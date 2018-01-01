Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'Snake Swallowed My Money' - Don Jazzy To A Lady Who Begged Him For Money (17606 Views)

so as the 'Snake Swallowing money' trends in Nigeria Everyone is now using that as an Excuse, Here is a Convo between a Lady and Don Jazzy who begged him for small cash, but in reply he told her Snake ate his money.. lol.. no chill, funniest reply..

See below!



Lol.. Nigerians Can carry use anything as Opportunity sha..so as the 'Snake Swallowing money' trends in Nigeria Everyone is now using that as an Excuse, Here is a Convo between a Lady and Don Jazzy who begged him for small cash, but in reply he told her Snake ate his money.. lol.. no chill, funniest reply..See below!

OK.. Lemme find my laugh









I'm about to laugh o....













About to laugh...







About to... 130 Likes 5 Shares

Oga sharrap... U are jst bin stingy lyk Paul Okoye :-D 10 Likes 1 Share

Hehehehe.....Baba no wan drop sumtin 1 Like

So Snake can not swallow money in peace again 20 Likes 1 Share

SNAKE WILL SOON SWALLOW DON JAZZY'S BIG HEAD SNAKE WILL SOON SWALLOW DON JAZZY'S BIG HEAD 2 Likes 1 Share

This is why most guys don't respond to greetings from random girls, it will lead to begging for money. Most of them are really shameless beggers 83 Likes 3 Shares

Not funny jor...

see how the girl is talking like they've being friend for a very long time not knowing she will eventually beg for money

girls and their ways 13 Likes



this is so childish of him.....it's not about the joke that he made out of it but the damage he caused by shaming the lady publicly....some of our so called celebs are not mature enough to handle things privately.......

Lool. I'm sure he still gave her the money. 2 Likes

But don has given her before



Anyway na don baba slay

Gals can beg money for Africa. See her big mouth like Zaddy. 54 Likes 4 Shares

GloriaNinja:

SNAKE WILL SOON SWALLOW DON JAZZY'S BIG HEAD Is It Your Big Head? Is It Your Big Head? 5 Likes

Don is the Big Snake while the Lady is the Money...give and take

Ha ha ha

Maria100:

this is so childish of him.....it's not about the joke that he made out of it but the damage he caused by shaming the lady publicly....some of our so called celebs are not mature enough to handle things privately.......

Meanwhile...faecbook group/page for sale...1.430,510 Group Members, 26511 Page Likes....check my profile

But he did not show her name. So noone knows who she is and thus no public shaming But he did not show her name. So noone knows who she is and thus no public shaming 10 Likes

Too dry abeg

haywire07:

OK.. Lemme find my laugh









I'm about to laugh o....













About to laugh...







About to... you cracked my whole body up with this I laughed for over 5mins you cracked my whole body up with this I laughed for over 5mins 5 Likes

Who's the Mod that moved this to front page. 1 Like

The dude is funny...

Donny fluffy

Nonsense from both the beggar and the expected giver..

shameless girl

E no funny sef mtcheew E no funny sef mtcheew

Don is the Big Snake while the Lady is the Money...give and take grin

haywire07:

OK.. Lemme find my laugh









I'm about to laugh o....













About to laugh...







About to...



how can u laugh when u are broke?u can never get the joke when all u do is beg....begi begi how can u laugh when u are broke?u can never get the joke when all u do is beg....begi begi

so bicos he nor fit dash few coins dat is why he dey tell us.Nothing. funny here.Very useless so bicos he nor fit dash few coins dat is why he dey tell us.Nothing. funny here.Very useless

Well we shouldn't get deceived don jazzy go later arrange am.... cos that chat is whatsapp and that means she knows him personally.

they probably were joking around and screenshot for us to see the joke 1 Like

is he trying to make fun of the lady or trying to make fun of the government, or just trying to make some Nigerians laugh .

WOW

.

