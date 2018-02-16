₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:51am
220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste in Anmabra, Says REC
The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, yesterday said no fewer than 220,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by the owners in the state.
Orji made the disclosure during a visit to Obi of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Achebe, lamenting that the level of voter apathy had dropped significantly following the modifications of the services being rendered by the commission.
He explained that the commission had succeeded in restoring the confidence of the electorate which was evident in the massive turnout of voters in the November 18 governorship election adjudged by many to be free, fair and credible.
He said the visit to the monarch was to solicit his support, especially in the area of sensitising his people on the need for the eligible voters to get registered and obtain their permanent voters cards.
According to Orji, the commission has, in addition to the registration centres across the 21 local government areas of the state, created floating centres in the councils to reduce the frustration often experienced by the electorate.
He further solicited the assistance of the traditional ruler in securing a land for an office accommodation in the district, assuring that the funds to raise the structure would not be a challenge.
Achebe while responding, commended the proactive disposition of the electoral umpire particularly in the area of continuous voter registration exercise.
He however, expressed worry over the wide gap existing between the eligible voters and those who have their names registered, as well as those who have collected their voters cards and those willing to exercise their franchise.
The monarch called on the eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to ensure they got registered, while urging those who were yet to collect their cards to do so.
He further urged the commission to improve the working condition of the staff to ensure they put in their best to their duty, just as he canvassed for the recruitment undergraduates and teachers to assist in sensitising the public on the need to participate in the electoral process.
On the request by the INEC boss to assist the commission secure a land for an office accommodation in the zone, Achebe said the area was faced with scarcity of land, but promised to liaise with the government to realise the dream.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/02/16/220000-pvcs-still-lying-waste-in-anmabra-says-rec/
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by AnodaIT(m): 9:55am
Why e no go waste when someone register and una bring the card 3 years later
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by heendrix(m): 10:36am
AnodaIT:
Lol
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Ngokafor(f): 10:41am
Fraudulent people.... PVCs you lots will hide with plethora of excuses to their owners before elections,refusing to give people until elections are over..
..why wont people get tired and move on?
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by FarahAideed: 11:11am
Please people should endeavour to collect their PVCs we cannot afford another tenure with Buhari
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by tesppidd: 11:20am
Their Lord and personal saviour Nnamdi Kanu has already told them;
No eRection in anambLa.
So they don't need the PVCs.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by spicymir(m): 11:20am
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by madridguy(m): 11:20am
They don't want Nigeria property reason they've not show for it. Only to come on NL/Twitter to be crying foul.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by AishaBuhari: 11:21am
AnodaIT:This is so true. I registered mine in 2012 up until now one excuse to another that it's not ready whenever I go to collect it
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by jerryunit48: 11:21am
Ahh for Anambra for that matter... oya quick quick make una go collect am o we don’t need to give chance for anything
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Cromcruach91: 11:21am
Don't vote....don't complain.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Ahmed0336(m): 11:22am
Hmmmmm shouting on social media won't help o.
I no wan hear marginalization again come 2019 o...
I don talk my own
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by horsepower101: 11:22am
Those PVCs are actually from 2015 election that weren't distributed. JEGA with his INEC Staff did a wonderful job for buhari.
Now IPOB has been vindicated on so many levels that election in Nigeria is a fraud. It looks like Nigeria can't stop proving them right.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by 1shortblackboy: 11:22am
My anambra brothers una don see unaselves? After una go siddon dey complain
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by ajoyeleke(m): 11:22am
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by kutchs: 11:23am
Anambra people should better go and get those cards, that's our only weapon against the demons at Aso Rock. 220000 cards are too much to be left wasting at INEC office.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by odemeetu1: 11:23am
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by emeejinsm: 11:24am
[quote author=AnodaIT post=65109662]Why e no go waste when someone register and una bring the card 3 years later [/quote ]that is the zoo government for u my dear
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by chidynks: 11:24am
something they hid from its owners way back....!!
abeg umunna!! u guys should go pick them up k....we shall seriously be in need of it come next elections
someone urgently needs to be sent packing back home.....!!
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Aieboocaar(m): 11:24am
EVERYONE ENSURE YOU COLLECT YOUR PVCs
Buhari going back to Daura is a civic responsibility we all must strive to achieve
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Eaa247(m): 11:24am
Ngokafor:
but ds shud not stop those concerned from collecting their PVCs. Their PVC is their power. voting in a gud person is not done online or beer parlor its at d polling units wit d PVC
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by 12submarine(m): 11:25am
Don't go and collect your PVC, continue making noise inside Nairaland.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by countryfive: 11:25am
220,000 could be the decider
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Bolustical: 11:25am
And the daft ones amongst them were busy gloating on the earlier thread that INEC intentionally decided to marginalise the SE.
Same people will not register, same people will not collect PVCs.
It's not as if their votes matter before. They are just 5%
Majority like minority.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by mschubby: 11:25am
I wonder how they'll vote out grandpa come 2019
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by Bolustical: 11:26am
horsepower101:But the election that ushered in GEJ's government in 2011 wasn't a fraud ba?
Stop being silly on a Friday.
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by WisdomFlakes: 11:27am
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by joeace2020(m): 11:27am
Re: 220,000 PVCs Still Lying Waste In Anambra - REC by abaego: 11:27am
