₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,612 members, 4,086,425 topics. Date: Friday, 16 February 2018 at 12:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo (20503 Views)
|Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Faithway10: 9:59pm On Feb 15
”FIA” crooner and Nigerian superstar Davido, and the current love of his life, Chioma stepped out for a date looking like the bags of money they are.
Davido has never showed off any woman he is romantically involved with like this, so we can confidently say he is in love and this might go far.
He even calls her his chef!
Reports making the rounds on social media reveal that Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300 Level student of Babcock University who is also head over heels in love with Davido.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/new-loved-photo-davido-girlfriend-chioma.html
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by MhizAJ(f): 10:01pm On Feb 15
Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls
**To all those quoting me,i didn't post this comment for likes and if there's anyone to envy then it's definitely not Davido and Chioma
Even Davido knows that without money he's nothing and babes wouldn't even look at him twice the reason he keeps settling for less even with the "30 Billion"
I pray he marries this one...Father of all nations
115 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by cyndy1000(f): 10:06pm On Feb 15
just hope it's for real n finally lead to the alter and not baby mama3
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by YOUNGELDER1(m): 10:35pm On Feb 15
Baby mama loading !
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by dogstyle007(m): 10:36pm On Feb 15
Nice
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Etihadstore: 10:36pm On Feb 15
Gg
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by chidynks: 10:37pm On Feb 15
last last this life na just once! try possibly as much as u can to grab nd enjoy all u can nd not just sit nd remain as a spectator...enjoy life while it lasts.....
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Pubichairs(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
he don kukuma friend zone the bitch
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by LMAyedun(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
MhizAJ:Can I see your picture please? Miss Beautiful!
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Flyingngel(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
I don't why bloggers have suddenly turn to monitor lizard. How can a sane human being be following this so call celebrities who almost wear trouser on their knee up and down.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Lakside1955: 10:37pm On Feb 15
MhizAJ:
That's where he found his love
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by 3mmyz(m): 10:37pm On Feb 15
Why do i feel Davido's dodo song is playing somewhere when i see him with Chioma?
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by sekxyqueen(f): 10:38pm On Feb 15
ok
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by link2ok22: 10:38pm On Feb 15
MhizAJ:
Agbani yu saying that the lady ugly.
Women and beef.. is like buhari and cow
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by levelss(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
Baby mama on point
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by NwaNimo1(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
30 Billion Toto....
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Azazi(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
Davido should just go and sit down joor
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Iceman2017(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
Igbo girls just dey scatter some people dada
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by buchilino(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
LET ME GUESS GF NUMBER 100+
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by banjeezay(m): 10:38pm On Feb 15
chioma my flawa level
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Luukasz(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
Abeg who get bet9ja 20 odd I wan put money?
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Burger01(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
Another baby mama in the making..
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Joshmodest(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
MhizAJ:
I tot I was the only one observing..his two baby mamas are equally ugly...even me wey I no get reach 30 k for ma account, my girl fine pass Davido own....
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by deji17: 10:39pm On Feb 15
MhizAJ:
Bwaaahhhhhh.
You fine past the girl?
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by yertyr(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
LMAyedun:
No mind them...
something is thoroughly deceiving our ladies to thinking that beauty and good shape wins u the best men
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Luukasz(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
Iceman2017:Sho jegbe ni tenue run fun igbe
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by ballerin: 10:40pm On Feb 15
...
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by viceddy95(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
sure sy, dem neva knack dis 1 jazz.....d girl don waka for him matter....
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Schoolingtips: 10:40pm On Feb 15
”FIA” crooner and Nigerian superstar Davido, and the current love of his life, Chioma stepped out for a date
FLAWA MY FLOWA
Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At Southern University
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-australia-for-free.html
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by careytommy7(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
Very ug-lee bish
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by bastien: 10:40pm On Feb 15
MhizAJ:positive and positive can't work..... Its the negative side that attracts the positive side of a magnet
|Re: Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo by Forzap(m): 10:41pm On Feb 15
if you no born boy for David, you go just join queue
3 Likes
Read Tonto Dikeh's Valentine Message / First Family Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria / Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday
Viewing this topic: ViVaMadrid, nejifresh(m), sarwoods10(m), emmbet, Harzontorh, FocusedDiva(f), gabriel88(m), bishopz, 3plecz(m), latosin, Ashleyma77(m), Rocice(m), Deicide, thelastgenius, sorry1(m), chinaza1, McRawlings, vivymako(f), yinkus204(m), eniboi(m), periAdept, MeezPat(f), tomsniel(m), JhaayYoung, Juniorangel, NwaAmaikpe, slyfoxxjoe(m), tundebasic(m), moneybag100, say4gunit(m), zopaks, Micnad, Omokaysmith, blecele, kode12, xavieree(f), Empireland, squash1986(m), spiritedtete, sopaid411, goaldigger(m), letusbepieces, AK481(m), iFirst, Godzlove8(m), MyParadise(m), krotimimega(m), lilreese, nanizle(m), Sandyflexy1, faithogiga(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6