

Source: @alexreports



The City of Uyo witnessed a spectacular event which stands out on its own and will definitely go down in the annals of history. It was the traditional wedding ceremony between Abuja Based Hospitality practitioner , Mr Omoaefe Ejere‎ and his lovely hearthrob.



The Delta state born Grand Cubana General Manger met his wife Aniekeme Inyang about‎ a year ago. The union was indeed ordained in heaven and this was evident in the apparent show of love and commitment which the couple displayed towards each other on their day.



In truth,it was beautiful,exciting,thrilling and fun filled on that prestigious day- 15th Febuary in Uyo, Akwa ibom State where Mr ‎Omoaefe‎ officially quits bachalorhood into a blissful matrimony with the woman after his heart. The event can be best described as the wedding of the year as no expense was spared in making it a joyful and memorable day for the couple and their guests.



The groom looked handsome and dashing in his choice of white lace traditional attire while the bride was looking gorgeous and radiant as ever in her princess white lace and blue scarf with both of them on a colourful blue wrapper.



Omoaefe‎ with fulfilled mind and a sense of accomplishment thanked all those that found time to grace his occasion especially his boss, executive chairman of Cubana Group of Companies and Klint D Drunk and Victor Osuagwu who spiced up the event with their rib cracking jokes.



Watch Video‎



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AegM8uqZ1M



Watch Video 2‎



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi2dGGBXSzA‎

