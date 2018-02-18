Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / One Chance: Lessons From My Experience (8401 Views)

The rate of crime in Lagos is increasingly alarming and our security forces are almost oblivious to what area boys/jobless youths/touts are doing to innocent and unsuspecting passengers on the streets of Lagos.



It was a bright and early Monday morning in Surulere where I live, I had just prepared for work and ready to hit the road before traffic starts building up on our roads for Monday mornings are usually very busy with meetings and appointments that no one dares to miss. I, like the many others who were at the junction at that time stood waiting for our rides. Some were waiting for their staff bus, some friends and colleagues, others commercial buses enroute their destinations. My mobile phones were dead due to the epileptic power supply in my area so I couldn't contact the colleagues I drive with to work. While I stood at the bus stop, a yellow commercial bus drove by... Half empty.



"CMS! CMS!"

Without suspecting, I flagged it down. Joined the bus together with a bystander (male). As the bus drove off, it continued to pick other bystanders who posed like they were rushing off to their businesses that early. I would later find out that they were a gang of robbers save for an elderly woman and a lady who sat at the back and quarreled with the guy who wouldn't close his legs for her to be comfortable on the journey.



Midway through, we were all asked to pay for the fare, I brought out the only cash on me, a crisp N1,000 note and paid. Everyone in the bus paid too. The guy next to me demanded for change, I echoed his request as well. The conductor responded by acknowledging his indebtedness to us. There was mild traffic. They made to divert. One passenger behind said he needed to alight from the bus. The conductor told him to be patient for the driver to park well but he was impatient, nudging the lady beside him to give way.



"Haba! You wan fly ?" The lady angrily shouted.

"I say shift make I come down" The impatient guy responded.

"O'l boy, wait make we park well na" The conductor said multiple times.



I couldn't be bothered by all the drama behind and I concluded within me that those duo behind simply lacked manners for CMS buses by that time carried well mannered people who were rushing to their corporate offices with many dressed in suits and ties. Well, with a few exceptions being cleaners, drivers, security guards of companies. It was always easy to spot. One thing was common, time. Time, which is always of the essence.



That argument before I knew it, turned into a wrestle. Things happened so fast. In a split second I was on the floor. It was a command that I obeyed. The lady behind had been pushed to the middle and the phone in her hand snatched. She screamed while I shivered. The bus kept moving. In my heart of hearts, I thought that fateful Monday was going to be my last. The man beside me, fair in complexion, collected my hand bag and began searching through it. He got hold of my Android phone which was dead and asked me to put it on. I told him innocently that the battery was dead. He thought I was lying and a slap would do the trick, so he slapped me hard. I begged him. I begged him with tears in my eyes to believe me. The guy next to him matched me to shut up.



"I say on this phone before I rape you here!"

'Ah! Please don't touch me. The battery of the phone is dead. It died over ten hours ago. Since last night!'

I noticed after I said that that I was speaking English with an accent to boys who are hungry. So I switched to pidgin.

"How you dey take unlock your phone?"

'Na pin!' I said with a shaky voice.

"Pin or pattern!? " The coarse voice barked back.

'Pin!'

"Wetin be the pin?" He demanded to know

'1233' I told him truthfully.

"Put your head down! Your hands flat! Close your eyes!"

'My head dey down. Abeg don't hurt me. No wound me aabeg!'

"Shut up your mouth!" He brought out a sharp table knife.

The other guy was still searching through my bag. One with my wallet. The men in front asking the guys behind what they could find in the bag. I had no cash except for the one I paid the conductor with but I had four debit cards. They had found three.



With a slap, they asked for my pin, unknown to me, they had a POS terminal with the chairman in front. I gave a wrong pin. They tried it and it was incorrect. There and then, I thought I felt my tooth leave my mouth for the slap was unleashed out of anger. I began to pray for if I'll die, I shouldn't die because of debit card pin that was incorrect. Three words I began to mutter...



'Nothing missing. Nothing stolen. Nothing destroyed.'



The lady behind was being rough handled. The mama in front was being harassed. They began to search me roughly. I had a sanitary pad in my handbag just for keepsake. I was calm. They threatened to rape me, it was still dark, I was well covered and the bus was tight but still I prayed. 'Nothing missing. Nothing stolen. Nothing destroyed'.



Then the guy with my bag took out my work ID. it was like he struck gold. He told the one with my purse to search for my bank's debit card. It was hiding somewhere in the purse. That card warehouses all my funds. That card was really liquid. After what looked like minutes, he found it and demanded for the pin. I gave him the correct pin. He typed it on his phone. Asked me for the balance in the account, I said 5k. What befell me made me see stars. I quickly increased it to 20k. Told them I was just a contract staff who only got a job one month ago. So they asked, 'savings or current?'



"Current!" I can't die lying.



They got the pins of all my four debit cards and just when one of the guys got off the bus to an ATM for cash withdrawal, I suddenly felt calm. The words I had been muttering began to give me peace. I will leave in one piece.



The bus driver continued to drive.

I kept praying inside.

The men made suggestive comments.

The lady behind kept screaming as they tortured her...



When the door opened, I wished for an escape myself, I was far inside on the floor in between the legs of a man holding a knife, they told us (the lady behind and I) to be quiet. We made no sound. The drop off was very quick too and the bus zoomed off. I think I saw the woman raise her hands to the sky and thanked her 'God'. Our God must be on their way, I remained hopeful.



Still driving, a call came in. It was from the gang member who was with our cards. Six cards in total. I had four while the lady behind had two. The caller confirmed that all my pins were correct but that the lady behind gave them the wrong pins. I think at that point she got stabbed. There was frustration by the reaction of everyone in the bus, including me. Just gives them the correct pin so we can be free please. What is money compared to life?

Because the longer we stayed with them, the more ideas of evil they may have.



From slaps from left and right, she gave the right pin. They called back the guy at the ATM stand and he confirmed it. But there was yet another bad news for them...



The ATM wasn't dispensing cash!



When I heard it, I knew my own God had arrived. But bad news for me, one of the guys suggested he tried another machine in a different bank so off he continued while we drove. Some guy advised that it was already very bright and since the cards were in their position they should look for a lonely path to throw us out. The rest of them concurred. The search for a lonely place at past 7 was not easy to find. After another long drive in curses and threats, we were given the ground rules.



'Now you guys will go down, but first, we go apply aboniki balm for your eyes... Don't worry, we go lead you down, don't shout. When you get down, no shout! If you shout, we will shoot!'



"I no go shout!" I nodded "but I beg, no rub me robb for eyes, I get eye problem"



'E be like say this girl no serious o! We go give her HIV o!'



"I no go shout, just drop me"

The lady behind, wailing and pleading promised not to shout too. They took out generous amount of aboniki balm and applied into our eyes that was when we both began to cry like babies



The bus halted. We were led down and the engine started. But guess what!

In our semi blind state, that lady began to shout, "thief! Thief! Thief! Somebody help me! I've been robbed! Catch them for me!"



Ah! Please I need to see. Where am I? I continued crying.



Just then, some good Samaritans appeared and began asking questions. Someone gave me handkerchief, I tried and tried to clean off the balm but it kept hurting. I begged for a phone and called a family member. The tears after a while washed away the balm and its effects, then my eyes became clear. Where I saw myself was at ketu. I said a quick prayer. Turned to look at my fellow victim but she was nowhere to be found. My head was pounding, without cash or phone, I asked for water from the crowd that looked at me with pity. One man said everyday, they drop off victims along that road. Another asked if I was touched, I said I was beaten. He sympathized with me. Then I remembered my debit cards...



WHAT TO DO AFTER YOU'VE BEEN ROBBED...

1. I'll advice, just the same way you memorize numbers of close friends and family members, memorize your bank's contact center number. I guess no one may have told you this before but hear it today. Call Contact Center! If you can't call, send an email. That number is as important as your account officer's number. Make sure you put a call through.

2. If for any reason you're unable to reach your banks via telephone, visit the nearest branch. Get your card hotlisted! Block your card! Don't waste time before doing this. You may ask, why block a card after I've been robbed and money withdrawn from my account? I'll respond by saying, you never know who will pay in money in another two to three hours time. With that card active with them, you're perpetually doomed. Get the card blocked! And do so immediately.

3. Immediately you walk into a banking hall, get a customer service agent place a lien on your account. There's a limit to how much can be withdrawn daily. In case they have reached that limit, make sure you place hold on the balance in your account.

4. Desist from saving bank SMS alerts on your phone when you have an attractive closing balance. You can always request for statement of account or email alerts instead.

5. If transfer was done through POS, keep calm. Your funds can be traced. There is a money trail and you 'can' get your money back and even get the criminals arrested....



wooow...what is lasgidi really turning into? To say i understand the trauma you must be feeling right now may sound like an understatement. i was unlucky to have entered a one chance bus after the close of work on the island. To say my God never sleeps nor slumber when we worship him everyday is just a tip of an iceberg..He saves!

omo the way i jumped out or should i say thrown out of the vehicle when i realised what just happened is still a shocker to me till date. These guys are heartless and now they have topped up the game by using more danfo buses. I keep telling my collegues, stop moving around with your Atm card bt instead little cash for the day, at least something one can part away with easily. i know no matter how careful we are, we can not always be sure. So sorry Op for what you passed through, nemesis would definitely catch up with them sooner than they think.... 9 Likes

This is very terrible. Good thing you survived it. Thank God you are alive. Money can always be made. One important lesson we should learn from this is to stop dragging with criminals when they try to snatch our property. I lost a friend last year like that and it was painful. He dragged the wheels with the robbers who shot him and stole his car. The car was found 2 days later. It was painful. Let's stop such stubbornness. It's never wise. So sorry, Amicable.



Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun, please let's take this to the front-page to enlighten and help the LASG to nip this in the bud. 4 Likes

Having debit cards is not bad, but carrying debit cards around is dangerous. It's in fact, a crime to carry many cards with zero balance around. At this point I think I should say this, when it comes to saving money in your bank account, it's better you have a designated account and subscribe to almost nothing. Not Mobile App. Not internet banking. Not USSD. Not even a cheque book. Just nothing.



Immediately after I contacted my family members, a bike rider who took the other lady to the nearest police station came to take me there as well. I politely asked that I be taken to the closest branch of my bank where my salary account is domiciled. The bike rider without hesitating obliged my request. I quickly explained my plight to the security and demanded to meet with a staff. One of them rushed to the branch manager who dialed contact center. After the call, using her phone she sent a mail with all my details. Then we rushed in, she signed in and placed a lien on the funds in my account. Not a kobo had left. I was grateful.



My other bank was a trekkable distance away, I trekked there. Explained to the security guard manning the entrance door, it was still past 7 and he explained that the banking hall wasn't open. I told him I needed my card blocked, he pointed me to the ATM. 'Mr.! Stop acting like a princupality! I know about self service and that I can hotlist my card through an ATM but I can't remember my card details.' Just then, a staff of the bank came in and asked what the issue was, I went straight to the point and made my simple request, he showed me the ATM, I told him I couldn't remember those details especially the last 4 digits of my card. Then he said l'll need to fill a form. At the sound of a form, I took offense. Is the Nigerian bank now like our Federal hospitals and Health centers where they watch a dying patient give up the ghost in the corridor because they need to 'fill form and pay some ridiculous amount' before treatment will commence. I made it clear that if withdrawals are done on my account from the time I got to the branch and my account gets cleared, they'll pay down to the last kobo. I made it clear also that customer's instruction superseded any other instruction or form I needed to fill. Everything can be regularised later. First things first.



When the staff saw my understanding of banking, he asked for my account name, I provided that. He asked for the name of the branch where the account was opened, I provided that. Then he asked for my mobile number tied to the account. I did. All these answers were to help him get my account number from the system cos I couldn't correctly remember my account number and I wasn't ready to gamble with it. He went in with that information and came out shortly smiling. Your card has been blocked and the last transaction on your account was an inflow from Chinasa on the 3rd of February. 'Thanks', I said smiling back.



I called a relation working in a bank next through the help of a family member who had come to my rescue and was now driving me around. I got my card blocked as well. From there I went to my last bank that was actively for savings. There I met no resistance. The customer service agent cooperated well and after asking all security questions made sure to block the card. She wrote down my balance in the account and put the paper in my hand. 'Sorry', she said.

"Thank you", I responded.



Next was to block my SIM card. That was equally successful. I did that over the phone. By the time I was done, I couldn't believe it. That I was alive and well. No tooth lost. I could still see. I wasn't bleeding. I had all my monies intact. I was not in shambles so to say.



Made my way to the office that day, as I recounted my ordeal, it dawned on me that this pattern has been going on for a while. These guys are on the roads of Lagos unleashing havoc and making the city unsafe. It is to this end I've decided to share my experience and hope someone learns from this. We cannot be too careful but as much as we can, ensure you take adequate measures to protect yourself.



Eko o ni baje oooooo 56 Likes 10 Shares

wooow...what is lasgidi really turning into? To say i understand the trauma you must be feeling right now may sound like an understatement. i was unlucky to have entered a one chance bus after the close of work on the island. To say my God never sleeps nor slumber when we worship him everyday is just a tip of an iceberg..He saves!

omo the way i jumped out or should i say thrown out of the vehicle when i realised what just happened is still a shocker to me till date. These guys are heartless and now they have topped up the game by using more danfo buses. I keep telling my collegues, stop moving around with your Atm bt instead little cash for the day, at least something one can part away with easily. i know no matter how careful we are, we can not always be sure. So sorry Op for what you passed through, nemesis would definitely catch up with them sooner than they think.... Thanks dear. You're so right. These robbers are really heartless to say the least. The worst part is the use of danfo buses really. You won't even suspect a thing.



Like you said, moving about with debit cards is a big risk. If you must, let it be just one, having a balance you can easily forego. With technology getting better and better each day, one can make cardless withdrawals too. I know better now myself. I don't pray to fall into their hands again. Thanks dear. You're so right. These robbers are really heartless to say the least. The worst part is the use of danfo buses really. You won't even suspect a thing.Like you said, moving about with debit cards is a big risk. If you must, let it be just one, having a balance you can easily forego. With technology getting better and better each day, one can make cardless withdrawals too. I know better now myself. I don't pray to fall into their hands again.

Amicable09, sorry about the ish.

I had a similar experience 2 weeks back. My phones and laptop was taken from me. Same scenario. Boarded a bus around past 6am. They were calling obalende/cms. They picked me by gbagada. Me and 2 other ladies. Took our atm cards and evry cash we had. Took phones jewelry and slapped us left right. They dropped us off at Berger axis.



Thank God it wasn't more than that. A couple of pple I know shared similar stories on Facebook,



If you are in Lagos be vigilant.

These is really rampant this days. 6 Likes 1 Share

