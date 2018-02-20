₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,963,498 members, 4,093,275 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 February 2018 at 12:42 AM

IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice (6130 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by ijustdey: 8:42pm On Feb 19
By Ronald Mutum



The Police Service Commission (PSC) has written a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directing him to withdraw a recent recruitment advertisement into the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Daily Trust gathered yesterday.

A source yesterday said the commission wrote the IGP over two weeks ago after the advert was published in newspapers and circulated across the country.

The source raised concerns over the legality of the recruitment process, hinting that the entire process could be challenged in court as recruitment into the Police Force is the responsibility of the commission.

The source said the IGP does not have the mandate to carry out any recruitment into the police. The source further said already the commission is aware that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari had written the Finance and Budget ministers to review budget proposals made to the commission for the recruitment exercise.

The source said Kyari had requested the two ministers to review the recruitment budget of the commission, recommend funding option and revert on or before today, February 19, 2018.

When contacted yesterday the spokesman of the PSC Ikechukwu Ani refused to comment, but said only the Chairman of the Commission Mike Okiro could speak on the matter.

However, sources familiar with the planned recruitment exercise by the IGP, said recruitment into the rank and file of the police can be done exclusively by the IGP.

The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.

The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Jimoh Moshood could not be reached at the time of filing this report.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/igp-police-commission-clash-over-recruitment-notice.html
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by biacan(f): 8:43pm On Feb 19
Is like Trump is right cool

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by agwom(m): 8:49pm On Feb 19
Sai baba must go!

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by OceanmorganTrix: 9:01pm On Feb 19
undecided


This is a communal clash and they are not shooting each other, what of fear fear people are those


OK, they shot each other with their mouth
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by unohbethel(m): 9:09pm On Feb 19
nigeria and corrupt practices are like 5 and 6...

tufiakwa!

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by papoudaupolos: 9:20pm On Feb 19
Police vs everything

1 Like 1 Share

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by SadiqBabaSani: 10:19pm On Feb 19
igp is corupt like buhari

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by ladeb: 10:20pm On Feb 19
of what importance is this
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by dhope001(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Personal candidates and personal interests

4 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:24pm On Feb 19
This is shitehole
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Marxist001(m): 10:24pm On Feb 19
Buhari Police Force have finally met their waterloo, this institution is so corrupt that they even confuse themselves.....I pity this IGB called Idris

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Tmaritas76: 10:24pm On Feb 19
recruitment of another batch of bribery force.

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by congorasta: 10:25pm On Feb 19
Fulani police force

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Egghead4real: 10:26pm On Feb 19
...because of the financial benefit.

1 Like

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Weareone202: 10:27pm On Feb 19

The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.

The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police.


I just tire for this statement o

1 Like

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
so this recruitment isjust a scam.....so many persons have wasted their time and money online for these job...na wa o

3 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
Npower loading,,,, wat happens aft 5years with police

1 Like

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by guruzmarstk(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
poo hole police

1 Like

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Gteni: 10:58pm On Feb 19
Ok
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:09pm On Feb 19
Nawa o

1 Like

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by princepeter566: 11:09pm On Feb 19
God bless Nnamdi kanu God bless Ayodele foyose God bless Fani Kayode and God bless Me

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:10pm On Feb 19
God Have mercy
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by quiestla: 11:13pm On Feb 19
[quote author=Weareone202 post=65209207]
The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.

The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police..

Corruption is not justifiable in Nigeria. Shai
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Marcelinho(m): 11:21pm On Feb 19
They must always disagree one way or the other.

1 Like

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by RZArecta2(m): 11:26pm On Feb 19
IGP probably trying to officially recruit killer herdsmen into the force so they can kill with official cover cool

2 Likes

Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by Yeeyo: 11:51pm On Feb 19
This regem is the most curupt that Nigeria ever had
Re: IGP, Police Commission Clash Over Recruitment Notice by unity4(m): 12:36am
Weareone202:

The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.

The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police.


I just tire for this statement o
It is like you don't know the difference between the IGP and the COMMISSION. please ask questions

(0) (Reply)

Atiku Challenges Jonathan To Debate / Oando To Build N16bn IPPs For Lagos, Abuja Airports / White race are destroying Africans - here's how to defeat them.

Viewing this topic: Olagde(m), nathie007, shegie(m), 01hadji, whyteone, Shayetet13(m), cinoedhunter, ugotheman(m), bamidele1995(m) and 21 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.