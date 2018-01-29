₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by olokeded: 10:06pm On Feb 21
Recently disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe and evicted housemate, Princess were pictured with the BBNaija TV host, Ebuka after they left the show on Sunday.
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by itspzpics(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Be careful ebuka
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by henritinecy(m): 11:16pm On Feb 21
.
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by davibid: 11:17pm On Feb 21
I wanted to ask for Roma scores but I won't before bad belle people come banned me again for 2 weeks.
Please say hi to Khloe for me at least make e no be like say I dey comment football matters for bbnija thread.
Seun please take note!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by DREAMZZZ(m): 11:18pm On Feb 21
Ebuka sabi dress ..i dey feel him trad game
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Mikkystorm: 11:18pm On Feb 21
Khloe blames K-Brule for the disqualification.
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by clems88(m): 11:18pm On Feb 21
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:18pm On Feb 21
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by wasmilebags: 11:20pm On Feb 21
Naso
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Icecomrade: 11:20pm On Feb 21
Am still pissed by Dee One and Candor a eviction
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by kenzysmith: 11:22pm On Feb 21
dat princess ennh she go dey easy to lash abeg who get her fb id
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by DollarAngel(m): 11:23pm On Feb 21
Ebuka! Ebuka!! How many times did I call you, beware of Princess accent, or else
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by clive2u(m): 11:23pm On Feb 21
I officially watched this show for the first time today.
real waste of time, I'd rather watch naija movie. oh sorry, I'd rather just turn off my TV.
would love to make out with that aneeka tho. she soft
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by phintohlar(f): 11:26pm On Feb 21
itspzpics:of?
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by Biggaboi(m): 11:32pm On Feb 21
Suddenly they are now celebrities just for participating in BBN even after eviction?
Khloe be smiling like won the prize
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by DONADAMS(m): 11:33pm On Feb 21
this princess fine sha
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by ehardetola(m): 11:49pm On Feb 21
Icecomrade:
Your vote might still keep them in the game assuming you vote
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by dollyptosh(m): 12:06am
ehardetola:Hmmmm
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by EmekaBlue(m): 12:29am
All I can say is nice outfit ebuka. Blue is d color. Football is the game...
|Re: Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka by deedondavi(m): 12:38am
Cool
