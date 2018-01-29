Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka (5755 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/former-bbnaija-housemates-khloe-princess-pictured-ebuka/



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Recently disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe and evicted housemate, Princess were pictured with the BBNaija TV host, Ebuka after they left the show on Sunday.cc: lalasticlala mynd44

Be careful ebuka

.

I wanted to ask for Roma scores but I won't before bad belle people come banned me again for 2 weeks.







Please say hi to Khloe for me at least make e no be like say I dey comment football matters for bbnija thread.



Seun please take note!!! 4 Likes

Ebuka sabi dress ..i dey feel him trad game

Khloe blames K-Brule for the disqualification.

Naso

Am still pissed by Dee One and Candor a eviction

dat princess ennh she go dey easy to lash abeg who get her fb id

Ebuka! Ebuka!! How many times did I call you, beware of Princess accent, or else

I officially watched this show for the first time today.

real waste of time, I'd rather watch naija movie. oh sorry, I'd rather just turn off my TV.













































would love to make out with that aneeka tho. she soft

itspzpics:

Be careful ebuka of? of?



Khloe be smiling like won the prize Suddenly they are now celebrities just for participating in BBN even after eviction?Khloe be smiling like won the prize

this princess fine sha

Icecomrade:

Am still pissed by Dee One and Candor a eviction

Your vote might still keep them in the game assuming you vote Your vote might still keep them in the game assuming you vote

ehardetola:





Your vote might still keep them in the game assuming you vote Hmmmm Hmmmm

All I can say is nice outfit ebuka. Blue is d color. Football is the game...