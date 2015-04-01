Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Meet The Anibeze People Of Bayelsa State, The Isoko Tribe Found In Bayelsa (11329 Views)

Isoko land is a key centre of Nigeria's crude oil and natural gas production with a population of about 1.5 million, making the Urhobo / Isoko population to be 5 Million.



The isoko language is a branch of the urhobo language, thou unique in it's way. The isoko people shares similar culture and believe with the Urhobos.



Anibeze is an Isoko speaking community in Constituency III, Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State. It settles along the Forcados River, on lower Niger River.



Their closest neighbours are Patani in Delta State and Adagbabiri community in the same Sagbama local government, Bayelsa State.



The people’s main occupation is farming, with some fishing too. The community can be accessed through the River or motor bike from the East/West Road.







Plight of the Anibeze People



For the people of this riverside settlement whose very existence like several others in the predominantly riverine state is now hanging in the balance on account of the devastating erosion caused by the tempestuous River Forcados, a tributary of the magnificent River Niger, this certainly is not the best of times.



As the people go through the motions of daily life, the troubled look in many eyes betray layers of unspoken fears and uncertainty. Nobody is sure whose house would be the next to be swallowed in this predominantly farming and fishing settlement by the river.



Sadly, the people no longer have enough land to farm due to the devastating coastal erosion which has eroded about 70 per cent of its landmass. Also fishing which the people could have relied on for survival has suffered tremendous neglect due to the precarious situation in the community where families are constantly relocating due to the erosion menace which has swept away several buildings.



Notable People from Anibeze community



* Prof Obaro Ikime





You know, when people say things like "The Isoko tribe in Bayelsa" or "The Igbo tribe in Benue or Kogi", i really don't unerstand what they mean when you consider that states are actually an artificial creation. I don't see a big deal in an Isoko tribe in a state that shares boundary with Delta state where Isokos are majorly situated. It will be a big deal if i find an Isoko or Urhobo tribe somewhere in Benue or Zamfara or even in Ghana. 35 Likes 6 Shares

This is a another eye opener. Although this isn't the first time if hearing the name, it is surely the first time if knowing that they belong to the Isoko tribe. I'm really amazed at how one would find a different people in an environment far different from theirs. Questions such as; 'how did they get there?, how have they been able to survive this long (cultural wise)? Among a host of other questions.



They have been complaining about the erosion plague since 2012 and it is strange that nothing has been done up till date.



Beyond the Ofonis, we have the Anibezes now. Impressive discovery. Wve kobiruo, Oniovo. 1 Like

This is a another eye opener. Although this isn't the first time if hearing the name, it is surely the first time if knowing that they belong to the Isoko tribe. I'm really amazed at how one would find a different people in an environment far different from theirs. Questions such as; 'how did they get there?, how have they been able to survive this long (cultural wise)? Among a host of other questions.



They have been complaining about the erosion plague since 2012 and it is strange that nothing has been done up till date.



Beyond the Ofonis, we have the Anibezes now. Impressive discovery. Wve kobiruo, Oniovo.

Exactly, i see no reason why some urhobo and isoko communities should be in Bayelsa, no correlation whatsoever, boundaries should be adjusted and our people transported back to us.



You will be surprise that the Bayelsa state government cares less about the erosion going on in that town. Exactly, i see no reason why some urhobo and isoko communities should be in Bayelsa, no correlation whatsoever, boundaries should be adjusted and our people transported back to us.You will be surprise that the Bayelsa state government cares less about the erosion going on in that town. 5 Likes

You know, when people say things like "The Isoko tribe is Bayelsa" or "The Igbo tribe in Benue or Kogi", i really don't unerstand what they mean when you consider that states are actually an artificial creation. I don't see a big deal in an Isoko tribe in a state that shares boundary with Delta state where Isokos are majorly situated. It will be a big deal if i find an Isoko or Urhobo tribe somewhere in Benue or Zamfara or even in Ghana. How you turn a thread on its head with your tribalism laced remarks is amazing.



States are 'artificial creation', yet terminologies subtly used to classify a people abound, particularly in the East, just as some other parts of the country. Or wouldn't it be better if I classify you as Wawa just to point out that you are most likely from Enugu or Ebonyi, thereby limiting the chances of your state of origin?



There is a saying mostly by the Yorubas that 'a farm cannot belong to a father and his son without defining boundaries'. States may have been artificially created, but then again, bulk of its reason is to define bothers and territories.



It might not be a big deal when an Igbo man does an exposé, claiming Igbos founded or dwelt in Southern Kaduna long before the Fulanis got into Nigeria or even before the first Hausa man was born, but it is not the same for the Urhobos/Isokos as we are not really known from running or leaving our homeland in droves. Regardless of how neighbouring the state is, it is always an area of interest for us as we are a small, though distinct group. We are not 'strollers' by nature How you turn a thread on its head with your tribalism laced remarks is amazing.States are 'artificial creation', yet terminologies subtly used to classify a people abound, particularly in the East, just as some other parts of the country. Or wouldn't it be better if I classify you as Wawa just to point out that you are most likely from Enugu or Ebonyi, thereby limiting the chances of your state of origin?There is a saying mostly by the Yorubas that 'a farm cannot belong to a father and his son without defining boundaries'. States may have been artificially created, but then again, bulk of its reason is to define bothers and territories.It might not be a big deal when an Igbo man does an exposé, claiming Igbos founded or dwelt in Southern Kaduna long before the Fulanis got into Nigeria or even before the first Hausa man was born, but it is not the same for the Urhobos/Isokos as we are not really known from running or leaving our homeland in droves. Regardless of how neighbouring the state is, it is always an area of interest for us as we are a small, though distinct group. We are not 'strollers' by nature 7 Likes

Exactly, i see no reason why some urhobo and isoko communities should be in Bayelsa, no correlation whatsoever, boundaries should be adjusted and our people transported back to us.



You will be surprise that the Bayelsa state government cares less about the erosion going on in that town. I might be hasty but I'd love to go with the natural land grabbing strength of the 'Fulanis in the South South'. These lands must have been ceded to them after a long tussle.



Apart from the government not paying attention to them, I doubt their political strength in Bayelsa, which would be a disadvantage. Something similar as this play out in Rivers now whereby a particular tribe (mum) is totally sidelined and regarded as inconsequential. Since 2012 till date, I'd love to believe the Bayelsa state government does not give a hoot about the Anibezes. I might be hasty but I'd love to go with the natural land grabbing strength of the 'Fulanis in the South South'. These lands must have been ceded to them after a long tussle.Apart from the government not paying attention to them, I doubt their political strength in Bayelsa, which would be a disadvantage. Something similar as this play out in Rivers now whereby a particular tribe (mum) is totally sidelined and regarded as inconsequential. Since 2012 till date, I'd love to believe the Bayelsa state government does not give a hoot about the Anibezes. 3 Likes

How you turn a thread on its head with your tribalism laced remarks is amazing.



States are 'artificial creation', yet terminologies subtly used to classify a people abound, particularly in the East, just as some other parts of the country. Or wouldn't it be better if I classify you as Wawa just to point out that you are most likely from Enugu or Ebonyi, thereby limiting the chances of your state of origin?



There is a saying mostly by the Yorubas that 'a farm cannot belong to a father and his son without defining boundaries'. States may have been artificially created, but then again, bulk of its reason is to define bothers and territories.



It might not be a big deal when an Igbo man does an exposé, claiming Igbos founded or dwelt in Southern Kaduna long before the Fulanis got into Nigeria or even before the first Hausa man was born, but it is not the same for the Urhobos/Isokos as we are not really known from running or leaving our homeland in droves. Regardless of how neighbouring the state is, it is always an area of interest for us as we are a small, though distinct group. We are not 'strollers' by nature You obviously did not get the memo before accusing me of tribalism which is what you're very good at.



Delta state is not the homeland of Isoko people even though most Isoko people can be found in Delta state. The reason is because those that carved Delta state made it so. I dont see a big deal in having an Isoko tribe living in another artificial creation in Bayelsa without considering the fact that Bayelsa is just a stone throw from where Isokos are situated in Delta sate. They could even be contiguous to each other. It' just like saying that there's an Igbo tribe in Asaba outside the south-east as if Igbos are limited to the artificial creation that is south-east Nigeria. You obviously did not get the memo before accusing me of tribalism which is what you're very good at.Delta state is not the homeland of Isoko people even though most Isoko people can be found in Delta state. The reason is because those that carved Delta state made it so. I dont see a big deal in having an Isoko tribe living in another artificial creation in Bayelsa without considering the fact that Bayelsa is just a stone throw from where Isokos are situated in Delta sate. They could even be contiguous to each other. It' just like saying that there's an Igbo tribe in Asaba outside the south-east as if Igbos are limited to the artificial creation that is south-east Nigeria. 23 Likes 6 Shares

Trash! We only have urhobo community(Ofoni) in bayelsa which happens to be in my LGA(sagbama). Whatever set of people u see in bayelsa only went there for economic purposes as tenants and pay dues to the landlords.



People in bayelsa:

Main ijaw speakers

Ogbia ijaws

Epie Ijaws

N an urhobo community



That so called settlement may only be found in google because it's people like u an I that supply google with the goods and bads. Believe me, that so called community is not known, not recognized or worst still has no political, geographical, cultural, social n historical facts that qualifies one to be part of a state. They are as useless as poo 2 Likes 2 Shares

You obviously did not get the memo before accusing me of tribalism which is what you're very good at.



Delta state is not the homeland of Isoko people even though most Isoko people can be found in Delta state. The reason is because those that carved Delta state made it so. I dont see a big deal in having an Isoko tribe living in another artificial creation in Bayelsa without considering the fact that Bayelsa is just a stone throw from where Isokos are situated in Delta sate. They could even be contiguous to each other. It' just like saying that there's an Igbo tribe in Asaba outside the south-east as if Igbos are limited to the artificial creation that is south-east Nigeria. Afam, I get you loud and clear. Abi is it not you again?



Going by the emboldened, it is quite a sight to predict where you'd land just before you get there. If Delta State isn't the homeland of the Isoko people, I sure believe it is Enugu or Imo as you'd soon get there.



You still don't understand a thing here as the first thing you should be asking is 'HOW did they get to Bayelsa?' An Urhobo man sees an Isoko man as his cousin and blood because the similarity is amazing, save for the language which slightly differs. We don't stray out of the pack normally, so when it happens or when a tribe or group within the Isoko/Urhobo/Itsekiri nation is uncovered and found out to be away from Delta state, it begs certain questions in our minds.



You can't just air opinions anyhow without understanding how a people see their homeland and their relatives. We are closely knitted and so is our land. An indigenous group of the tribe elsewhere, NO MATTER HOW CLOSE THE STATE IT IS IN IS a whole lot of big deal to us.



Perhaps you made a mistake with the emboldened, safe to say Delta State is not the homeland of Igbos in the state, we understand this because it was political, all thanks to Babaginda and his other friends.



Here's an aside: States are artificial creations does not give your people the rights to lay claims to Lagos. In the end, you can only 'roam' and act like you have a stake. Should there be a turn around, every Lagos developer would be forced to recognise his or her homeland. This is the way we see our people who are said to be outside of Delta state. Afam, I get you loud and clear. Abi is it not you again?Going by the emboldened, it is quite a sight to predict where you'd land just before you get there. If Delta State isn't the homeland of the Isoko people, I sure believe it is Enugu or Imo as you'd soon get there.You still don't understand a thing here as the first thing you should be asking is 'HOW did they get to Bayelsa?' An Urhobo man sees an Isoko man as his cousin and blood because the similarity is amazing, save for the language which slightly differs. We don't stray out of the pack normally, so when it happens or when a tribe or group within the Isoko/Urhobo/Itsekiri nation is uncovered and found out to be away from Delta state, it begs certain questions in our minds.You can't just air opinions anyhow without understanding how a people see their homeland and their relatives. We are closely knitted and so is our land. An indigenous group of the tribe elsewhere, NO MATTER HOW CLOSE THE STATE IT IS IN IS a whole lot of big deal to us.Perhaps you made a mistake with the emboldened, safe to say Delta State is not the homeland of Igbos in the state, we understand this because it was political, all thanks to Babaginda and his other friends.Here's an aside: States are artificial creations does not give your people the rights to lay claims to Lagos. In the end, you can only 'roam' and act like you have a stake. Should there be a turn around, every Lagos developer would be forced to recognise his or her homeland. This is the way we see our people who are said to be outside of Delta state. 2 Likes

Afam, I get you loud and clear. Abi is it not you again?



Going by the emboldened, it is quite a sight to predict where you'd land just before you get there. If Delta State isn't the homeland of the Isoko people, I sure believe it is Enugu or Imo as you'd soon get there.



You still don't understand a thing here as the first thing you should be asking is 'HOW did they get to Bayelsa?' An Urhobo man sees an Isoko man as his cousin and blood because the similarity is amazing, save for the language which slightly differs. We don't stray out of the pack normally, so when it happens or when a tribe or group within the Isoko/Urhobo/Itsekiri nation is uncovered and found out to be away from Delta state, it begs certain questions in our minds.



You can't just air opinions anyhow without understanding how a people see their homeland and their relatives. We are closely knitted and so is our land. An indigenous group of the tribe elsewhere, NO MATTER HOW CLOSE THE STATE IT IS IN IS a whole lot of big deal to us.



Perhaps you made a mistake with the emboldened, safe to say Delta State is not the homeland of Igbos in the state, we understand this because it was political, all thanks to Babaginda and his other friends.



Here's an aside: States are artificial creations does not give your people the rights to lay claims to Lagos. In the end, you can only 'roam' and act like you have a stake. Should there be a turn around, every Lagos developer would be forced to recognise his or her homeland. This is the way we see our people who are said to be outside of Delta state. What you;re implying in essence is that ethnic group are associated with specific states? Your Lagos analogy is ridiculous because even though by law, you can become a citizen (resident etc) of Lagos, it does not take away the fact that any Igbo presence in Lagos is only recent and they are not indigenous to the area known as Lagos today.



The part of Delta state where Igbos are located is one of the homelands of Igbos. They did not migrate there recently. They've been there just as long as people in Onitsha have been in Onitsha or those in owerri. It;s because people don't understand issues such as these, that's why you hear some ignorant Deltans say ludicrous statements such as "Anioma people shoudld leave Delta state and go back to the east" without realizing that they did not migrate there. That's their land and far back as we can remember. It's just like people from Benin Republic telling the Yorubas there to migrate back to Nigeria. if you don't get what i'm driving at then your ignorance is out of this world. What you;re implying in essence is that ethnic group are associated with specific states? Your Lagos analogy is ridiculous because even though by law, you can become a citizen (resident etc) of Lagos, it does not take away the fact that any Igbo presence in Lagos is only recent and they are not indigenous to the area known as Lagos today.The part of Delta state where Igbos are located is one of the homelands of Igbos. They did not migrate there recently. They've been there just as long as people in Onitsha have been in Onitsha or those in owerri. It;s because people don't understand issues such as these, that's why you hear some ignorant Deltans say ludicrous statements such as "" without realizing that they did not migrate there. That's their land and far back as we can remember. It's just like people from Benin Republic telling the Yorubas there to migrate back to Nigeria. if you don't get what i'm driving at then your ignorance is out of this world. 25 Likes 5 Shares

Trash! We only have urhobo community(Ofoni) in bayelsa which happens to be in my LGA(sagbama). Whatever set of people u see in bayelsa only went there for economic purposes as tenants and pay dues to the landlords.



People in bayelsa:

Main ijaw speakers

Ogbia ijaws

Epie Ijaws

N an urhobo community I'm sorry but I don't take the word of an Ijaw man as final authority, particularly on land related matters and we all know why.



A simple Google search could add to your knowledge of what Efe has shared. The land grabbing tendencies of the Ijaws is mind boggling and I guess it is why your hosts sometimes put up a fight against you. The recent one is that of the Edo state tussle, not forgetting your Ondo claims and even Lagos, about owning almost all riverine areas in the Metropolis. I'm sorry but I don't take the word of an Ijaw man as final authority, particularly on land related matters and we all know why.A simple Google search could add to your knowledge of what Efe has shared. The land grabbing tendencies of the Ijaws is mind boggling and I guess it is why your hosts sometimes put up a fight against you. The recent one is that of the Edo state tussle, not forgetting your Ondo claims and even Lagos, about owning almost all riverine areas in the Metropolis. 2 Likes

I might be hasty but I'd love to go with the natural land grabbing strength of the 'Fulanis in the South South'. These lands must have been ceded to them after a long tussle.



Apart from the government not paying attention to them, I doubt their political strength in Bayelsa, which would be a disadvantage. Something similar as this play out in Rivers now whereby a particular tribe (mum) is totally sidelined and regarded as inconsequential. Since 2012 till date, I'd love to believe the Bayelsa state government does not give a hoot about the Anibezes.

Funny enough most ijaws just deny the fact that Other ethnic groups were carved into bayelsa state, reason I keep documenting each and every of our land in that state, for future references.



You already know what's going on in Benin and Aldja Funny enough most ijaws just deny the fact that Other ethnic groups were carved into bayelsa state, reason I keep documenting each and every of our land in that state, for future references.You already know what's going on in Benin and Aldja

Funny enough most ijaws just deny the fact that Other ethnic groups were carved into bayelsa state, reason I keep documenting each and every of our land in that state, for future references.



You already know what's going on in Benin and Aldja This is exactly my point. They were carved into Bayelsa state and did not migrate there. So, it's their. Some people make it seem like they migrated to bayelsa and were given land by the Ijaws. This is exactly my point. They were carved into Bayelsa state and did not migrate there. So, it's their. Some people make it seem like they migrated to bayelsa and were given land by the Ijaws. 12 Likes 1 Share

Trash! We only have urhobo community(Ofoni) in bayelsa which happens to be in my LGA(sagbama). Whatever set of people u see in bayelsa only went there for economic purposes as tenants and pay dues to the landlords.



People in bayelsa:

Main ijaw speakers

Ogbia ijaws

Epie Ijaws

N an urhobo community

Sanchez01 hope you see what am saying, how ignorant can one be.



And to think I was defending this lots last year during the Edo land saga beats me, am now beginning to see why people call them land grabber. Sanchez01 hope you see what am saying, how ignorant can one be.And to think I was defending this lots last year during the Edo land saga beats me, am now beginning to see why people call them land grabber. 1 Like

What you;re implying in essence is that ethnic group are associated with specific states? Your Lagos analogy is ridiculous because even though by law, you can become a citizen (resident etc) of Lagos, it does not take away the fact that any Igbo presence in Lagos is only recent and they are not indigenous to the area known as Lagos today.



The part of Delta state where Igbos are located is one of the homelands of Igbos. They did not migrate there recently. They've been there just as long as people in Onitsha have been in Onitsha or those in owerri. It;s because people don't understand issues such as these, that's why you hear some ignorant Deltans say ludicrous statements such as "Anioma people shoudld leave Delta state and go back to the east" without realizing that they did not migrate there. That's their land and far back as we can remember. It's just like people from Benin Republic telling the Yorubas there to migrate back to Nigeria. if you don't get what i'm driving at then you're ignorance is out of this world.

I don't understand if English is the problem here or something; Delta is not the Homeland of Igbos in the state, largely because they were ceded to it. They were 'forcefully' moved. It's almost the same as someone who migrated because he was settled somewhere before being removed. Beyond being a blend of Igboid and Edoid groups, should the ceded parts be returned today, then it becomes an Edoid state.



It's just like a part of Abia that was ceded to Rivers. You cannot say Rivers is their homeland because doing so makes a mockery of your thought processes. They are indeginous, yes, but the fact remains that they were removed from their rightful place to where they are today (Obigbo).



I am not interested in the citizenship/naturalisation debate here. It is one thing overrunning a people and taking their lands, as the Fulanis did the Hausas, it is another thing becoming settlers in a place just because it was never claimed or occupied as at the time it was found, and it is another to have a people ceded to another part.



Again, Delta State is not the homeland of Igboid groups in the state, just as Spain is not the homeland of Catalonia. The same way you cannot tell me Bayelsa is homeland to the Ofonis and Anibezes. If you don't know this, you can't know it as there is no forcing it.



PS: Perhaps you have never thought of it, but it is crucial to understand the 'HOW' of a people before describing wherever they are as their homeland. I don't understand if English is the problem here or something; Delta is not the Homeland of Igbos in the state, largely because they were ceded to it. They were 'forcefully' moved. It's almost the same as someone who migrated because he was settled somewhere before being removed. Beyond being a blend of Igboid and Edoid groups, should the ceded parts be returned today, then it becomes an Edoid state.It's just like a part of Abia that was ceded to Rivers. You cannot say Rivers is their homeland because doing so makes a mockery of your thought processes. They are indeginous, yes, but the fact remains that they were removed from their rightful place to where they are today (Obigbo).I am not interested in the citizenship/naturalisation debate here. It is one thing overrunning a people and taking their lands, as the Fulanis did the Hausas, it is another thing becoming settlers in a place just because it was never claimed or occupied as at the time it was found, and it is another to have a people ceded to another part.Again, Delta State is not the homeland of Igboid groups in the state, just as Spain is not the homeland of Catalonia. The same way you cannot tell me Bayelsa is homeland to the Ofonis and Anibezes. If you don't know this, you can't know it as there is no forcing it.PS: Perhaps you have never thought of it, but it is crucial to understand the 'HOW' of a people before describing wherever they are as their homeland. 1 Like

I don't understand if English is the problem here or something; Delta is not the Homeland of Igbos in the state, largely because they were ceded to it. They were 'forcefully' moved. It's almost the same as someone who migrated because he was settled somewhere before being removed. Beyond being a blend of Igboid and Edoid groups, should the ceded parts be returned today, then it becomes an Edoid state.



It's just like a part of Abia that was ceded to Rivers. You cannot say Rivers is their homeland because doing so makes a mockery of your thought processes. They are indeginous, yes, but the fact remains that they were removed from their rightful place to where they are today (Obigbo).



I am not interested in the citizenship/naturalisation debate here. It is one thing overrunning a people and taking their lands, as the Fulanis did the Hausas, it is another thing becoming settlers in a place just because it was never claimed or occupied as at the time it was found, and it is another to have a people ceded to another part.



Again, Delta State is not the homeland of Igboid groups in the state, just as Spain is not the homeland of Catalonia. The same way you cannot tell me Bayelsa is homeland to the Ofonis and Anibezes. If you don't know this, you can't know it as there is no forcing it.



PS: Perhaps you have never thought of it, but it is crucial to understand the 'HOW' of a people before describing wherever they are as their homeland. Now, i'm convinced more than ever before that you're not bright.



Which state were Anioma before ceded from? Was there Delta state before they were ceded? When did Delta or even Bendel state start existing?



No parts of Abia state were ceded to Rivers because Rivers is an artificial creation. Isn't Rivers state made up different groups? Is there a single tribe in Rivers state that can be said to be the real Rivers tribe. Put your brain to good use.



Your analogy of Catalonia and Spain is also illiterate because Spain is a country and can be made up of different ethnic groups of which Catalonia is one. Not everyone who is from Spain is ethnically Spanish. Now, i'm convinced more than ever before that you're not bright.Which state were Anioma before ceded from? Was there Delta state before they were ceded? When did Delta or even Bendel state start existing?No parts of Abia state were ceded to Rivers because Rivers is an artificial creation. Isn't Rivers state made up different groups? Is there a single tribe in Rivers state that can be said to be the real Rivers tribe. Put your brain to good use.Your analogy of Catalonia and Spain is also illiterate because Spain is a country and can be made up of different ethnic groups of which Catalonia is one. Not everyone who is from Spain is ethnically Spanish. 22 Likes 2 Shares

So Bayelsa is not 100% Ijaw?

Which means Ijaw people don't own any state in Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Which is people of niger delta again?, that's utter garbage... pls study your history thoroughly before you come here to avoid trash...

Which one is people of niger delta again?, that's utter garbage... pls study your history thoroughly before you come here to avoid trash...











I might be hasty but I'd love to go with the natural land grabbing strength of the 'Fulanis in the South South'. These lands must have been ceded to them after a long tussle.



Apart from the government not paying attention to them, I doubt their political strength in Bayelsa, which would be a disadvantage. Something similar as this play out in Rivers now whereby a particular tribe (mum) is totally sidelined and regarded as inconsequential. Since 2012 till date, I'd love to believe the Bayelsa state government does not give a hoot about the Anibezes. smh are d ijaws d ones that drew the state boundaries? U have no evidence or clue but u still wan to believe what u want to believe smh are d ijaws d ones that drew the state boundaries? U have no evidence or clue but u still wan to believe what u want to believe 2 Likes 1 Share

