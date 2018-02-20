In the land of the blinds, one eyed becomes the king. That's the case of the northern people. I don't expect anything less since the majority in that north are illiterates. All they no how to do best is to beg for alms...

don't be decieved most people in that crowd have never ever ever tasted a normal average life... They were born into poverty, raised in poverty so they really have nothing Else to fight for when all they know is the hard life.... You will never see any well exposed person in that crowd.. Now I was opportuned to be close by when the vegetables came to nassarawa and it was the same story... I was shocked when a mopol officer detailed to protect the venue came to a shop to buy soft drink, he was actively begging us to make sure we collect pvc and vote the vegetable out.. And this is his security... don't be Decieved... besides if they mobilize only the almajiri in any state in ABOKILASIA the. Crowd will be more than that .... 2019 is not far anyway.... We are watching 56 Likes 3 Shares