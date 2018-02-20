Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others (3306 Views)

President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam



Recall this memo which the AGF advice the President....

http://www.nairaland.com/4355515/malabu-scandal-agf-writes-buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that those involved in the Malabu OPL 245 scam are made to face prosecution.



Named in the saga are Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, Attorney-General of the Federation under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, and Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was also named in the scam by investigators in Italy and the UK.



The President's directive is in sharp disagreement with the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, who had written to the President asking that those involved in the scam be freed from prosecution.



Mr. Malami, among other reasons, had based his position on a claim that the Official Secrets Act protects the affected officials from being prosecuted for actions taken while in office.



But in strongly worded counter-memo to the President, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman, debunked Mr. Malami's position. On January 18 , President Buhari sent a memo to the EFCC through the office of the Chief of Staff directing the agency to continue working to get those involved in the scam prosecuted.



An earlier memo sent to President Buhari by the EFCC updated him on the progress being made in many jurisdictions to ensure that oil companies involved in the scam are punished.



The memo, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, cited the indictment of officials of Royal Dutch Shell and ENI in Italy, as well as ongoing litigations in the UK, which have already resulted in the repatriation of some of the funds, laundered through the scam to Nigeria.



The memo to the EFCC represents a big blow to Mr. Malami's attempts at colluding with perpetrators of the scam.





Mr. Malami, among other reasons, had based his position on a claim that the Official Secrets Act protects the affected officials from being prosecuted for actions taken while in office.



More Anti corruption Media noise



I will take bubu serious when his party members are tried and the economy returned to at least gej era



But we have learnt from the dullard antics



same efcc will prosecute you too after 14 to 15 months for money laundering

madridguy:

buhariguy:

See the way this government is playing ping pong with people's brain.

this is a game that has been hatched in the secret just to deceive the gullible. 4 Likes

buhari needs a ministry of confusion to handle these kinda cases 1 Like

65 million for a website i smh





Who are the “OTHERS”?



GEJ and PFJ? The 25 billion missing under his nose nko?Who are the “OTHERS”?GEJ and PFJ? 1 Like

Malami is a saboteur. Why is Buhari afraid of reshuffling his cabinet?

Prosecute them all...then we'll wait for when you leave to watch the drama....Nigeria and turn by turn prosecutions.

Political game,same person that ordered the minister to write a memo to stop their trial is the same person that is claiming to fight corruption by ordering the investigation to go on,who is fooling who?

KanwuliaExtra:

The 25 billion missing under his nose nko?



Who are the “OTHERS”?



GEJ and PFJ?

The memo came on the 18th and AGF made his recommendation recently......



Last week or early this week not sure which day it was that recommendation made so I don't understand the joy experienced by EFCC in messing up tax players money in losing cases or they rather send it to their Muppet Justice Nyako who dashes them judgement up and down aleast for her husband sake.



Is something wrong somewhere?