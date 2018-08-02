Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / RCCG's 'Office Of The Mother In Israel'. Folu Adeboye's Title: Meaning? (Photos) (15721 Views)

Does Anyone Understand The Meaning Of This ?



Took this at the airport and just want to know what " The office of the mother in Isreal" means. 2 Likes

Is this some manner of reverence?

Lol.. Sheeples everywhere.





Bros no worry yaself, who don foolish, don foolish





Just forget the matter

MGO. Mummy - General Overseer



Mother in Israel is the same as Mummy G.O. It means the wife of the pastor

Lol.. Sheeples everywhere.



Bros no worry yaself, who don foolish, don foolish



Repent or be damned, no apology

MGO. Mummy - General Overseer



Do what does "Isreal" gotta do with it ?

Lol.. Sheeples everywhere.





Bros no worry yaself, who don foolish, don foolish





lol

Do what does "Isreal" gotta do with it ?

Israel is the city of God, there abideth no more a physical Israel, but every person is an Israelite, as many as have believed are blessed in grace through Abraham.



Israel is the city of God, there abideth no more a physical Israel, but every person is an Israelite, as many as have believed are blessed in grace through Abraham.

Israel means the chosen ones. 1 Peter 2:9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light:

Israel is the city of God, there abideth no more a physical Israel, but every person is an Israelite, as many as have believed are blessed in grace through Abraham.



I am not an Isreali. Please stop this joke! It's 2018 already

They keep promising you heaven and are busy inheriting that Earth. Africans wake up



Mummy Israel... What happens to Mummy Nigeria or Mummy Africa

It has no meaning.. let the blind keep following

Repent or be damned, no apology



abi make u wise up or remain poor

Sigh..Nigerians and their love for titles. What does this mean now?



Okay, here it is;









'A black Christian.'





Who wants to hear a joke?

'A black Christian.'

Hehehehehehehe

Who Don foolish, Don foolish.



Who Don foolish, Don foolish.

Dingbang 2018

She wants to immortalize her name..money and power can make ppl do the unthinkable...Mary right now will b like,WTF again

Repent or be damned, no apology

RCCG Army

this kind of bulsh#t

is it ur office

Repent or be damned, no apology

And this is coming from a CHRISTIAN?



And this is coming from a CHRISTIAN?

smh

Message to Christians: sin is sin... Stay away from sin at all cost. Live a holy life. It's not about going to church alone, it is about living a life worthy of emulation. Your religious leaders may backslide, don't tie your belief to anyone's.

Let's make this country great again. Immorality is the death of a nation. As Christians, you must end this, not indulge it. 1 Like

I am not an Isreali. Please stop this joke! It's 2018 already

you just cane here to make a mockery of what you saw.. you know basically what it is but you are up to something.. keep your spite to yourself.. its sunday its not needed!

God have mercy on us

They keep promising you heaven and are busy inheriting that Earth. Africans wake up who is stopping you or anyone from inheriting the earth?







who is stopping you or anyone from inheriting the earth?

inherit it if it is ur inheritance na

I am not an Isreali. Please stop this joke! It's 2018 already

this is the case then why bring it up?



I'm not of the RCCG but this is just stupid of the OP



You weren't forced to take the bag so don't make mockery of what doesn't concern you. Respectfully drop it where you picked it and move on.





MIND YOUR OWN RELIGION.



this is the case then why bring it up?

I'm not of the RCCG but this is just stupid of the OP

You weren't forced to take the bag so don't make mockery of what doesn't concern you. Respectfully drop it where you picked it and move on.

MIND YOUR OWN RELIGION.

MODs it'll only be fair that this post is taken down... it was only created to insult the Christian religion. The OP is not here to kill his curiosity but to throw religious shades.

Israel is the city of God, there abideth no more a physical Israel, but every person is an Israelite, as many as have believed are blessed in grace through Abraham.



so because the lord said they are a chosen generation now means israel=chosen one..nonsense analogy...in hebrew, israel means "may God prevail"...we are not israelites...christians should learn to be liberal..jesus came for the gentiles but still a gentile will remain one in person and not in belief

Africans and titles eh

Incoming sheeple to defend this rubbish.

Israel is the city of God, there abideth no more a physical Israel, but every person is an Israelite, as many as have believed are blessed in grace through Abraham.



stop justifying anything here jhoor, further more from what u've gathered you are trying to say that she's the mother of the chosen one or what?? come to think of it, is she your mummy??.. most theist sha * ponders *