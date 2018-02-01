₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Former Enyimba international captain, Chinedu Udoji, is dead after his man-of-the-match performance for his team, Kano Pillars, in the match-day 9 of the Nigerian Professional Football League against Enyimba FC.
According to reports, Udoji played full time in the match and was voted man of the match before he was engaged in auto accident last night ( Sunday 18th February 2018).
Before his death, he was one of the most experienced players in the NPFL-good in the air, excellent passing skills, and his manmarking was out of this world.
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:01pm
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by newyorks(m): 12:05pm
What really cause the aciddent
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by SUPOL(m): 12:05pm
No evil shall prevail in your life!
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:05pm
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by helphelp: 12:36pm
Sad
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by LAFO: 12:36pm
sad
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by beejayphako(m): 12:37pm
Rip
Hmmm
E je kama ranti iku, ninu gbogbo ohun taba nro lokan. Oojojo kan nbe, tenu o kor jije. Oojojo kan nbe, tenu o kor mimu.
May God bear his families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by Sardonicus: 12:37pm
Now you are free
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 12:38pm
Why cars dent so much on impact is what is fnd scary.....why are dent-resistant materials not used in producing cars for safety....
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 12:39pm
RIP. But I think he would have survived if he used seat belt based on what I am seeing
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by kachi19: 12:41pm
He must have had some booze
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by kidman96(m): 12:41pm
Re: The Accident Scene That Killed Chinedu Udoji (Photos) by Learnstuffs(m): 12:42pm
L
