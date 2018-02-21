₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by ClintGist(f): 9:18am
Tonto Dikeh has revealed that her husband, Oladunni Churchill was married to someone else all through the time they were married.
The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known while granting an interview with the Saturday Sun where she also talked about her career.
When asked if she still interacts with her husband and allow him to play a major role in the life of their son, Tonto Dikeh revealed that they just ended a child custody case in court which she wouldn’t like to talk about.
“Recently, we just ended a court case which I did not publicise because I respect my son so much, anything that concerns my son I try as much as possible to keep it on the wraps. We just finished a custody battle case and a child support case.
“If you want to talk about me and my ex-husband that’s different but I will not even glorify that because he’s eating off my energy and my stardom and I don’t want that anymore. I don’t even think I was ever married because he was married to someone else while I was married to him,” she said.
Even though Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni might no longer be in good terms the two set aside their differences last week when their son celebrated his birthday. Churchill Oladunni showed up at King’s school to celebrate his son’s birthday and he even took pictures with Tonto Dikeh. Among those present at the birthday party were close friends and classmates of the celebrant, King.
It would be recalled that Oladunni Churchill had filed a suit in January 2018 against Tonto Dikeh at the family court stopping his son, King from featuring in her reality show. In his application, Churchill Oladunni wants to protect his son’s image and which he feels is being exploited for financial gains
http://www.clintgist.com/-says-ex-husband-was-married-during-their-marriage-id8014677-html/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by lalasticlala(m): 12:35pm
This girl has started again with her unending drama. Madam drama queen.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Mferah: 12:47pm
Na u a Sabi
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by icemann(m): 12:47pm
You married a Yoruba demon, and expected fidelity?
My dear Cut your losses and move on. He is looking for the next heart to break.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Humanbeing1st(f): 12:47pm
wetin be Tonto dikey? na club name for England - National League North?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Authoreety: 12:47pm
Ggg
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by favourmic(m): 12:48pm
SORRY MY DEAR FRIEND ,TRY TO GO TO THE NEXT COMMENT AM ALSO HERE TO READ COMMENTS!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Liberator007: 12:48pm
This babe should just move on. She is beginning to sound like Black Face.
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by jazinogold(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by lifestyle1(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by KrocAce: 12:48pm
Its ok, didn't she know before
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by boolet(m): 12:48pm
zee
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Lexusgs430: 12:48pm
She is never tired......
Eating off what energy and stardom? Tonto is completely deluded and self gratifying woman.... No wonder Churchill ran with his life still intact...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Duru009(m): 12:48pm
Am sick n tired of this woman !
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:49pm
lalasticlala:Baba this one you comment for Toto dickeh thread
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Histrings08(m): 12:49pm
All this girls eyes don see Lotta bad things o... This one weak me
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by overonty(f): 12:49pm
He's feeding off her stardom
I'm like biatch for real?
You the attention seeker here
Better keep kwayet
About a year and she's still the one yet to get over him
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by eleojo23: 12:50pm
So?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:50pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Throwback: 12:50pm
Another tales which evidence would always prove her to be a liar.
So she knew this and agreed to marry him?
Besides, is polygamy not accepted in Nigeria.
If she was a second wife, how does that make her marriage invalid?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by profolaolu: 12:50pm
She is just looking for sympathy and she want to be relevance after she destroyed her marriage,if she was well behaved,the husband might stayed
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by dayo2me(m): 12:51pm
another series from a drama queen
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Aphrygian: 12:52pm
dating a drama queen can be the worst thing that can happen to a guy,even when you guys are no more dating they will still find a way of disturbing your life. if you have never date one,pls dont try it and if you are in relationship with one already my brother think it right before doing so.Am talking from experience.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by OnyeOGA(m): 12:53pm
In Da suspects voice:
"Jungle don mature
Lion dey use clipper."
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Olukat(m): 12:53pm
The young man has moved on
Madam abi babe? Pls move on
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by AngelicBeing: 12:53pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by oziuwendu: 12:53pm
ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by Toks2008(m): 12:53pm
lalasticlala:
lol!..reminds me of this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4201476/when-choose-drama-queen
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Was Married To Another While We Were Married by OnyeOGA(m): 12:54pm
lalasticlala:baba Lala, i hope you caught the snake that swallowed our 36m?
