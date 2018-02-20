₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dre11(m): 9:50am
President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
Recall this memo which the AGF advice the President....
http://www.nairaland.com/4355515/malabu-scandal-agf-writes-buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that those involved in the Malabu OPL 245 scam are made to face prosecution.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/02/20/president-buhari-disagrees-attorney-general-malami-orders-efcc-ensure-prosecution-diezani
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by fuckerstard: 9:52am
Uhmmm, sahara don come again
Mr. Malami, among other reasons, had based his position on a claim that the Official Secrets Act protects the affected officials from being prosecuted for actions taken while in office.
Really?
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by madridguy(m): 9:52am
Welcome development.
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by GavelSlam: 9:55am
Good.
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Evablizin(f): 9:56am
Immediately i saw saharareporters........
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Ezenwammadu(m): 9:57am
More Anti corruption Media noise
I will take bubu serious when his party members are tried and the economy returned to at least gej era
But we have learnt from the dullard antics
#BackToDauara2019
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by buhariguy(m): 9:58am
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy now.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Shedrack777(m): 9:58am
same efcc will prosecute you too after 14 to 15 months for money laundering
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by buhariguy(m): 10:02am
madridguy:idiotic pigs of Biafra will be sad now, they were happy for corruption yesterday.
Buhari is still my guy.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by IsYou: 10:13am
buhariguy:
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by overall90: 10:20am
See the way this government is playing ping pong with people's brain.
this is a game that has been hatched in the secret just to deceive the gullible.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by toe0: 12:23pm
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Bonaventura(m): 12:24pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by alphaconde(m): 12:24pm
buhari needs a ministry of confusion to handle these kinda cases
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by tum25: 12:24pm
65 million for a website i smh
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by penteon1: 12:24pm
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by KanwuliaExtra: 12:24pm
The 25 billion missing under his nose nko?
Who are the “OTHERS”?
GEJ and PFJ?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by nairavsdollars(f): 12:24pm
Malami is a saboteur. Why is Buhari afraid of reshuffling his cabinet?
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by BruncleZuma: 12:24pm
Prosecute them all...then we'll wait for when you leave to watch the drama....Nigeria and turn by turn prosecutions.
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by anibirelawal(m): 12:25pm
PROSECUTE!!!
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dotcomnamename: 12:25pm
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Fantastic news.
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by ZombieBuster: 12:26pm
What about the Mr website
We are really pighting kwarupsion
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by AntiWailer: 12:28pm
Is Orait
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by ify2001016: 12:29pm
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 12:31pm
Political game,same person that ordered the minister to write a memo to stop their trial is the same person that is claiming to fight corruption by ordering the investigation to go on,who is fooling who?
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dheilaw1(m): 12:33pm
idiotic pigs of biafra who celebrates corruption right now
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Austinoiz(m): 12:34pm
buhariguy:
All the Alfas, Babalawos, Dibias, Ordained and self-made bishops, priests and pastors in Nigeria put together have lost the battle to your rescue.
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by MRAKBEE(m): 12:36pm
buhariguy:Dont u have anoda phrase in ur dictionary oda than idiotic pigs of Biafra?
Ur comments on this forum are reflections of the failed educational system in our country as no sane person would do such.
U are just a jobless fool
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by dotcomnamename: 12:36pm
KanwuliaExtra:
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by DWJOBScom(m): 12:36pm
The memo came on the 18th and AGF made his recommendation recently......
Last week or early this week not sure which day it was that recommendation made so I don't understand the joy experienced by EFCC in messing up tax players money in losing cases or they rather send it to their Muppet Justice Nyako who dashes them judgement up and down aleast for her husband sake.
Is something wrong somewhere?
|Re: Buhari Disagrees With AGF Malami Orders EFCC To Prosecute Diezani, Adoke, Others by Lumig: 12:36pm
dre11:I wonder what is wrong with this Malami sef, maybe he's planning to join PDP, he's really sabotaging FGs effort against the looters. And why Buhari has not relieved him of his job.
