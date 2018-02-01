



According to reports, Udoji played full time in the match and was voted man of the match before he was engaged in auto accident last night ( Sunday 18th February 2018).



Before his death, he was one of the most experienced players in the NPFL-good in the air, excellent passing skills, and his manmarking was out of this world.







Source: Former Enyimba international captain, Chinedu Udoji, is dead after his man-of-the-match performance for his team, Kano Pillars, in the match-day 9 of the Nigerian Professional Football League against Enyimba FC.According to reports, Udoji played full time in the match and was voted man of the match before he was engaged in auto accident last night ( Sunday 18th February 2018).Before his death, he was one of the most experienced players in the NPFL-good in the air, excellent passing skills, and his manmarking was out of this world.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/former-enyimba-international.html?m=1