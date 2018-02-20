₦airaland Forum

The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by reportnaija(m): 10:03pm On Feb 20

It's no longer news that President Buhari is currently in Yola, Adamawa state capital for anti-corruption summit.

Check out the crowd that welcomed the president today in yola below..

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by nwabobo: 10:04pm On Feb 20
cc lalasticlala

See what joblessness can cause.

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by kcmichael: 10:06pm On Feb 20
All northern states are Locked down for pmb.I just pity PDP because they will wail till 2080.

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by LyfeJennings(m): 10:15pm On Feb 20
When will I be the first to comment

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:15pm On Feb 20
In the land of the blinds, one eyed becomes the king. That's the case of the northern people.

I don't expect anything less since the majority in that north are illiterates.

All they no how to do best is to beg for alms...

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Agbafs2005(m): 10:15pm On Feb 20
Pls edit the caption..... "That rented crowd that welcomed Buhari
... lipsrsealed

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Franzinni: 10:15pm On Feb 20
don't be decieved most people in that crowd have never ever ever tasted a normal average life... They were born into poverty, raised in poverty so they really have nothing Else to fight for when all they know is the hard life.... You will never see any well exposed person in that crowd.. Now I was opportuned to be close by when the vegetables came to nassarawa and it was the same story... I was shocked when a mopol officer detailed to protect the venue came to a shop to buy soft drink, he was actively begging us to make sure we collect pvc and vote the vegetable out.. And this is his security... don't be Decieved... besides if they mobilize only the almajiri in any state in ABOKILASIA the. Crowd will be more than that .... 2019 is not far anyway.... We are watching

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 10:15pm On Feb 20
Sai Baba

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Viicfuntop(f): 10:16pm On Feb 20
It’s really weird that he never stepped his feet in Benue, not even once

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by thelifepagesng: 10:16pm On Feb 20
Bubu.. My road model cool

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by yourkaka: 10:16pm On Feb 20
Mr Integrity, hope he is not coming to buy votes with the 5k per month lie he told in 2015, we are wiser now
.
wow
.
Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by michlins: 10:16pm On Feb 20
Remove these people from Nigeria and it would become sane

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by deji17: 10:16pm On Feb 20
Sai Buhari

Baba, oyoyo..

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
What do you expect Abokìs to do? Its their handwork

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 10:17pm On Feb 20
Who are these people dats the queyon

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by dheilaw1(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
the ipob terrorists go smell pepper

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Augiiee(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
Sai Baba till eternity #WailersGoAndHugTransformer

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Valfrankie(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
Scanty compared to what we used to see. It's obvious PMB is losing popularity even in the North.

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Kelvin1019: 10:17pm On Feb 20
Good photo shop

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by raph101(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
black herds welcoming their leader. rubbish

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by raph101(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
black herds welcoming their leader. rubbish
Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by ruggedised: 10:18pm On Feb 20
wow! it will gladdens my heart if pmb wins 2019 election, possibly remain Nigerian president for life. you know know

his body language affect all citizens of the country

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
This guy fit win election again ooo

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:18pm On Feb 20
rented crowd

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Yankee101: 10:19pm On Feb 20
Crowd?
All the 3 elections Buhari lost, he won the North. So no be by crowd. Every President draws crowd. Can he win SE, SW, SS, Middle Belt after allowing fulani rampages?

No be by crowd my guys. You need 3 regions to become President.

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by agwom(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
sai baba

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by deomelllo: 10:20pm On Feb 20
Sea what hate and bitterness can cause...

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by blowjob: 10:21pm On Feb 20
MY MAN..SAI BUHARI..MAKE GOD GIVE US,JUST 10 OF U... cheesy

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by goodmorning40: 10:22pm On Feb 20
mchewwwww2wwwwwwwwwwwww
nonsense

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by bigfish3k: 10:23pm On Feb 20
rented crowd
all APC members were mandated to come out to score a point
plus some others that were paid

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by deomelllo: 10:23pm On Feb 20
Scsnty according to hate mongering ipobs...lol.

Re: The Crowd That Welcomed President Buhari In Adamawa Today (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 10:24pm On Feb 20
Do u prefer multitudes?

