Thousands of Ghanaians were present at the One Week ceremony grounds to pay their respect to the late singer as well as commiserate with the family as well as celebrities and renowned politicians



It was at the One-week memorial service that the family revealed that the final ]funral rite will be held on 17th March 2018.



According to the family, the funeral rites, as well as the burial ceremony, will be held in Accra but they will make public the exact venue very soon.





I PRAY MYSELF AND MY FAMILY, ALSO ANYONE READING THIS WILL LIVE A LONG LIFE, NO UNTIMELY DEATH BUT INSTEAD DIE AT A GOOD OLD AGE 49 Likes 1 Share

May her soul find rest ! 1 Like

Amen Amen

I look beyond what I see and I see Ebony was a lovely girl with a gorgeous smile and she deserved to live and given a second chance.... R.I.P beautiful one. 10 Likes 2 Shares

But is it everyone who dies that actually REST IN PEACE?



I don't think so. 2 Likes

Sùn un re

RIP dear,



What a wasted p*ssy

rest in piece

Prayer na wish. All reading this will be dead soon. Prayer no dey give long life.

and you think being the son of lucifer will make you live long? mumu

The end of the begining.

Amen sis

the last I saw you on instagram you look like an angel what happened today



RIP DEAR



this is what you will get of you don't obey God instructions



Sorry that you were born in Africa

Always remember your Creator while you still have breathe.





Sleep peacefully.

RIP dear,



What a wasted p*ssy how do u guys do this sef ?

u make the first statement with a brain

how do u guys do this sef ?
u make the first statement with a brain
then proceed to making the next with an empty skull

Google have the best answer to your question bro.... Kindly visit and get back to us



RIP dear,



What a wasted p*ssy

Eranko

Ash Wednesday comes to mind. We all return to dust is just a matter of time

WHY QUOTE ME... did I ask you a question?... My question is rhetorical.

What's death? You will die. Get used to it. There's a coffin in your future.

Prayer na wish. All reading this will be dead soon. Prayer no dey give long life.

Some of this people don't understand that a long life is a burden.



What nonsense.....





I would never want to give my children trouble with my old age. I prefer to die off before I become a liability.



My small daughter always tell me she'll take care of me no matter what and gets angry at me each time I say this but I believe it's the right thing to do.



She'll understand once I seize my life and move on.



I only pray to see her children before going. Some of this people don't understand that a long life is a burden.What nonsense.....I would never want to give my children trouble with my old age. I prefer to die off before I become a liability.My small daughter always tell me she'll take care of me no matter what and gets angry at me each time I say this but I believe it's the right thing to do.She'll understand once I seize my life and move on.I only pray to see her children before going. 2 Likes

Awwn, Ebony we all love you. Keeping reigning.



I don't want to take it as you're dead, you're a queen and queens don't die, they live long even in our hearts. 4 Likes





I PRAY MYSELF AND MY FAMILY, ALSO ANYONE READING THIS WILL LIVE A LONG LIFE, NO UNTIMELY DEATH BUT INSTEAD DIE AT A GOOD OLD AGE AMEN

A great loss to their music industry.

My Beautiful girl rest in peace so sad i still have not believe that you are dead



Missing her already..

Continue to rest on, queen
Missing her already..

RIP dear,



What a wasted p*ssy

You need to visit yaba left