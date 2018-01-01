Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Pecking His Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland In New Loved Up Photo (20503 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Davido has never showed off any woman he is romantically involved with like this, so we can confidently say he is in love and this might go far.



He even calls her his chef!



Reports making the rounds on social media reveal that Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300 Level student of Babcock University who is also head over heels in love with Davido.



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/new-loved-photo-davido-girlfriend-chioma.html ”FIA” crooner and Nigerian superstar Davido, and the current love of his life, Chioma stepped out for a date looking like the bags of money they are.Davido has never showed off any woman he is romantically involved with like this, so we can confidently say he is in love and this might go far.He even calls her his chef!Reports making the rounds on social media reveal that Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300 Level student of Babcock University who is also head over heels in love with Davido.













**To all those quoting me,i didn't post this comment for likes and if there's anyone to envy then it's definitely not Davido and Chioma



Even Davido knows that without money he's nothing and babes wouldn't even look at him twice the reason he keeps settling for less even with the "30 Billion"



I pray he marries this one...Father of all nations Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls**To all those quoting me,i didn't post this comment for likes and if there's anyone to envy then it's definitely not Davido and ChiomaEven Davido knows that without money he's nothing and babes wouldn't even look at him twice the reason he keeps settling for less even with the "30 Billion"I pray he marries this one...Father of all nations 115 Likes 8 Shares

just hope it's for real n finally lead to the alter and not baby mama3

Baby mama loading ! 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice

Gg

last last this life na just once! try possibly as much as u can to grab nd enjoy all u can nd not just sit nd remain as a spectator...enjoy life while it lasts..... 10 Likes 2 Shares

he don kukuma friend zone the bitch he don kukuma friend zone the bitch

MhizAJ:

Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls Can I see your picture please? Miss Beautiful! Can I see your picture please? Miss Beautiful! 36 Likes 1 Share

I don't why bloggers have suddenly turn to monitor lizard. How can a sane human being be following this so call celebrities who almost wear trouser on their knee up and down. 1 Like

MhizAJ:

Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls

That's where he found his love That's where he found his love 1 Like

Why do i feel Davido's dodo song is playing somewhere when i see him with Chioma?

ok

MhizAJ:

Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls



Agbani yu saying that the lady ugly.



Women and beef.. is like buhari and cow Agbani yu saying that the lady ugly.Women and beef.. is like buhari and cow 10 Likes

Baby mama on point

30 Billion Toto.... 1 Like

Davido should just go and sit down joor

Igbo girls just dey scatter some people dada 7 Likes 1 Share

LET ME GUESS GF NUMBER 100+ 1 Like

chioma my flawa level

Abeg who get bet9ja 20 odd I wan put money? 2 Likes

Another baby mama in the making..

MhizAJ:

Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls

I tot I was the only one observing..his two baby mamas are equally ugly...even me wey I no get reach 30 k for ma account, my girl fine pass Davido own.... I tot I was the only one observing..his two baby mamas are equally ugly...even me wey I no get reach 30 k for ma account, my girl fine pass Davido own.... 8 Likes 2 Shares

MhizAJ:

Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls



Bwaaahhhhhh.



You fine past the girl? Bwaaahhhhhh.You fine past the girl? 2 Likes

LMAyedun:

Can I see your picture please? Miss Beautiful!

No mind them...

something is thoroughly deceiving our ladies to thinking that beauty and good shape wins u the best men No mind them...something is thoroughly deceiving our ladies to thinking that beauty and good shape wins u the best men 3 Likes 1 Share

Iceman2017:

Igbo girls just dey scatter some people dada Sho jegbe ni tenue run fun igbe Sho jegbe ni tenue run fun igbe 1 Like

...



sure sy, dem neva knack dis 1 jazz.....d girl don waka for him matter.... sure sy, dem neva knack dis 1 jazz.....d girl don waka for him matter....

”FIA” crooner and Nigerian superstar Davido, and the current love of his life, Chioma stepped out for a date

FLAWA MY FLOWA



More On This

Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At Southern University

www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-australia-for-free.html FLAWA MY FLOWAMore On This

Very ug-lee bish

MhizAJ:

Does Davido have a covenant with ugly old girls positive and positive can't work..... Its the negative side that attracts the positive side of a magnet positive and positive can't work..... Its the negative side that attracts the positive side of a magnet