Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 10:26am
The City of Uyo witnessed a spectacular event which stands out on its own and will definitely go down in the annals of history. It was the traditional wedding ceremony between Abuja Based Hospitality practitioner , Mr Omoaefe Ejere and his lovely hearthrob.
The Delta state born Grand Cubana General Manger met his wife Aniekeme Inyang about a year ago. The union was indeed ordained in heaven and this was evident in the apparent show of love and commitment which the couple displayed towards each other on their day.
In truth,it was beautiful,exciting,thrilling and fun filled on that prestigious day- 15th Febuary in Uyo, Akwa ibom State where Mr Omoaefe officially quits bachalorhood into a blissful matrimony with the woman after his heart. The event can be best described as the wedding of the year as no expense was spared in making it a joyful and memorable day for the couple and their guests.
The groom looked handsome and dashing in his choice of white lace traditional attire while the bride was looking gorgeous and radiant as ever in her princess white lace and blue scarf with both of them on a colourful blue wrapper.
Omoaefe with fulfilled mind and a sense of accomplishment thanked all those that found time to grace his occasion especially his boss, executive chairman of Cubana Group of Companies and Klint D Drunk and Victor Osuagwu who spiced up the event with their rib cracking jokes.
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 10:30am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 10:34am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 10:41am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by NwaChibuzor: 10:45am
If na yoruba wedding, you no go even see food chop not to talk of money rain.
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 10:48am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 10:55am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 11:10am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 11:14am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by AlexReports(m): 11:20am
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by BigBrother9ja: 12:26pm
Ibo weddings can be so dry.
Be spraying money while the guests remain hungry.
They can be so stingy with food!
Meanwhile, PLEASE VOTE EFE FOR the money
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Gkay1(m): 12:27pm
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by SoftP(m): 12:27pm
Money is meant to be spent
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by shams040(m): 12:27pm
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by aminu790(m): 12:27pm
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Mermaida(f): 12:28pm
Chei, CHIMOO, I no go lie. THIS TIN SWEET FOR EYE OOO...
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by BabatCargo(m): 12:28pm
Money good oo
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Maria100(f): 12:28pm
LOL
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by JandyJ(m): 12:28pm
Hm
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by labake1(f): 12:28pm
Wonders but Hope it is not fake money
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:28pm
Hmmm
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by duchez(m): 12:28pm
Beautiful! I wish them a happy married life.
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by satowind(m): 12:29pm
Money good
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by stephen109(m): 12:29pm
WHEN GOD BLESSES YOU,PPLE GO DEY BEEF YOU SAY YOU ARE INTO YAHOO ,DRUGS,OR YOU ARE A CORRUPT POLITICIAN...I GOT NO ISSUE WITH SPRAYING OF MONEY,IF GOD IS FOR YOU,WHO CAN BE AGAINST YOU....
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Excusemeh: 12:29pm
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Bolustical: 12:29pm
Same people will still come out and shout marginalization and poverty.
Anyways, happy married life.
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Bolustical: 12:29pm
ok
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by danjumakolo: 12:31pm
Both went to the alter very late.
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by commyhot: 12:35pm
Hmm!
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Samboizz: 12:35pm
Abeg who dey epp!!??
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by misterchris(m): 12:35pm
O
Re: Omoaefe Ejere And Aniekeme Inyang's Traditional Marriage In Uyo. Money Rains! by Teewhy2: 12:35pm
it is well.
