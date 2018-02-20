₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,963,755 members, 4,094,152 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 February 2018 at 12:44 PM

Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others (3306 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dre11(m): 9:50am
President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam

Recall this memo which the AGF advice the President....
http://www.nairaland.com/4355515/malabu-scandal-agf-writes-buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that those involved in the Malabu OPL 245 scam are made to face prosecution.

Named in the saga are Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, Attorney-General of the Federation under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, and Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was also named in the scam by investigators in Italy and the UK.

The President's directive is in sharp disagreement with the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, who had written to the President asking that those involved in the scam be freed from prosecution.

Mr. Malami, among other reasons, had based his position on a claim that the Official Secrets Act protects the affected officials from being prosecuted for actions taken while in office.

But in strongly worded counter-memo to the President, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman, debunked Mr. Malami's position. On January 18 , President Buhari sent a memo to the EFCC through the office of the Chief of Staff directing the agency to continue working to get those involved in the scam prosecuted.

An earlier memo sent to President Buhari by the EFCC updated him on the progress being made in many jurisdictions to ensure that oil companies involved in the scam are punished.

The memo, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, cited the indictment of officials of Royal Dutch Shell and ENI in Italy, as well as ongoing litigations in the UK, which have already resulted in the repatriation of some of the funds, laundered through the scam to Nigeria.

The memo to the EFCC represents a big blow to Mr. Malami’s attempts at colluding with perpetrators of the scam.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/20/president-buhari-disagrees-attorney-general-malami-orders-efcc-ensure-prosecution-diezani

3 Likes

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by fuckerstard: 9:52am
Uhmmm, sahara don come again


Mr. Malami, among other reasons, had based his position on a claim that the Official Secrets Act protects the affected officials from being prosecuted for actions taken while in office.

Really?
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by madridguy(m): 9:52am
Welcome development.
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by GavelSlam: 9:55am
Good.
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Evablizin(f): 9:56am
Immediately i saw saharareporters........

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Ezenwammadu(m): 9:57am
More Anti corruption Media noise

I will take bubu serious when his party members are tried and the economy returned to at least gej era

But we have learnt from the dullard antics

#BackToDauara2019

8 Likes

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by buhariguy(m): 9:58am
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy now.

4 Likes

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Shedrack777(m): 9:58am
same efcc will prosecute you too after 14 to 15 months for money laundering
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by buhariguy(m): 10:02am
madridguy:
Ok
idiotic pigs of Biafra will be sad now, they were happy for corruption yesterday.

Buhari is still my guy.

4 Likes

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by IsYou: 10:13am
buhariguy:
idiotic pigs of Biafra will be sad now, they were happy for corruption yesterday.

Buhari is still my guy.

6 Likes

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by overall90: 10:20am
See the way this government is playing ping pong with people's brain.
this is a game that has been hatched in the secret just to deceive the gullible.

4 Likes

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by toe0: 12:23pm
************************* WIN BIG TODAY ON GOAL 9JA************************

Stand a chance to win up to five thousand naira on goal 9ja football forum today by predicting today's UCL OUTCOME Hurry It is free but time-limited. Visit goal 9ja to learn more.

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Bonaventura(m): 12:24pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by alphaconde(m): 12:24pm
buhari needs a ministry of confusion to handle these kinda cases

1 Like

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by tum25: 12:24pm
65 million for a website i smh
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by penteon1: 12:24pm

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by KanwuliaExtra: 12:24pm
The 25 billion missing under his nose nko? cheesy

Who are the “OTHERS”?

GEJ and PFJ? wink

1 Like

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by nairavsdollars(f): 12:24pm
Malami is a saboteur. Why is Buhari afraid of reshuffling his cabinet?
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by BruncleZuma: 12:24pm
Prosecute them all...then we'll wait for when you leave to watch the drama....Nigeria and turn by turn prosecutions.
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by toe0: 12:24pm
************************* WIN BIG TODAY ON GOAL 9JA************************

Stand a chance to win up to five thousand naira on goal 9ja football forum today by predicting today's UCL OUTCOME Hurry It is free but time-limited. Visit goal 9ja to learn more.

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by anibirelawal(m): 12:25pm
PROSECUTE!!!
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dotcomnamename: 12:25pm
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Fantastic news.

grin
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by ZombieBuster: 12:26pm
What about the Mr website grin grin


We are really pighting kwarupsion cheesy
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by AntiWailer: 12:28pm
Is Orait
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by ify2001016: 12:29pm
tested and trusted make money with the winning team call or whatapps below if interested

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:31pm
Political game,same person that ordered the minister to write a memo to stop their trial is the same person that is claiming to fight corruption by ordering the investigation to go on,who is fooling who?
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dheilaw1(m): 12:33pm
idiotic pigs of biafra who celebrates corruption right now

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Austinoiz(m): 12:34pm
buhariguy:
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy now.

All the Alfas, Babalawos, Dibias, Ordained and self-made bishops, priests and pastors in Nigeria put together have lost the battle to your rescue.
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by MRAKBEE(m): 12:36pm
buhariguy:
idiotic pigs of Biafra will be sad now, they were happy for corruption yesterday.

Buhari is still my guy.
Dont u have anoda phrase in ur dictionary oda than idiotic pigs of Biafra?
Ur comments on this forum are reflections of the failed educational system in our country as no sane person would do such.
U are just a jobless fool
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dotcomnamename: 12:36pm
KanwuliaExtra:
The 25 billion missing under his nose nko? cheesy

Who are the “OTHERS”?

GEJ and PFJ? wink

Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by DWJOBScom(m): 12:36pm
The memo came on the 18th and AGF made his recommendation recently......

Last week or early this week not sure which day it was that recommendation made so I don't understand the joy experienced by EFCC in messing up tax players money in losing cases or they rather send it to their Muppet Justice Nyako who dashes them judgement up and down aleast for her husband sake.

Is something wrong somewhere?
Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Lumig: 12:36pm
dre11:



President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam

Recall this memo which the AGF advice the President....
http://www.nairaland.com/4355515/malabu-scandal-agf-writes-buhari





http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/20/president-buhari-disagrees-attorney-general-malami-orders-efcc-ensure-prosecution-diezani


I wonder what is wrong with this Malami sef, maybe he's planning to join PDP, he's really sabotaging FGs effort against the looters. And why Buhari has not relieved him of his job.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Bilie Set To Move To Higher Court If Nigeria Fails To Appear On Jan. 16 / Accidents:lagos Records 124 Deaths In 10 Months. / Is The Isreal-hamas War Over?

Viewing this topic: Omooba77, ndcide(m), t111(m), phillips1959, sms87, jibsen(m), tkObserver(m), yesorno, hypertension(m), peace2all(m), e2ky4real, shegzhkn, coded06(m), daniska3yaro(m), LUCKIE2014(m), koresh, Hurlarzan139(m), belloboy, planetx13, galantjoe(m), Wisekid0001(m), tonero263(m), clemenza, hydrazone, spartan50(m), Noblechykk(m), Aslawish(m), PRESHRUNYI, olmyde(m), MRSANITY(m), kaykay123(m), wirinet(m), teflonjake(m), Nemma(m), ogatboy(m), hebroh(m), Peromnia, euwajeh(m), Ikology(m), 4four(m), ventoh, Lesky3(m), unite4real, Sonnik212(m), OlujobaSamuel, kanosalami, infotainment(m), AndyCole16(m), DakulBilly001, Jease, fydence, bamie001(m), fonzie2u, CrystalTiger(m), Lawd23, olawale1976, cola, olumuyiwa2222, guywitzerogal(m), vibrio(m), SlyIg(f), Amein(m), Ballistical(m), nzeobi(m), seunmsg(m), Dominiquez, oloshun, misB, nelsoncool28, hedonistic, ceeafuejay(m), penteon1 and 169 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.