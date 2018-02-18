₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Mandynews(f): 8:44pm On Feb 18
Ebony Reign’s One-Week Memorial Service was held today 18th February 2018 at the Martins De Porres School at Dansoman in Accra.
Thousands of Ghanaians were present at the One Week ceremony grounds to pay their respect to the late singer as well as commiserate with the family as well as celebrities and renowned politicians
It was at the One-week memorial service that the family revealed that the final ]funral rite will be held on 17th March 2018.
According to the family, the funeral rites, as well as the burial ceremony, will be held in Accra but they will make public the exact venue very soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Qdm2LhlWro
http://mandynews.com/2018/02/18/ebony-reigns-to-be-buried-on-march-17/
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by dably: 8:47pm On Feb 18
WATCH THE VIDEO + PHOTOS HERE https://www.gistmore.com/ebony-reigns-buried-march-17-watch-video
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Mandynews(f): 8:57pm On Feb 18
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:20pm On Feb 18
I PRAY MYSELF AND MY FAMILY, ALSO ANYONE READING THIS WILL LIVE A LONG LIFE, NO UNTIMELY DEATH BUT INSTEAD DIE AT A GOOD OLD AGE
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:25pm On Feb 18
May her soul find rest !
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Odingo1: 9:51pm On Feb 18
GloriaNinja:Amen
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by mirabeldesmond(f): 10:12pm On Feb 18
I look beyond what I see and I see Ebony was a lovely girl with a gorgeous smile and she deserved to live and given a second chance.... R.I.P beautiful one.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by marttol: 10:23pm On Feb 18
As usual when someone dies;REST IN PEACE.
But is it everyone who dies that actually REST IN PEACE?
I don't think so.
2 Likes
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by MrImole(m): 10:23pm On Feb 18
Sùn un re
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by simplemach(m): 10:23pm On Feb 18
RIP dear,
What a wasted p*ssy
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Schoolingtips: 10:24pm On Feb 18
rest in piece
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by sonofluc1fer: 10:24pm On Feb 18
GloriaNinja:Prayer na wish. All reading this will be dead soon. Prayer no dey give long life.
3 Likes
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 10:25pm On Feb 18
sonofluc1fer:and you think being the son of lucifer will make you live long? mumu
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by IjeleNwa(m): 10:27pm On Feb 18
The end of the begining.
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by amani63(m): 10:27pm On Feb 18
GloriaNinja:Amen sis
the last I saw you on instagram you look like an angel what happened today
You look like a princess today
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by amani63(m): 10:28pm On Feb 18
RIP DEAR
this is what you will get of you don't obey God instructions
Sorry that you were born in Africa
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Jayson1: 10:29pm On Feb 18
Always remember your Creator while you still have breathe.
Sleep peacefully.
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by yertyr(m): 10:29pm On Feb 18
simplemach:how do u guys do this sef ?
u make the first statement with a brain
then proceed to making the next with an empty skull
5 Likes
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by obembet(m): 10:32pm On Feb 18
marttol:
Google have the best answer to your question bro.... Kindly visit and get back to us
simplemach:
Eranko
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by satowind(m): 10:33pm On Feb 18
Ash Wednesday comes to mind. We all return to dust is just a matter of time
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by marttol: 10:37pm On Feb 18
obembet:WHY QUOTE ME... did I ask you a question?... My question is rhetorical.
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by sonofluc1fer: 10:39pm On Feb 18
SIMPLYkush:What's death? You will die. Get used to it. There's a coffin in your future.
1 Like
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by correctguy101(m): 10:51pm On Feb 18
sonofluc1fer:
Some of this people don't understand that a long life is a burden.
What nonsense.....
I would never want to give my children trouble with my old age. I prefer to die off before I become a liability.
My small daughter always tell me she'll take care of me no matter what and gets angry at me each time I say this but I believe it's the right thing to do.
She'll understand once I seize my life and move on.
I only pray to see her children before going.
2 Likes
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Neimar: 11:04pm On Feb 18
k
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by makydebbie(f): 11:10pm On Feb 18
Awwn, Ebony we all love you. Keeping reigning.
I don't want to take it as you're dead, you're a queen and queens don't die, they live long even in our hearts.
4 Likes
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Allansmith: 11:27pm On Feb 18
AMEN
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by AntiWailer: 11:33pm On Feb 18
A great loss to their music industry.
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by Lajet: 11:34pm On Feb 18
My Beautiful girl rest in peace so sad i still have not believe that you are dead
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:35pm On Feb 18
Continue to rest on, queen
Missing her already..
www.brainnewsradio.com
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by lonlytroy: 11:36pm On Feb 18
simplemach:
You need to visit yaba left
|Re: Ebony Reigns To Be Buried On March 17 – Here Is All You Need To Know (photos) by victoralex(m): 11:37pm On Feb 18
So really it's true... OMG
