Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob

Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by stephenduru: 8:05pm On Feb 15
A man was allegedly found stealing people's phones and money at New Benin market.According to report,he came along with a  snake which swallowed everything he stole.When he was beaten up by mob,he made the snake vomit all that he stole.Initially I doubted the story but Angel and Joy said they witnessed the incident.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/thief-caught-stealing-phones-at-new.html?m=1

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by stephenduru: 8:06pm On Feb 15
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/thief-caught-stealing-phones-at-new.html?m=1

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by juwonloo(m): 8:06pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Israeljones(m): 8:11pm On Feb 15
Snakes are now always in the news, swallowing everything......
The gods r angry

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Gourdoinc(m): 8:11pm On Feb 15
Nigeria, the land of snake robbers. nothing we no go hear for this obodo again.

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Baawaa(m): 8:11pm On Feb 15
Who is that mumu that will believe this fake news

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by charles2044: 8:13pm On Feb 15
Geeehen has Geeeegeeen

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Iceberg3: 8:19pm On Feb 15
Wa size nah,wokhin? Buhari yaff turn some people to hungry mengrin
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by egbe12: 8:19pm On Feb 15
And I was busy killing snakes and allowing some so called deity pythons walk in the name of tradition while I served in anambra. Mtchew, no work till now, shey me sef for just get like 10 snakes wey go dey help me hustle now undecided

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by dollytino4real(f): 8:28pm On Feb 15
that is eke thief

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by kaluxy007(m): 8:37pm On Feb 15
and some people are still wondering why lalasticlala likes snakes so much of course he knows their hidden talent

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by OrestesDante(m): 9:01pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by boman2014: 9:32pm On Feb 15
da hell.

from snake swallowing money to snake swallowing phones

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by BruncleZuma: 9:37pm On Feb 15
Finally the JAMB snake oga has been apprehended...

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Rosamaria1: 9:37pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by nduprincekc1: 9:38pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by praiseneofingz(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
which kind wala be this one again Abi which kind country be this lawd

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm On Feb 15
Is snake now the new weapon for stealing?


Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by AceRoyal: 9:40pm On Feb 15
Just when I really doubted the Jamb woman, this news is starting to make me have a rethink! grin

Naija I hail thee
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by QuietHammer(m): 9:41pm On Feb 15
And none of the regurgitating act by the snake was caught on camera.
Fools

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Sodiquinone: 9:41pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by sharpwriter: 9:41pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by ndiboy01(m): 9:41pm On Feb 15
"Baby please I'm so sorry for yesterday. We've not had light for 2 days now and my battery was low, I just charged it now in my neighbour's house". "Baby, sorry I missed your call yesterday. I was with my pastor for counselling and prayers". The lie guys tell a day after Valentine.
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by QuietHammer(m): 9:42pm On Feb 15
ndiboy01:
"Baby please I'm so sorry for yesterday.
We've not had light for 2 days now and my
battery was low, I just charged it now in my
neighbour's house".
"Baby, sorry I missed your call yesterday. I
was with my pastor for counselling and
prayers".
The lie guys tell a day after Valentine.
We don't give a fvck

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Dottore: 9:43pm On Feb 15
Sorry na your name. Game up

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by lonelydora(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
That means the Snake that swallowed JAMB 36 million is real nah?
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by spikeknight: 9:43pm On Feb 15
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Zionista(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Big,fat,stewpid,nonsensical and unnecessary lie.

Just imagine!!

Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by AishaBuhari: 9:44pm On Feb 15
Why strip him unclad

I just don't get this 13th century mentality in this 21st century...
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Enemyofpeace: 9:44pm On Feb 15
Lala on my mind
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by Happychildlove(f): 9:46pm On Feb 15
Bad market
Re: Man That Steals With Snake Caught At Benin New Market, Stripped Unclad By Mob by ipobarecriminals: 9:46pm On Feb 15
sad God forbid dey capsure our lalasticlala the snake charmer

