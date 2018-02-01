Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Does God Truly Hate Masturbation? (8572 Views)

Sex is originated by God and if so how can it be that it brings so much stress if not achieved or done? now the only way of relief if one is not married is said to be sinful so why did God initiate a stressful activity? 7 Likes

Lemme paint this picture, okay, the picture is that you are confusing me, but I get your point. Lemme ask you a question, when did Adam and Eve have sex, before or after the fall.



Well, your answer would be after the fall

See, man was powered by his spirit and controlled by the Spirit before the fall dummy. And in respect to that, after the fall, mans spirit died. We have lived all our lives to think or lost the benefit brought by the Spirit through life in Christ Jesus.



And as that, we think a car is programmed to kill people because we live in a world where the only news we hear about cars is the accident it causes and the lives that were lost, so we think,because cars kill, they are killing machine.



Lemme paint this picture, okay, the picture is that you are confusing me, but I get your point. Lemme ask you a question, when did Adam and Eve have sex, before or after the fall.

Well, your answer would be after the fall

See, man was powered by his spirit and controlled by the Spirit before the fall dummy. And in respect to that, after the fall, mans spirit died. We have lived all our lives to think or lost the benefit brought by the Spirit through life in Christ Jesus.

And as that, we think a car is programmed to kill people because we live in a world where the only news we hear about cars is the accident it causes and the lives that were lost, so we think,because cars kill, they are killing machine.

but you are wrong. Adam had sex after the fall, Cain and Abel was born after the fall. Man knew he was Unclad after the fall, man could see insufficiency and lack and stress after the fall. As much as I won't want to mention this, but I put it to you, that masturbation is evil powered, and as such, God does not support it. And by the way, masturbation doesn't relief, stop trying to justify what's not justifiable. We all had our ugly past,we need to shredder them and move on

Temptation comes from our own desires, which entice us and drag us away. These desires give birth to sinful actions. And when sin is allowed to grow, it gives birth to death.

James 1:14‭-‬15



So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won’t be doing what your sinful nature craves.

Galatians 5:16





Here's it, you don't masturbate without being tempted. You don't masturbate without lusting at someone / something or having a lustful thinking. When you masturbate, you defile the body.





Because we have these promises, dear friends, let us cleanse ourselves from everything that can defile our body or spirit. And let us work toward complete holiness because we fear God.

Temptation comes from our own desires, which entice us and drag us away. These desires give birth to sinful actions. And when sin is allowed to grow, it gives birth to death.

James 1:14‭-‬15

So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won't be doing what your sinful nature craves.

Galatians 5:16

Here's it, you don't masturbate without being tempted. You don't masturbate without lusting at someone / something or having a lustful thinking. When you masturbate, you defile the body.

Because we have these promises, dear friends, let us cleanse ourselves from everything that can defile our body or spirit. And let us work toward complete holiness because we fear God.

2 Corinthians 7:1

1 john 1:8 no man without sin



james 1:15 sin brings death



psalm 51:5 in sin are men born



hebrews 9:27 all men die



Afoife in conclusion to what Hier is saying is sex is sin and God did not create sex or sin.



any form of sex is sin simple 1 Like

This matter again?



After snakes and Mercy Aigbe threads, na this one be third. 4 Likes





Don't allow the anti-sex folks to deceive you.



God doesn't hate masturbation, inasmuch you didn't have physical Contact with the opposite sex.



Or you want to tell me God forgot about masturbation that he forgot to add it as a sin in the Bible?



9 Likes

YES he does

Works of the flesh



Galatians 5:19............ Lasciviousness





Masturbation helps people to understand their body better



But i think it's wrong and God hates it



Why not get a partner instead

I always think about it also cos it's not easy to hold body.



I think God created sex mainly for re-procreation and added pleasure so that humans will always love to engage.



And I think he created man specially with muscles,power and so much sex drive to over power any woman who does not to have sex,so that humans will not be extinct,look at animals for example and Think of the stone age "operation hit her on the head and carry her to your house.



I think God hate masturbation,the purpose of sperm is not for waste but to meet an egg.



That's why he created everything with his mate,he even created the females more so they can go round and remain so there wouldn't be fight.



Have you seen an animal masturbated before? 2 Likes

Even it is disgusting to some of us humans... Needless to mention God almighty. 3 Likes 1 Share

masturbation is good .

u are not hurting anyone

funny enough almost everybody masturbates

it is a beautiful thing and we all love it

it is always good to explore our sexuality by masturbatin

remember u get to live once......don't let some MF tell u that it is wrong .

because u start feeling guilty when bs ppl start telling u poo is wrong 8 Likes

Sex outside marriage is a sin be it mastubation etc... 1 Like 1 Share

Just wait until you meet him... then you can ask God yourself..

God is cool with it i guess. I would be worried if an almighty god is worried with a thing so trivial as achieving momentary personal gratification but watches with glee as people are butchered by cattle herders, bombs go off in churches, millions of kids go to bed hungry, so much suffering in the land in spite of the millions of prayers going up to him. Yet, the one thing that tears at god's heart the most is personal satisfaction. What manner of god is that? 2 Likes

Am currently jerking off 13 Likes

masturbation is good .

u are not hurting anyone

funny enough almost everybody masturbates

it is a beautiful thing and we all love it

it is always good to explore our sexuality by masturbatin

remember u get to live once......don't let some MF tell u that it is wrong .

because u start feeling guilty when bs ppl start telling u poo is wrong

How did you come to the conclusion that we all love masturbating ?



How did you come to the conclusion that we all love masturbating ?

You must be high on kpoli.

Masturbation is way older than all other sexual behaviours both sinful and non sinful. The scripture is always succinct when defining sin to avoid misunderstanding. Even in sexual issues, no unnecessary modesty is shown. It's kind of a surprise to me that no direct reference was made to Masturbation. All you can see are vague allusions which everyone can interpret to suit his own interest and moral stance. 2 Likes

Masturbation is evil I wonder why ppl do it wen there are lots of gals sex starved out there....

THANK GOD U SAID SEX

There's a demon behind masturbation.

For women, you'll become aggressive and attract the spirit of incubus/sucubus. Strange men and women will continue to have sexual intercourse in the dream with you. It can hinder spiritual growth and your dream life will become zero.



For men, opens doors for spiritual wife to torment you and consistent sex in the dream if care is not taken. It could lead to delay in marriage, Reasons why some of you are 45 and still single.

Secondly you become unapproachable and aggressive too, no woman will ever appeal to you and the zeal to make any relationships work becomes a difficult task for you. etc

Go for deliverance and be saved as i have been saved. 1 Like 1 Share

yes

Lemme paint this picture, okay, the picture is that you are confusing me, but I get your point. Lemme ask you a question, when did Adam and Eve have sex, before or after the fall.



Well, your answer would be after the fall

See, man was powered by his spirit and controlled by the Spirit before the fall dummy. And in respect to that, after the fall, mans spirit died. We have lived all our lives to think or lost the benefit brought by the Spirit through life in Christ Jesus.



And as that, we think a car is programmed to kill people because we live in a world where the only news we hear about cars is the accident it causes and the lives that were lost, so we think,because cars kill, they are killing machine.



With all your analogy you ended creating more Confusion

Masturbation is not a sin.



There is no bible verse that calls it a sin. That people chose to be guilty after doing it does not make it a sin. We must all understand the meaning of sin.



Where there is no law, there is no sin. God did not give any law against Masturbation.



Maybe it has its negative effects but so does sugar. Sugar does a lot of damage to the body but that doesn't make consumption of sugar a sin. 3 Likes 1 Share

you can't spend a week here without noticing the word "masturbate" on front page...



it seems like this diseases is spreading faster than the FLASH....

MASTURBATION is a SIN that ENTANGLES the human SOUL and when people try to break off from that entanglement by the own power and fail woefully, then they become relaxed and tag it 'NOT A SIN'. Most people who masturbate also watch porn and they are also addicted to porn. Breaking the entanglement of masturbation is a gradual process that must be done in the Power of the Holy Spirit and in the prayer room. God will help you.

How did you come to the conclusion that we all love masturbating ?



You must be high on kpoli.

yea its the truth......unless u want to lie to urself

CAPITAL LETTER YES