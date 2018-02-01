Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob (23075 Views)

Source: A man was allegedly found stealing people's phones and money at New Benin market.According to report,he came along with a snake which swallowed everything he stole.When he was beaten up by mob,he made the snake vomit all that he stole.Initially I doubted the story but Angel and Joy said they witnessed the incident.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/thief-caught-stealing-phones-at-new.html?m=1 2 Shares

Snakes are now always in the news, swallowing everything......

The gods r angry 50 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria, the land of snake robbers. nothing we no go hear for this obodo again. 3 Likes

Who is that mumu that will believe this fake news 6 Likes

Geeehen has Geeeegeeen 1 Like

Wa size nah,wokhin? Buhari yaff turn some people to hungry men

And I was busy killing snakes and allowing some so called deity pythons walk in the name of tradition while I served in anambra. Mtchew, no work till now, shey me sef for just get like 10 snakes wey go dey help me hustle now 7 Likes

that is eke thief 1 Like

and some people are still wondering why lalasticlala likes snakes so much of course he knows their hidden talent 8 Likes



from snake swallowing money to snake swallowing phones 3 Likes 1 Share





Finally the JAMB snake oga has been apprehended... 9 Likes

which kind wala be this one again Abi which kind country be this lawd 1 Like







Just when I really doubted the Jamb woman, this news is starting to make me have a rethink!



And none of the regurgitating act by the snake was caught on camera.

Fools 6 Likes

Lie

This one is strong This one is strong

We don't give a fvck We don't give a fvck 6 Likes

Sorry na your name. Game up 1 Like

That means the Snake that swallowed JAMB 36 million is real nah?

Lol

Big,fat,stewpid,nonsensical and unnecessary lie.



Just imagine!!

Why strip him unclad



I just don't get this 13th century mentality in this 21st century...

Lala on my mind

Bad market