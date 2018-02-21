₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,964,438 members, 4,096,181 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 February 2018 at 12:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos (2374 Views)
|Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Greatpoet(m): 8:52am
As Foluke Daramola-Salako continues her campaign against all forms of abuses in the society through her Photo documentary Series which is powered by “Passion Against Rape and Abuse in Africa” PARA Africa.
She has released the second and third episodes from her photo documentary Series. And this time she is fighting against Child Abuse and domestic violence. In the previous episode, she fought against drug abuse ---- see thread http://www.nairaland.com/4347942/foluke-daramola-releases-photo-documentary
According to UNICEF, six out of ten children in Nigeria experience emotional, physical or sexual abuse before the age of 18, with half experiencing physical violence.
Looking at these photos, we can see a fourteen year old girl hawking at the marketplace with a four months old baby strapped behind her back. The baby is already suffering abuse at that early age, while the fourteen year old girl is suppose to be in school.
Domestic Violence:
Domestic violence in Nigeria is a problem as in many parts of Africa. There is a deep cultural belief in Nigeria that it is socially acceptable to hit a woman to discipline a spouse.
In these episode, we can see the usual face-me-i-face-you Nigeria house setting, with a man behind beating and abusing his wife in public. There is another young boy assuming environmental menace by puking publicly.
In the preceding episode, she is tackling Rape…..
Directed by: Godspower Oshodin
Cinematography by: Jeovani Kelechi
Source: http://www.ngg.ng/2018/02/21/foluke-daramola-salako-fights-against-child-abuse-and-domestic-violence-with-these-photos/
Cc: @lalasticlala
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Greatpoet(m): 8:59am
Domestic violence
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Greatpoet(m): 9:07am
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 12:20pm
How is she treating her housemaid? Just asking
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Heryorh: 12:20pm
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by okonja(m): 12:21pm
Kii leleyi
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Mologi(m): 12:21pm
Hunger never catch am!!!!
This one na show!!
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by maxiquadrian(m): 12:21pm
Good move
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by chriskosherbal(m): 12:22pm
Not bad ..
But this woman is BIG sha ..Weldone.
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by CYBERWEAVER(m): 12:22pm
she want start her own NGO now to make cash abi?
land for sale
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by wittyt98(m): 12:22pm
.kiss me baby
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by SWORD419(m): 12:23pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by pagorino(m): 12:23pm
u go fear drama
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by dogstyle007(m): 12:23pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by drlaykay(m): 12:24pm
Why show us ghetto? domestic abuse is common among the elites
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by obembet(m): 12:24pm
1 man no feel finish this load...
The babe carry loaf Abeg
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:24pm
she qo fiqht tire if na 9ja she wan do dat 1 ................
Why can't she fiqht those 36yrs old Men Rapinq 4yrs Old little Girls?
Rubbish!! Next paqe joor.
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Robisky001: 12:25pm
This movie looks electrifying already... Please which cinema showing it this weekend?
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by tivta(m): 12:25pm
everyone now wants to be famous by claiming rights for women, what of the men that were wrongly accused?
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by minesto: 12:29pm
okonja:
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by invictu(m): 12:30pm
hmmmm niga with feminism activist everywhere sha[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by judecares1: 12:31pm
the woman shaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by ghostfacekillar(m): 12:32pm
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by TreasuredGlory: 12:35pm
Foluke, what of the three children you continue to abuse by subjecting them to different kinds of emotional torture? You sent their mother out and snatched their father from them thereby denying them of Father's love. Even, the man's wife was sent out by you and you have subjected her to serious emotional torture. Now, you're here claiming one yeye activist. You need to repent, else your karmal is times 7.
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by carrepairs: 12:39pm
We service, repair and implement maintenance on ALL KINDS OF CARS At POISE AUTO CLINIC and our services:
Alignments
Alternator
Damage Brakes Check
Engine ringing, installations and repairs
Clutches repairs
Collision repairs
Fleet Service maintenance
Fuel System repairs
Glass Heating and Cooling Hoses Inspections
Overhauls
Maintenance Mechanic
Mufflers
Power Steering issues fixing
Radiators repairs…
And Kinds of Auto Repairs, Maintenance and servicing
Call us today: O 9 O 6 1 6 2 3 2 9 9……
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by lamba001: 12:40pm
lie
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by lamba001: 12:40pm
git
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Sleekydee(m): 12:41pm
eskiss mi ma, u haff to work out. less than 9% of ur targeted audience will pay attention to u wen u aint fit or look outta shape.
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by balladin: 12:42pm
Foluke's cause is a good one but the style just doesn't work for me. By the way, she's too fat and it's actually repulsive.
|Re: Foluke Daramola Fights Against Child Abuse & Domestic Violence With These Photos by Duru009(m): 12:50pm
See how she fat full eveywhere !
(0) (Reply)
We Have Quietly Closed The Record Label Arm Of Our Business - Banky W Writes / 2011 Recap Series: Top 20 Videos / Lorry Crushes 8 Pupils To Death In Ogun..9 Die In Other Accidents
Viewing this topic: Nnennavera(f), Maxymilliano(m), Goodinfo, annyplenty(m), Openreach, toyinkin(m), Oliran(f), abdulyaro66(m), madamGift(f), ohepo2020(m), Sheuns(m), Saintmary(f), Izecson3D(m), Thimmoh(m), ricktnum(f), Leksidebolton(m), jbrodaly(m), Xcelinteriors(f), CLASSMAN, Jasperro(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20