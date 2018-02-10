Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) (4152 Views)

The Green Sheriff was created by Governor Ayade to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation, climate change and deforestation.

Green Sheriff personnel on Thursday morning, ordered a lady to clear refuse as punishment for dumping refuse wrongly on the ground at a dump site when the bins were not yet full.The Green Sheriff was created by Governor Ayade to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation, climate change and deforestation.

chanutation chanutation

God catch her for disobeying the government 2 Likes

more of this and see sanity return to our environment. 7 Likes

See what lazines made her do, pity!

The punishment serves her right. 2 Likes

Chai. Village people won't even allow this one to throwaway refuse in peace. 4 Likes

See work

gbam



Naija sef



Odimma. but this babe don't deserve this kinda treatment





Some people are just naturally dirty, imagine the dustbin is not even full, yet she couldn't proper dispose her waste....



Later someone will go and marry this one



Some people are just naturally dirty, imagine the dustbin is not even full, yet she couldn't proper dispose her waste....Later someone will go and marry this one

i love this







Her Village People should have given one last chance...







operation keep Nigeria clean...



But if there is no prior warning as not to dumping refuse there then she gat a winnable case...

the babe for done offer the man free pussy nahí ½í¸í ½í¸

Very nice.

Ino Europe, from tender age. A Dad or Mum will give his kids something to eat. After taking it. He will carry the baby with the waste sachet in the little baby's hand while he take him or her to the waste bin and allow the little baby throw it.

That's why when they grow up, theyou behave well

. Gọọmenti nijeriya nwụrụ anwụ, ana m n'ime ụlọ m, bịa tie m ihe Gị hapụ nwoke ahụ, ọ ga were anụ ya gbuo nwatakịrị nwaanyị ahụ. Gọọmenti nijeriya nwụrụ anwụ, ana m n'ime ụlọ m, bịa tie m ihe

I bet they can't try that with a man It's because she's a lady that's why they are hard on herI bet they can't try that with a man

very unfair! what bout the other people who dumped their rubbish at the same spot? well..i guess it's because she got caught.

No be small thing o

Ouch

That's what'am talkin'bout



Naija I hail oo If to say d gal package nw, d sheriff go collect number free her.Naija I hail oo

photo's of the place after she cleared the whole dirty or ...



guy man done stage managed the first pics later he go cut camera n collect control.



the rest na easy access to punna...

Dirty tin

Green Sheriff u don pin the geh for ground because she no fine. If she fine now, u go don collect number free am since

Nice one.



Nigerians are despicable people. The commonest thing as disposing your refuse properly is a difficult task for some of us to do. Even the supposed learned, exposed and widely traveled still behave in a crude way when it comes handling trash.



Most throw unwanted stuffs from their cars randomly without a second thought. The most surprising thing is, we keep blaming the govt for all the ills but our attitude does not show we would be better leaders if we are given a chance.

reward for disobedient, moral lesson for others