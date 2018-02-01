₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,611 members, 4,086,421 topics. Date: Friday, 16 February 2018 at 12:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob (23075 Views)
|Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by stephenduru: 8:05pm On Feb 15
A man was allegedly found stealing people's phones and money at New Benin market.According to report,he came along with a snake which swallowed everything he stole.When he was beaten up by mob,he made the snake vomit all that he stole.Initially I doubted the story but Angel and Joy said they witnessed the incident.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/thief-caught-stealing-phones-at-new.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by stephenduru: 8:06pm On Feb 15
1 Share
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by juwonloo(m): 8:06pm On Feb 15
isokey
.
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Israeljones(m): 8:11pm On Feb 15
Snakes are now always in the news, swallowing everything......
The gods r angry
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Gourdoinc(m): 8:11pm On Feb 15
Nigeria, the land of snake robbers. nothing we no go hear for this obodo again.
3 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Baawaa(m): 8:11pm On Feb 15
Who is that mumu that will believe this fake news
6 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by charles2044: 8:13pm On Feb 15
Geeehen has Geeeegeeen
1 Like
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Iceberg3: 8:19pm On Feb 15
Wa size nah,wokhin? Buhari yaff turn some people to hungry men
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by egbe12: 8:19pm On Feb 15
And I was busy killing snakes and allowing some so called deity pythons walk in the name of tradition while I served in anambra. Mtchew, no work till now, shey me sef for just get like 10 snakes wey go dey help me hustle now
7 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by dollytino4real(f): 8:28pm On Feb 15
that is eke thief
1 Like
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by kaluxy007(m): 8:37pm On Feb 15
and some people are still wondering why lalasticlala likes snakes so much of course he knows their hidden talent
8 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by OrestesDante(m): 9:01pm On Feb 15
☣ ☠
∆ Okay! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by boman2014: 9:32pm On Feb 15
da hell.
from snake swallowing money to snake swallowing phones
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by BruncleZuma: 9:37pm On Feb 15
Finally the JAMB snake oga has been apprehended...
9 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Rosamaria1: 9:37pm On Feb 15
Have you been looking for a business to start with low capital ?
Start a sneaker business with 18k and above. Each pair 1800 wholesales price (10pairs above)
WhatsApp— 09030998507
IG— r.m_signature
Location- Lagos
Serious buyers only
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by nduprincekc1: 9:38pm On Feb 15
....
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by praiseneofingz(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
which kind wala be this one again Abi which kind country be this lawd
1 Like
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
Is snake now the new weapon for stealing?
www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D.
2 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by AceRoyal: 9:40pm On Feb 15
Hahahahahahahahahaha.....
Just when I really doubted the Jamb woman, this news is starting to make me have a rethink!
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by QuietHammer(m): 9:41pm On Feb 15
And none of the regurgitating act by the snake was caught on camera.
Fools
6 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Sodiquinone: 9:41pm On Feb 15
Lie
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by sharpwriter: 9:41pm On Feb 15
This one is strong
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by ndiboy01(m): 9:41pm On Feb 15
"Baby please I'm so sorry for yesterday. We've not had light for 2 days now and my battery was low, I just charged it now in my neighbour's house". "Baby, sorry I missed your call yesterday. I was with my pastor for counselling and prayers". The lie guys tell a day after Valentine.
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by QuietHammer(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
ndiboy01:We don't give a fvck
6 Likes
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Dottore: 9:43pm On Feb 15
Sorry na your name. Game up
1 Like
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by lonelydora(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
That means the Snake that swallowed JAMB 36 million is real nah?
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by spikeknight: 9:43pm On Feb 15
Lol
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Zionista(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Big,fat,stewpid,nonsensical and unnecessary lie.
Just imagine!!
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by AishaBuhari: 9:44pm On Feb 15
Why strip him unclad
I just don't get this 13th century mentality in this 21st century...
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Enemyofpeace: 9:44pm On Feb 15
Lala on my mind
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Happychildlove(f): 9:46pm On Feb 15
Bad market
|Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by ipobarecriminals: 9:46pm On Feb 15
God forbid dey capsure our lalasticlala the snake charmer
3 Likes
Police Shoot Lorry Driver At Rhema University, Living Word Junction In Aba (Pics / Professor Arrested With $1 Million At Lagos Airport / Angry Mob In India Attacks Nigerian Students Accused Of Cannibalism And Murder
Viewing this topic: sarutobi87, Raiyell, obago(m), gregyboy(m), mrpayne(m), taurus21, goodvision12(m), belomada(m), OkorojiE, naughtycheckmate, yourangel, package7(m), Exceller(m), kentur, portablechizzy(f), sp2002(m), Samproperties(m), NJPot(m), naijaninja15 and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6