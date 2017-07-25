₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by YemiDaVinci: 10:11am
“Hadduusan qudhaadh jireen, miyaa la qiri lahaa malab –
Who has never tasted bitter, knows not what is sweet” – Somali proverb
the year we cracked out of our skins
blood came oozing out of holes
the body had not formed yet
as if a trauma patient in shock
waiting for the pain to register
needing a ready answer
for when the doctors ask
can you feel what I’m doing to you?
so they can call in emergency aid
diagnose the drought in your belly
declare a famine
and that is how you name a country
that is how you pretend to save it?
this is how we say
if the fighting does not kill us
the escaping will
and if not the escaping
the hunger
and where the hunger colonizes our bodies
wrestles it to the ground
there we will plant new seeds
there we will be rain
panting with our own questions for the soil
o heaven, let our suffering be biblical
let the firstborns die if they must
let the darkness run into its ghosts
o earth, hunger and basmati
taste nothing alike
o earth, there are no lullabies
in a mother’s breasts robbed empty of milk
o earth, declare forgiveness in our mouths
in the bellies of the children
and if there be no water
we will swallow the sea
______
Precious Arinze tweets @TheAddlepate
https://damiajayi.com/2017/07/25/tuesday-poem-by-precious-arinze/
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by amani63(m): 11:58am
Space booker
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by BruncleZuma: 12:01pm
Nice one
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by saintgoogle(m): 12:02pm
why nature chooses to bestow abundance to some few and condemn the majority to hunger and penury is way beyond my scope
is Mother Nature biased?
or is she preferential?
OP that ink shall never dry I love this edifice you conjured
1 Like
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by Alexas58: 12:03pm
If you've not dealt with hunger,you won't know what this post is all about
There is a saying that goes " show me a rich man who has passion to help the poor and I will tell you he was once poor"
Hunger is bad oo..
I remember one day wen I went to school without eating and this lecturer was so strict that you dare not walk out of the class,mehn my tummy started aching me cos of hunger..I couldn't pay attention in class again..my mind was just wondering looking for food,then all off a sudden,I looked up,my classroom ceiling became like cake and the fans rotating looked like loafs of bread!
2 Likes
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by Augustinaz(m): 12:05pm
Nice
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by lakesider(m): 12:06pm
Good work
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by kenodrill: 12:07pm
Am not literary sound n cant digest the context of ur versicle....
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by ednut1(m): 12:09pm
saintgoogle:nature is indifferent. It is what it is
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by kenodrill: 12:11pm
Alexas58:
Bro u try sha but u for copy d writeup correctly na!
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by Aromas: 12:20pm
Nice writeup
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by Alexas58: 12:24pm
kenodrill:Guy.. No be copy,real life experience for my year 2..
|Re: "When Hunger Becomes Prayer" - A Poem By Precious Arinze by Pepsi101: 12:33pm
Nobody can be wise on an empty stomach
