of the most reputable in the market. Known as: The Saville Wave®. The personality questionnaires assess personality and behavioural preferences in the workplace, and they build a profile based on the data self-reported by the candidate. There are no right or wrong answers with these tests; they are simply a reflection of the candidate’s personality in the work place. Research conducted by Saville Assessment Wave® demonstrated that questionnaires are powerful predictors of a wide variety of performance and behaviour at work. Saville questionnaires include:



Wave® Professional Styles: A 40 minute personality questionnaire, this gives an in-depth assessment of candidates’ personality in the work place, providing a detailed report based on that profile, including strengths, areas for development and recommended culture-orientation fit.



Wave® Focus Styles: A shorter questionnaire; the Focus styles featuring the same questions as the professional styles, with the same objectives but with less questionnaire items. Duration is 13 minutes.



A notable example of a firm using Saville Assessment is PZ Cussons.





9. WORKFORCE ABILITY TEST: Developed by the Workforce Group, which organises recruitment processes for various firms across industries. Sometimes, as a graduate looking for employment, you might come across them as recruitment consultants. The Workforce Ability Test format comprises of:



Numerical: This evaluates candidates’ ability to grasp and interpret data using basic numerical formulas expected in the workplace. It is usually presented in the form of charts, tables and diagrams. They include 20 questions, although there is no overall time limit in this section.



Verbal: Tests candidates’ ability to comprehend and interpret written text. Like the numerical, it comprises of 20 questions, which are to be answered based on passage provided. No specified duration in this section.



Diagrammatic: Comprises of 10 questions, candidates are presented with a logical sequence of five figures. They are to determine the possible answer that best matches the next figure in the sequence or which replaces the question mark. Workforce Ability test also comprises of critical reasoning questions. Duration when writing the ability tests is 50 minutes. Calculators are not permitted during test.



Just like Dragnet Solutions, The Workforce Group organises recruitment processes for different firms. Notable example is Nigeria Breweries.





10. LESAT (LAWYERS’ EMPLOYMENT SUITABILITY APTITUDE TEST): Borrowing from the UK’s LNAT, Dragnet Solutions Limited, is pioneering the Lawyers’ Employment Suitability Aptitude Test (LESAT) in Nigeria, and says it will help employers select from candidates with similar degree classes. LESAT helps employers to make more objective choices by focusing on the candidates’ aptitude for a career in law. The skills that candidates need to do well in the LESAT are also the skills that they need to do well in the legal profession. According to Dragnet, LESAT is designed to measure the skills necessary for a successful career in the legal world. These skills will serve the Lawyer well throughout their professional life and legal career. The LESAT consists of six multiple-choice sections: comprehension, interpretation, analysis, synthesis, induction, and deduction. The six multiple-choice questions can appear in any order:



THE STRUCTURE OF THE COMPREHENSION SECTION: The Reading comprehension Section tests the aptness of the lawyer to quickly comprehend the structure of long and difficult prose as they will come in contact with throughout their career. The topics may range from areas of social science, humanities, natural science, and law.



THE STRUCTURE OF THE INTERPRETATION SECTION: Candidates’ ability to analyse a stimulus and make judgements is tested. The candidate will evaluate the logic and structure of arguments and make inferences from the statements as well as find underlying assumptions, strengthen and weaken arguments, determine logical flaws, and identify parallel argument structures. This is designed basically to see whether a candidate can understand, analyse, evaluate and manipulate arguments and draw reliable conclusions.



THE STRUCTURE OF THE SYNTHESIS SECTION: The Synthesis Section would test lawyers’ ability to make sense out of complex case studies, ability to quickly solve problems and ability to synthesize the information they come across.



THE STRUCTURE OF THE INDUCTION SECTION: The Induction Section would measure how well a lawyer can identify a pattern within a large amount of data. It would involve applying the rules of logic when inferring general principles from a group of particulars.



THE STRUCTURE OF THE ANALYSIS SECTION: The Analysis Section would test the lawyers attention to detail, rigorous deductive reasoning and understanding of how rules limit and order behaviour (the very definition of law), and the ability to discern the conditions under which those rules do or do not apply.



THE STRUCTURE OF THE DEDUCTION SECTION: The Deduction Section would reward the lawyer’s ability to make valid deductions from a set of rules or restrictions in order to determine what can, must, or cannot be true in various circumstances.



Top law firms in the country use LESAT by Dragnet Solutions for recruitment purpose.







The above tests are not listed in any particular order. In addition, it does not mean a particular firm cannot change the test method in the future. The information is drawn from basic research. The methodology is based on the usage of the formats by different firms with notable examples.





http://www.jarushub.com/10-popular-job-aptitude-test-formats-used-by-companies-in-nigeria/



Tips on passing aptitude tests:



cc: Davide470, Myndd44 and Lalasticlala. 6.: Foremost recruitment firm that conducts employment (and also scholarship) aptitude tests for several organisations. As a graduate seeking employment in Nigeria, you are more likely to come across an invite for a test organised by Dragnet Solutions than any other recruitment firm. Test comprises of numerical, verbal, and abstract reasoning.: This comes in a variety of format. A short scenario is presented to candidates, after which the question progressively get difficult. This assesses candidates’ ability to grasp and understand numbers, charts, analytical reports etc. According to Dragnet Solutions, the score obtained signifies the candidate’s ability to:- Comprehend tables, charts and graphs.- Make inferences from numerical data.- Juxtapose contrasting numerical data- Evaluate quantities to arrive at a correct judgment.: Assesses a candidate’s aptness to quickly extract information from written sources and make an objective judgement on the basis of that information. The verbal reasoning tells employers on how a candidate will perform when working with complex written information such as correspondence, reports, research etc. Dragnet Solutions says score gotten on verbal reasoning displays a candidate’s ability to:- To read and comprehend written passages of text.- Understand individuals word meanings- Evaluate competing statements.- Deduce relevant information to arrive at a correct judgement.: This measures a candidate’s aptness to grasp and understanding concepts and ideas, both new and old. Test takers are presented with grid containing shapes and are required to choose the missing shape from five options. Abstract reasoning provides an indication of how an applicant will take on board new concepts or develop new ideas using existing information. Score denotes one’s ability to:- Think divergently.- Switch between concepts and levels of analysis- Ability to innovate and solve problems.- Taking a strategic perspective.7.: A multiple choice test used by McKinsey and Company to better understandthanIt comprises 26 questions for 1 hour, to answer as many questions as possible. The test assesses candidate’s ability to solve business problems using deductive, inductive, and quantitative reasoning. Candidates will be presented with three scenarios based on actual McKinsey client cases (what consultants at McKinsey do daily). Information related to each scenario will be shown in text, tables, and exhibits. This information is presented in shaded areas and is distributed in sections throughout the scenario. The questions ask you to find the most appropriate answer to the problem as described using only the information presented. Candidates are advised to select one and only one answer to any question. No calculator or use of any electronic device is allowed during the test. Candidates are to perform calculations in the blank space of their question booklet. According to McKinsey, you don’t need to have a business background to write the PST, and the test is less of math and more of problem solving. From research, there are 6 most common types of questions in the PST: (1) Client Interpretation. (2) Reading Facts. (3) Fact-Based Conclusion. (4) Root Cause-Reason. (5) Word Problems and (6)8.: A major player in the psychometric test publishing market. Saville psychometric tests are known to be thoroughly researched before publication, and their personality questionnaires are amongst the most valid. Founded by Professor Peter Saville (a co-founder of SHL) in 2004. Formerly known as Saville Consulting, now known as Saville Assessment. Saville Assessment publishes numerous psychometric ability tests, assessing verbal, numerical, diagrammatic, abstract, error checking and mechanical aptitude. Depending on the tests used, each individual test could take between 6-24 minutes. Due to the origins of the company and its founder, Saville psychometric tests may appear to some candidates as similar to SHL tests. The aptitude tests you are likely to encounter through Saville Assessment are:: Candidates’ numerical reasoning ability – the ability to analyse and interpret numerical data (statistical, graphical and financial data) using this assessment.: Diagrammatic aptitude, sometimes referred to as logical or deductive reasoning, involves analysis of processes and operators and applying those operators to diagrams. Candidates will frequently be provided with a process diagram with a key and be asked to deduce missing diagrams which fit the sequence.: Tests to assess candidates’ ability to understand written information by providing a section of text, and requiring the candidate to make logical deductions based on that text.: These tests will assess candidates’ ability to check and identify verbal, numerical and coding errors. Candidates will be provided with two sets of transposed data, with one set containing errors. These errors must be successfully identified by the candidate.: Spatial aptitude is the ability to apply spatial judgement and visualise objects from multiple angles. These tests will assess candidates’ ability to solve rotational and transformation problems, visualise objects and notice inconsistencies. This ability may be tested for positions requiring technical ability such as science and engineering.: This test measures mechanical reasoning ability, including understanding mechanical problems, comprehending physical principles and estimating movement of objects. This ability may be used for technical positions such as engineers, production workers and designers.Additionally, personality questionnaires published by Saville Assessment are one of the most reputable in the market. Known as: The Saville Wave®. The personality questionnaires assess personality and behavioural preferences in the workplace, and they build a profile based on the data self-reported by the candidate. There are no right or wrong answers with these tests; they are simply a reflection of the candidate’s personality in the work place. Research conducted by Saville Assessment Wave® demonstrated that questionnaires are powerful predictors of a wide variety of performance and behaviour at work. Saville questionnaires include:: A 40 minute personality questionnaire, this gives an in-depth assessment of candidates’ personality in the work place, providing a detailed report based on that profile, including strengths, areas for development and recommended culture-orientation fit.: A shorter questionnaire; the Focus styles featuring the same questions as the professional styles, with the same objectives but with less questionnaire items. Duration is 13 minutes.9.: Developed by the Workforce Group, which organises recruitment processes for various firms across industries. Sometimes, as a graduate looking for employment, you might come across them as recruitment consultants. The Workforce Ability Test format comprises of:: This evaluates candidates’ ability to grasp and interpret data using basic numerical formulas expected in the workplace. It is usually presented in the form of charts, tables and diagrams. They include 20 questions, although there is no overall time limit in this section.: Tests candidates’ ability to comprehend and interpret written text. Like the numerical, it comprises of 20 questions, which are to be answered based on passage provided. No specified duration in this section.: Comprises of 10 questions, candidates are presented with a logical sequence of five figures. They are to determine the possible answer that best matches the next figure in the sequence or which replaces the question mark. Workforce Ability test also comprises of critical reasoning questions. Duration when writing the ability tests is 50 minutes. Calculators are not permitted during test.Just like Dragnet Solutions, The Workforce Group organises recruitment processes for different firms.10.: Borrowing from the UK’s LNAT, Dragnet Solutions Limited, is pioneering the Lawyers’ Employment Suitability Aptitude Test (LESAT) in Nigeria, and says it will help employers select from candidates with similar degree classes. LESAT helps employers to make more objective choices by focusing on the candidates’ aptitude for a career in law. The skills that candidates need to do well in the LESAT are also the skills that they need to do well in the legal profession. According to Dragnet, LESAT is designed to measure the skills necessary for a successful career in the legal world. These skills will serve the Lawyer well throughout their professional life and legal career. The LESAT consists of six multiple-choice sections: comprehension, interpretation, analysis, synthesis, induction, and deduction. The six multiple-choice questions can appear in any order:: The Reading comprehension Section tests the aptness of the lawyer to quickly comprehend the structure of long and difficult prose as they will come in contact with throughout their career. The topics may range from areas of social science, humanities, natural science, and law.: Candidates’ ability to analyse a stimulus and make judgements is tested. The candidate will evaluate the logic and structure of arguments and make inferences from the statements as well as find underlying assumptions, strengthen and weaken arguments, determine logical flaws, and identify parallel argument structures. This is designed basically to see whether a candidate can understand, analyse, evaluate and manipulate arguments and draw reliable conclusions.: The Synthesis Section would test lawyers’ ability to make sense out of complex case studies, ability to quickly solve problems and ability to synthesize the information they come across.: The Induction Section would measure how well a lawyer can identify a pattern within a large amount of data. It would involve applying the rules of logic when inferring general principles from a group of particulars.: The Analysis Section would test the lawyers attention to detail, rigorous deductive reasoning and understanding of how rules limit and order behaviour (the very definition of law), and the ability to discern the conditions under which those rules do or do not apply.: The Deduction Section would reward the lawyer’s ability to make valid deductions from a set of rules or restrictions in order to determine what can, must, or cannot be true in various circumstances.Top law firms in the country use LESAT by Dragnet Solutions for recruitment purpose.The above tests are not listed in any particular order. In addition, it does not mean a particular firm cannot change the test method in the future. The information is drawn from basic research. The methodology is based on the usage of the formats by different firms with notable examples.Tips on passing aptitude tests: http://www.jarushub.com/useful-tips-in-passing-job-aptitude-tests/ cc: Davide470, Myndd44 and Lalasticlala. 12 Likes 8 Shares