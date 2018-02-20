₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by ijustdey: 8:42pm On Feb 19
By Ronald Mutum
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/igp-police-commission-clash-over-recruitment-notice.html
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by biacan(f): 8:43pm On Feb 19
Is like Trump is right
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by agwom(m): 8:49pm On Feb 19
Sai baba must go!
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by OceanmorganTrix: 9:01pm On Feb 19
This is a communal clash and they are not shooting each other, what of fear fear people are those
OK, they shot each other with their mouth
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by unohbethel(m): 9:09pm On Feb 19
nigeria and corrupt practices are like 5 and 6...
tufiakwa!
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by papoudaupolos: 9:20pm On Feb 19
Police vs everything
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by SadiqBabaSani: 10:19pm On Feb 19
igp is corupt like buhari
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by ladeb: 10:20pm On Feb 19
of what importance is this
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by dhope001(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Personal candidates and personal interests
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:24pm On Feb 19
This is shitehole
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Marxist001(m): 10:24pm On Feb 19
Buhari Police Force have finally met their waterloo, this institution is so corrupt that they even confuse themselves.....I pity this IGB called Idris
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Tmaritas76: 10:24pm On Feb 19
recruitment of another batch of bribery force.
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by congorasta: 10:25pm On Feb 19
Fulani police force
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Egghead4real: 10:26pm On Feb 19
...because of the financial benefit.
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Weareone202: 10:27pm On Feb 19
The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.
The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police.
I just tire for this statement o
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
so this recruitment isjust a scam.....so many persons have wasted their time and money online for these job...na wa o
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
Npower loading,,,, wat happens aft 5years with police
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by guruzmarstk(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
poo hole police
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Gteni: 10:58pm On Feb 19
Ok
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:09pm On Feb 19
Nawa o
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by princepeter566: 11:09pm On Feb 19
God bless Nnamdi kanu God bless Ayodele foyose God bless Fani Kayode and God bless Me
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:10pm On Feb 19
God Have mercy
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by quiestla: 11:13pm On Feb 19
[quote author=Weareone202 post=65209207]
The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.
The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police..
Corruption is not justifiable in Nigeria. Shai
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Marcelinho(m): 11:21pm On Feb 19
They must always disagree one way or the other.
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by RZArecta2(m): 11:26pm On Feb 19
IGP probably trying to officially recruit killer herdsmen into the force so they can kill with official cover
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Yeeyo: 11:51pm On Feb 19
This regem is the most curupt that Nigeria ever had
|Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by unity4(m): 12:36am
Weareone202:It is like you don't know the difference between the IGP and the COMMISSION. please ask questions
