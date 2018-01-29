₦airaland Forum

Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by olokeded: 10:06pm On Feb 21
Recently disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe and evicted housemate, Princess were pictured with the BBNaija TV host, Ebuka after they left the show on Sunday.

http://www.metronaija.ng/former-bbnaija-housemates-khloe-princess-pictured-ebuka/

cc: lalasticlala mynd44

Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by itspzpics(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Be careful ebuka
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by henritinecy(m): 11:16pm On Feb 21
.
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by davibid: 11:17pm On Feb 21
I wanted to ask for Roma scores but I won't before bad belle people come banned me again for 2 weeks.



Please say hi to Khloe for me at least make e no be like say I dey comment football matters for bbnija thread.

Seun please take note!!!

4 Likes

Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by DREAMZZZ(m): 11:18pm On Feb 21
Ebuka sabi dress ..i dey feel him trad game
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Mikkystorm: 11:18pm On Feb 21
Khloe blames K-Brule for the disqualification.
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by clems88(m): 11:18pm On Feb 21
angry

Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:18pm On Feb 21
cool
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by wasmilebags: 11:20pm On Feb 21
Naso
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Icecomrade: 11:20pm On Feb 21
Am still pissed by Dee One and Candor a eviction
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by kenzysmith: 11:22pm On Feb 21
dat princess ennh she go dey easy to lash abeg who get her fb id
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by DollarAngel(m): 11:23pm On Feb 21
Ebuka! Ebuka!! How many times did I call you, beware of Princess accent, or else
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by clive2u(m): 11:23pm On Feb 21
I officially watched this show for the first time today.
real waste of time, I'd rather watch naija movie. oh sorry, I'd rather just turn off my TV.






















would love to make out with that aneeka tho. she soft
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by phintohlar(f): 11:26pm On Feb 21
itspzpics:
Be careful ebuka
of?
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Biggaboi(m): 11:32pm On Feb 21
Suddenly they are now celebrities just for participating in BBN even after eviction?
Khloe be smiling like won the prize undecided undecided
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by DONADAMS(m): 11:33pm On Feb 21
this princess fine sha
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by ehardetola(m): 11:49pm On Feb 21
Icecomrade:
Am still pissed by Dee One and Candor a eviction

Your vote might still keep them in the game assuming you vote
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by dollyptosh(m): 12:06am
ehardetola:


Your vote might still keep them in the game assuming you vote
Hmmmm
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by EmekaBlue(m): 12:29am
All I can say is nice outfit ebuka. Blue is d color. Football is the game... cool
Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by deedondavi(m): 12:38am
Cool

(0) (Reply)

