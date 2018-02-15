Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija: Evicted Housemates Share Who They Think Should Win (15972 Views)

"#BBNaija shouldn't project someone just going into the house, sleeping most of the time, being quiet, sliding into the finals and then winning" – Princess.



The first Big Brother Naija eviction happened over the weekend, and the evicted housemates already know who they want to win the show.

The eviction show happened hours after Khloe and K.Brule were disqualified from the show for breaking Biggie’s rules.



During the show, Bitto and Princess (Pritto) and Vandora and Dee One (Vandee) were announced as the first set of pairs to be evicted from the #BBNaija house.



During an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the housemates shared which housemate they thing should win the 45 million naira prize.



Dee One



As una don dey vote for who dey… I think it’s Mina, judging by the love they have for their sex life.



Bitto



It’s obvious that a lot of people have their favourites in the house and the person who stays till the last week with the highest number of votes automatically wins.



But in all honesty, I will like to see someone who is quite creative win the show. Over the years, we have had people win the show and they have not given back to the society.



I’m an advocate of people giving back to the society. So in all honesty, if you ask me who I want to win Big Brother Naija, I think the only talented housemate left is Ifuennada, and I hope she does win.



Princess



Apart from the fact that Ifu is my girl, she is multi-talented, and that is what I think Big Brother should project’



I don’t think Big Brother should project someone just going into the house, sleeping most of the time, being quiet most of the time and sliding into the finals and then winning.



No, I think people should vote for someone who’s got it.



K.Brule



I love Ifu. I love Rico, I think he is very entertaining, very funny, and if we are to believe everything that he said, he has had it very tough.



But for some reason, I just love Angel. I fee like, how can one man be a Kung fu master and be a kickboxer?



My guy sabi sing, my guy dey play guitar, my man come sabi book on top. My guy has tried. So, if it’s based on merit, I think it”s Angel.



Vandora and Dee One revealed that they are rooting for Alex, while Khloe said she wants Leo to win.



Miracle won the head of house for week four, but Biggie already announced that there won’t be any eviction this week.





source:



I would have said Miracle, but he is a one-minute man



I would have said Tobi, but he is a woman wrapper.



I would have said Ahneeka, but her face is as rough as a grater.



I would have said Nina, but she is too 'free-and-fair'.



I would have said Alex, but she is a foetus murderer.



I would have said Lolu, but he is a sissy,



I would have said Rico, but he is hyperactive and an apparent drug abuser,



I would have said Angel, but the other contestants are way his juniors so it will be partial.



I would have said Cece, but the midget's brother in-law is already the host of the show.



I would have said Ifu, but she almost jeopardized her academics for a nonentity like CDQ.



I would have said BamBam, but her makeup scares me.



I would have said Teddy, but he is gossiping, bullish Jim Iyke-wannabe.



So despite her small brezz, I am left with Anto.

Anto for me!

I think the evicted housemates should not have a say since them done send them go their papa house .

May the best one win

.

Ooooooooo not again







Excuse me please 2 Likes

Ahneeka.... All the way

4Q bbn

Unimportant opinions

