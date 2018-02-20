By Ronald Mutum







The Police Service Commission (PSC) has written a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directing him to withdraw a recent recruitment advertisement into the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Daily Trust gathered yesterday.



A source yesterday said the commission wrote the IGP over two weeks ago after the advert was published in newspapers and circulated across the country.



The source raised concerns over the legality of the recruitment process, hinting that the entire process could be challenged in court as recruitment into the Police Force is the responsibility of the commission.



The source said the IGP does not have the mandate to carry out any recruitment into the police. The source further said already the commission is aware that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari had written the Finance and Budget ministers to review budget proposals made to the commission for the recruitment exercise.



The source said Kyari had requested the two ministers to review the recruitment budget of the commission, recommend funding option and revert on or before today, February 19, 2018.



When contacted yesterday the spokesman of the PSC Ikechukwu Ani refused to comment, but said only the Chairman of the Commission Mike Okiro could speak on the matter.



However, sources familiar with the planned recruitment exercise by the IGP, said recruitment into the rank and file of the police can be done exclusively by the IGP.



The police source said the IGP obtained a presidential approval to carry out recruitment of thirty one thousand police men at the rank of constable for five years.



The source added that the commission is only responsible for recruiting into the officer’s cadre of the Police.



The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Jimoh Moshood could not be reached at the time of filing this report.





