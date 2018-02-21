



She has released the second and third episodes from her photo documentary Series. And this time she is fighting against Child Abuse and domestic violence. In the previous episode, she fought against drug abuse ---- see thread



According to UNICEF, six out of ten children in Nigeria experience emotional, physical or sexual abuse before the age of 18, with half experiencing physical violence.



Looking at these photos, we can see a fourteen year old girl hawking at the marketplace with a four months old baby strapped behind her back. The baby is already suffering abuse at that early age, while the fourteen year old girl is suppose to be in school.



Domestic Violence:



Domestic violence in Nigeria is a problem as in many parts of Africa. There is a deep cultural belief in Nigeria that it is socially acceptable to hit a woman to discipline a spouse.



In these episode, we can see the usual face-me-i-face-you Nigeria house setting, with a man behind beating and abusing his wife in public. There is another young boy assuming environmental menace by puking publicly.



In the preceding episode, she is tackling Rape…..



Directed by: Godspower Oshodin



Cinematography by: Jeovani Kelechi



Source:



