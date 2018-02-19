Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maryam Umar 'Kofar Mata' Arrested For Impersonation Possession Of Police Uniform (10012 Views)

Maryam who is alleged to be a serial fraudster, was arrested on February 11th and was immediately arraigned in Court 29 at Sabon Gari, Kano on February 12th.



Mallam Bala Nasidi from the community where Maryam was residing, commended the police for arresting her and added that such people should be thoroughly investigated and that the law should take its course.



Another member of the community, Danladi Sambo, who spoke on her arrest and arraignment said “Her cup is full. She wears very deceptive looks as she preys on her victims. She called herself Kofar Mata. She is often sited at big time parties in Kano”.



Meanwhile, a police source, who chose to be anonymous, said they have been on the trail of the suspect for a while until she was eventually arrested with a Police uniform in her possession.



The suspect has been in remand in police custody as the court adjourned the case for further hearing to February 28th.



If they had enforced their hijab thing how on earth will she be able to scam the public for long?

Hmmmm drama everywhere ..

No strength to comment cos am so hungry right now ah could eat a cow 1 Like

Crime does not pay

Once she settle they will free her

I don't understand, is the pic above the Maryam? Coz na guy my eyes dey see o 3 Likes

wen I go fist to coment

She should be thoroughly investigated and the law should take its course.

you see your life

a daredevil

Society Lady indeed. 1 Like

Ooh they are fraudsters too I thought they only suicide bombers

yomibelle:

No strength to comment cos am so hungry right now ah could eat a cow

Desyner:

If they had enforced their hijab thing how on earth will she be able to scam the public for long?

Please release her into my custody, cause she just needs the right King to rule her ways 1 Like

They're still battling on how to defeat male Boko Haram/herdsmen here you are trying to form female terrorists group

Where is the lady?

Desyner:

If they had enforced their hijab thing how on earth will she be able to scam the public for long?

Henryfour:

yomibelle:

No strength to comment cos am so hungry right now ah could eat a cow

Desyner:

If they had enforced their hijab thing how on earth will she be able to scam the public for long?

There's no word of hijab bro

Kingbusssy:



There's no word of hijab bro Make you read wella does sharia permit woman police? does sharia permit woman police?

metronaija3:

A Kano based society lady, 38-year-old Maryam Umar aka Kofar Mata, has been arrested and charged to court for impersonation, possession of police uniform, Criminal conspiracy, harbouring of miscreants and other related offences.



Maryam who is alleged to be a serial fraudster, was arrested on February 11th and was immediately arraigned in Court 29 at Sabon Gari, Kano on February 12th.



Mallam Bala Nasidi from the community where Maryam was residing, commended the police for arresting her and added that such people should be thoroughly investigated and that the law should take its course.



Another member of the community, Danladi Sambo, who spoke on her arrest and arraignment said “Her cup is full. She wears very deceptive looks as she preys on her victims. She called herself Kofar Mata. She is often sited at big time parties in Kano”.



Meanwhile, a police source, who chose to be anonymous, said they have been on the trail of the suspect for a while until she was eventually arrested with a Police uniform in her possession.



The suspect has been in remand in police custody as the court adjourned the case for further hearing to February 28th.



http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-maryam-umar-arrested-impersonation-possession-police-uniform/



the change era has made ppl resort to all sorts to survive

