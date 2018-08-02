₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by BedLam: 6:30am
Does Anyone Understand The Meaning Of This ?
Took this at the airport and just want to know what " The office of the mother in Isreal" means.
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by BedLam: 6:31am
Is this some manner of reverence?
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:41am
Lol.. Sheeples everywhere.
Bros no worry yaself, who don foolish, don foolish
Just forget the matter
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Hier(m): 6:45am
BedLam:MGO. Mummy - General Overseer
Mother in Israel is the same as Mummy G.O. It means the wife of the pastor
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Hier(m): 6:46am
dingbang:Repent or be damned, no apology
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by BedLam: 7:43am
Hier:Do what does "Isreal" gotta do with it ?
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by BedLam: 7:44am
dingbang:lol
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Hier(m): 8:11am
BedLam:
Israel is the city of God, there abideth no more a physical Israel, but every person is an Israelite, as many as have believed are blessed in grace through Abraham.
Israel means the chosen ones. 1 Peter 2:9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light:
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by BedLam: 9:06am
Hier:I am not an Isreali. Please stop this joke! It's 2018 already
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by satowind(m): 10:32am
They keep promising you heaven and are busy inheriting that Earth. Africans wake up
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:32am
Mummy Israel... What happens to Mummy Nigeria or Mummy Africa
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 10:33am
It has no meaning.. let the blind keep following
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by nairalanduseles: 10:33am
Hier:
abi make u wise up or remain poor
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by cold(m): 10:33am
Sigh..Nigerians and their love for titles. What does this mean now?
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 10:34am
Who wants to hear a joke?
Okay, here it is;
'A black Christian.'
Hehehehehehehe
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Linqsz(m): 10:34am
Who Don foolish, Don foolish.
Dingbang 2018
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 10:34am
She wants to immortalize her name..money and power can make ppl do the unthinkable...Mary right now will b like,WTF again
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Akanbibabatunde(m): 10:35am
Hier:
RCCG Army
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Jiang(m): 10:35am
this kind of bulsh#t
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by jendhorlee(m): 10:36am
is it ur office
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by efesodje: 10:36am
Hier:
And this is coming from a CHRISTIAN?
smh
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by SarcasticMe(m): 10:36am
Message to Christians: sin is sin... Stay away from sin at all cost. Live a holy life. It's not about going to church alone, it is about living a life worthy of emulation. Your religious leaders may backslide, don't tie your belief to anyone's.
Let's make this country great again. Immorality is the death of a nation. As Christians, you must end this, not indulge it.
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by aonag: 10:36am
BedLam:
you just cane here to make a mockery of what you saw.. you know basically what it is but you are up to something.. keep your spite to yourself.. its sunday its not needed!
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by jesicajonna(f): 10:36am
God have mercy on us
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by justifiedcoyy(m): 10:36am
satowind:who is stopping you or anyone from inheriting the earth?
inherit it if it is ur inheritance na
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by BigJakie: 10:36am
BedLam:
this is the case then why bring it up?
I'm not of the RCCG but this is just stupid of the OP
You weren't forced to take the bag so don't make mockery of what doesn't concern you. Respectfully drop it where you picked it and move on.
MIND YOUR OWN RELIGION.
MODs it'll only be fair that this post is taken down... it was only created to insult the Christian religion. The OP is not here to kill his curiosity but to throw religious shades.
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Shegzy8(m): 10:37am
Hier:so because the lord said they are a chosen generation now means israel=chosen one..nonsense analogy...in hebrew, israel means "may God prevail"...we are not israelites...christians should learn to be liberal..jesus came for the gentiles but still a gentile will remain one in person and not in belief
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 10:37am
Africans and titles eh
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by Ralo(m): 10:37am
Incoming sheeple to defend this rubbish.
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by timzyrhymes(m): 10:37am
Hier:stop justifying anything here jhoor, further more from what u've gathered you are trying to say that she's the mother of the chosen one or what?? come to think of it, is she your mummy??.. most theist sha * ponders *
|Re: RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:37am
satowind:
