Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by johnnyvid: 11:25am
Green Sheriff personnel on Thursday morning, ordered a lady to clear refuse as punishment for dumping refuse wrongly on the ground at a dump site when the bins were not yet full.
The Green Sheriff was created by Governor Ayade to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation, climate change and deforestation.
More photos below. http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/02/photos-lady-ordered-to-clear-up-dump.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by mikejj(m): 11:27am
chanutation
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by johnnyvid: 11:28am
God catch her for disobeying the government
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by NOC1(m): 11:40am
more of this and see sanity return to our environment.
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by anibirelawal(m): 11:46am
See what lazines made her do, pity!
The punishment serves her right.
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Tallesty1(m): 11:47am
Chai. Village people won't even allow this one to throwaway refuse in peace.
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 11:57am
See work
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by chris4gold(m): 12:18pm
gbam
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Niccoloimhotep: 12:19pm
Naija sef
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by OneKinGuy(m): 12:19pm
Odimma. but this babe don't deserve this kinda treatment
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Etihadstore: 12:19pm
Good riddance
Some people are just naturally dirty, imagine the dustbin is not even full, yet she couldn't proper dispose her waste....
Later someone will go and marry this one
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by rabonni(m): 12:20pm
i love this
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Narldon(f): 12:20pm
Her Village People should have given one last chance...
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 12:20pm
operation keep Nigeria clean...
But if there is no prior warning as not to dumping refuse there then she gat a winnable case...
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Igbalode15: 12:20pm
the babe for done offer the man free pussy nahí ½í¸í ½í¸
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by okeke00(m): 12:20pm
Very nice.
Ino Europe, from tender age. A Dad or Mum will give his kids something to eat. After taking it. He will carry the baby with the waste sachet in the little baby's hand while he take him or her to the waste bin and allow the little baby throw it.
That's why when they grow up, theyou behave well
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Coitus(f): 12:21pm
Gị hapụ nwoke ahụ, ọ ga were anụ ya gbuo nwatakịrị nwaanyị ahụ . Gọọmenti nijeriya nwụrụ anwụ, ana m n'ime ụlọ m, bịa tie m ihe
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by biacan(f): 12:21pm
It's because she's a lady that's why they are hard on her I bet they can't try that with a man
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by gypsey(m): 12:21pm
very unfair! what bout the other people who dumped their rubbish at the same spot? well..i guess it's because she got caught.
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by primemind(m): 12:21pm
No be small thing o
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by deebrain(m): 12:22pm
Ouch
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Benjom(m): 12:22pm
That's what'am talkin'bout
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by ajoyeleke(m): 12:22pm
If to say d gal package nw, d sheriff go collect number free her.
Naija I hail oo
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by goldenceo1: 12:22pm
photo's of the place after she cleared the whole dirty or ...
guy man done stage managed the first pics later he go cut camera n collect control.
the rest na easy access to punna...
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by homosapien002: 12:22pm
Dirty tin
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Austinoiz(m): 12:22pm
Green Sheriff u don pin the geh for ground because she no fine. If she fine now, u go don collect number free am since
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by efilefun(m): 12:23pm
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by Koolking(m): 12:23pm
Nice one.
Nigerians are despicable people. The commonest thing as disposing your refuse properly is a difficult task for some of us to do. Even the supposed learned, exposed and widely traveled still behave in a crude way when it comes handling trash.
Most throw unwanted stuffs from their cars randomly without a second thought. The most surprising thing is, we keep blaming the govt for all the ills but our attitude does not show we would be better leaders if we are given a chance.
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by tayo4ng(m): 12:23pm
reward for disobedient, moral lesson for others
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by deebrain(m): 12:23pm
Igbalode15:
Not every man has his brain below his belt.
|Re: Lady Ordered To Clear Up Dump Site After She Was Caught Dumping Refuse(photos) by jazinogold(m): 12:23pm
