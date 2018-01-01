₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by BloggersNG: 7:26pm On Feb 17
Lol.. Nigerians Can carry use anything as Opportunity sha..
so as the 'Snake Swallowing money' trends in Nigeria Everyone is now using that as an Excuse, Here is a Convo between a Lady and Don Jazzy who begged him for small cash, but in reply he told her Snake ate his money.. lol.. no chill, funniest reply..
See below!
3 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by haywire07(m): 7:30pm On Feb 17
OK.. Lemme find my laugh
I'm about to laugh o....
About to laugh...
About to...
130 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by gentle136(m): 7:34pm On Feb 17
Oga sharrap... U are jst bin stingy lyk Paul Okoye :-D
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Abbeysunday(m): 7:34pm On Feb 17
Hehehehe.....Baba no wan drop sumtin
1 Like
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by nifemi25(m): 7:40pm On Feb 17
So Snake can not swallow money in peace again
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by GloriaNinja(f): 7:55pm On Feb 17
SNAKE WILL SOON SWALLOW DON JAZZY'S BIG HEAD
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by plusfield: 7:56pm On Feb 17
This is why most guys don't respond to greetings from random girls, it will lead to begging for money. Most of them are really shameless beggers
83 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by anibirelawal(m): 8:14pm On Feb 17
Not funny jor...
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by hidhrhis(m): 8:37pm On Feb 17
see how the girl is talking like they've being friend for a very long time not knowing she will eventually beg for money
girls and their ways
13 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Maria100(f): 9:07pm On Feb 17
this is so childish of him.....it's not about the joke that he made out of it but the damage he caused by shaming the lady publicly....some of our so called celebs are not mature enough to handle things privately.......
3 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by nothalfbaked: 9:21pm On Feb 17
Lool. I'm sure he still gave her the money.
2 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by scribble: 9:22pm On Feb 17
But don has given her before
Anyway na don baba slay
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Troublemaker007(m): 9:23pm On Feb 17
Gals can beg money for Africa. See her big mouth like Zaddy.
54 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by youngreezy(m): 9:23pm On Feb 17
GloriaNinja:Is It Your Big Head?
5 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by john6006: 9:23pm On Feb 17
Don is the Big Snake while the Lady is the Money...give and take
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by mccoy47(m): 9:23pm On Feb 17
Ha ha ha
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by chidynks: 9:24pm On Feb 17
ur reaction after u placed a bet of 1.02 odds and still yet u lost!!...
I can't believe this!! i just can't believe what's happening to me and my Destiny.....who really is tampering/ hindering with my success?
o Lord ep me.....i really need answers..
26 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by nwanna89(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
Maria100:But he did not show her name. So noone knows who she is and thus no public shaming
10 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by J0hnTrevolt(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
Too dry abeg
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by praiseneofingz(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
haywire07:you cracked my whole body up with this I laughed for over 5mins
5 Likes
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Equiano: 9:24pm On Feb 17
Who's the Mod that moved this to front page.
1 Like
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Amirullaha(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
The dude is funny...
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Profkomolafe(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
Donny fluffy
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by GreatMahmud: 9:24pm On Feb 17
Nonsense from both the beggar and the expected giver..
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by AkupeMBANO(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
shameless girl
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by Haric(m): 9:25pm On Feb 17
E no funny sef mtcheew
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by john6006: 9:25pm On Feb 17
Don is the Big Snake while the Lady is the Money...give and take grin
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by nairalanduseles: 9:25pm On Feb 17
haywire07:
how can u laugh when u are broke?u can never get the joke when all u do is beg....begi begi
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by ipobarecriminals: 9:26pm On Feb 17
so bicos he nor fit dash few coins dat is why he dey tell us.Nothing. funny here.Very useless
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by praiseneofingz(m): 9:26pm On Feb 17
Well we shouldn't get deceived don jazzy go later arrange am.... cos that chat is whatsapp and that means she knows him personally.
they probably were joking around and screenshot for us to see the joke
1 Like
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by updateacademics: 9:26pm On Feb 17
is he trying to make fun of the lady or trying to make fun of the government, or just trying to make some Nigerians laugh.
WOW
.
|Re: 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money by CairoCharles: 9:26pm On Feb 17
I'm sure the snake swallowed your marriage too
