|Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by austonclint(m): 9:39pm On Feb 20
"#BBNaija shouldn't project someone just going into the house, sleeping most of the time, being quiet, sliding into the finals and then winning" – Princess.
The first Big Brother Naija eviction happened over the weekend, and the evicted housemates already know who they want to win the show.
The eviction show happened hours after Khloe and K.Brule were disqualified from the show for breaking Biggie’s rules.
During the show, Bitto and Princess (Pritto) and Vandora and Dee One (Vandee) were announced as the first set of pairs to be evicted from the #BBNaija house.
During an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the housemates shared which housemate they thing should win the 45 million naira prize.
Dee One
As una don dey vote for who dey… I think it’s Mina, judging by the love they have for their sex life.
Bitto
It’s obvious that a lot of people have their favourites in the house and the person who stays till the last week with the highest number of votes automatically wins.
But in all honesty, I will like to see someone who is quite creative win the show. Over the years, we have had people win the show and they have not given back to the society.
I’m an advocate of people giving back to the society. So in all honesty, if you ask me who I want to win Big Brother Naija, I think the only talented housemate left is Ifuennada, and I hope she does win.
Princess
Apart from the fact that Ifu is my girl, she is multi-talented, and that is what I think Big Brother should project’
I don’t think Big Brother should project someone just going into the house, sleeping most of the time, being quiet most of the time and sliding into the finals and then winning.
No, I think people should vote for someone who’s got it.
K.Brule
I love Ifu. I love Rico, I think he is very entertaining, very funny, and if we are to believe everything that he said, he has had it very tough.
But for some reason, I just love Angel. I fee like, how can one man be a Kung fu master and be a kickboxer?
My guy sabi sing, my guy dey play guitar, my man come sabi book on top. My guy has tried. So, if it’s based on merit, I think it”s Angel.
Vandora and Dee One revealed that they are rooting for Alex, while Khloe said she wants Leo to win.
Miracle won the head of house for week four, but Biggie already announced that there won’t be any eviction this week.
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by NwaAmaikpe: 9:41pm On Feb 20
I would have said Miracle, but he is a one-minute man
I would have said Tobi, but he is a woman wrapper.
I would have said Ahneeka, but her face is as rough as a grater.
I would have said Nina, but she is too 'free-and-fair'.
I would have said Alex, but she is a foetus murderer.
I would have said Lolu, but he is a sissy,
I would have said Rico, but he is hyperactive and an apparent drug abuser,
I would have said Angel, but the other contestants are way his juniors so it will be partial.
I would have said Cece, but the midget's brother in-law is already the host of the show.
I would have said Ifu, but she almost jeopardized her academics for a nonentity like CDQ.
I would have said BamBam, but her makeup scares me.
I would have said Teddy, but he is gossiping, bullish Jim Iyke-wannabe.
So despite her small brezz, I am left with Anto.
Anto for me!
And this has nothing with me being friends with the Leckys.
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by somadinho10: 9:52pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by kinibigdeal(m): 9:58pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:06pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by yourkaka: 10:21pm On Feb 20
I think the evicted housemates should not have a say since them done send them go their papa house.
May the best one win
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by SirLakes: 10:21pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Evablizin(f): 10:22pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Marxist001(m): 10:25pm On Feb 20
Ahnekka pimples be like dem dey do meeting
Lala looking for derailers. If dem born anybody well type about barca match
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Criticize001(m): 10:28pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
Seriously I personally want you to be in that house because you seems to know it all. I so much admire your intelligence.
#team Anto
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by nicolas007: 10:29pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by neolboy(m): 10:29pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by OGHENAOGIE(m): 10:30pm On Feb 20
SirLakes:these guys shd stop been bad losers all contestants stood equal chance of winning... the fans who voted knew better as dee was no judge moreover u don't need to win to make impact...eg ebuka d current host no win for im time....and who Tel dem say na ifu get talent pass...Na dis dier kin bias mind make biggie nullify dier nominations and put them all for possible eviction last week dee one with im Bad mouth...Na person say make im no do im sleep....
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by lascopes(m): 10:31pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by evanso6226(f): 10:32pm On Feb 20
Ahneeka.... All the way
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by bobokeshington: 10:32pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Franzinni: 10:33pm On Feb 20
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by bobokeshington: 10:36pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
Your brain get space for middle
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Divay22(f): 10:37pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:Lol... See analysis
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Henitan24(f): 10:42pm On Feb 20
lascopes:This is not really necessary you know
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by phr0nesis(m): 10:43pm On Feb 20
I'm sorry mod for once detailing a BB Naija thread. Thank you for lifting my ban. Sorry once again for what I'm about to do
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by Litblogger(f): 10:44pm On Feb 20
Unimportant opinions
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by sidnen: 10:51pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:With your level of (un)intelligence, you still dey watch this trash?
|Re: Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win by OGHENAOGIE(m): 10:52pm On Feb 20
phr0nesis:u nid to be ban for life
