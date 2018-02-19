₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by metronaija3: 7:33pm On Feb 18
A Kano based society lady, 38-year-old Maryam Umar aka Kofar Mata, has been arrested and charged to court for impersonation, possession of police uniform, Criminal conspiracy, harbouring of miscreants and other related offences.
Maryam who is alleged to be a serial fraudster, was arrested on February 11th and was immediately arraigned in Court 29 at Sabon Gari, Kano on February 12th.
Mallam Bala Nasidi from the community where Maryam was residing, commended the police for arresting her and added that such people should be thoroughly investigated and that the law should take its course.
Another member of the community, Danladi Sambo, who spoke on her arrest and arraignment said “Her cup is full. She wears very deceptive looks as she preys on her victims. She called herself Kofar Mata. She is often sited at big time parties in Kano”.
Meanwhile, a police source, who chose to be anonymous, said they have been on the trail of the suspect for a while until she was eventually arrested with a Police uniform in her possession.
The suspect has been in remand in police custody as the court adjourned the case for further hearing to February 28th.
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Desyner: 7:51pm On Feb 18
If they had enforced their hijab thing how on earth will she be able to scam the public for long?
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by chriskosherbal(m): 7:53pm On Feb 18
Hmmmm drama everywhere ..
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by yomibelle(f): 10:04pm On Feb 18
No strength to comment cos am so hungry right now ah could eat a cow
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Greenage: 10:05pm On Feb 18
Crime does not pay
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Ezedon(m): 10:05pm On Feb 18
Once she settle they will free her
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by harmbhrosz(m): 10:06pm On Feb 18
I don't understand, is the pic above the Maryam? Coz na guy my eyes dey see o
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Henryfour(m): 10:06pm On Feb 18
wen I go fist to coment
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Flexherbal(m): 10:06pm On Feb 18
She should be thoroughly investigated and the law should take its course.
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Schoolingtips: 10:06pm On Feb 18
you see your life
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by abbadsinger: 10:07pm On Feb 18
metronaija3:
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by jericco1(m): 10:07pm On Feb 18
a daredevil
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by kennygee(f): 10:08pm On Feb 18
Society Lady indeed.
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by IamPopular(m): 10:08pm On Feb 18
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Endyu: 10:09pm On Feb 18
Ooh they are fraudsters too I thought they only suicide bombers
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by youngshalllgrow: 10:09pm On Feb 18
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Abdulnur(m): 10:09pm On Feb 18
yomibelle:
Eat your pillow na.
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by obembet(m): 10:10pm On Feb 18
Desyner:
U go dey carry AK47 under your cloth now... At least to shot BUHARI and his Fulani brother
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:11pm On Feb 18
He looks like a guy.. .
Fraud, killings = Hausas
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Tawis06(m): 10:11pm On Feb 18
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Quality20(m): 10:16pm On Feb 18
Draw her ears hard n leave her alone or better still get her a husband if she doesn't have one
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by EmmyDJourno: 10:16pm On Feb 18
See her fleshy face, can you guess somewhere else that would be fleshy
See SugarMama wey come be thug
Please release her into my custody, cause she just needs the right King to rule her ways
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by AishaBuhari: 10:17pm On Feb 18
They're still battling on how to defeat male Boko Haram/herdsmen here you are trying to form female terrorists group
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by mosho2good: 10:18pm On Feb 18
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by adisabarber(m): 10:18pm On Feb 18
Where is the lady?
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by hadjipapiey(m): 10:20pm On Feb 18
Desyner:
A rat � you are!
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Criticize001(m): 10:21pm On Feb 18
Henryfour:Once go can speak/type English correctly
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by blaqtom(m): 10:29pm On Feb 18
yomibelle:
Hmmm if you really d lady with those massive endowment on your profile pic you deserve an award
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Kingbusssy(m): 10:42pm On Feb 18
Desyner:
There's no word of hijab bro
Make you read wella
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Desyner: 10:44pm On Feb 18
Kingbusssy:does sharia permit woman police?
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by LZAA: 10:45pm On Feb 18
metronaija3:the change era has made ppl resort to all sorts to survive
anyhoo like daniel wilson sang:
Those who voted for change....
|Re: Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform by Arsenalholic(m): 11:04pm On Feb 18
Aboki scammer. Never seen one before
