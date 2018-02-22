Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sultan: Corruption At A Very High Level In Nigeria… Things Are Not Okay (4424 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Sa’ad Abubakar III, the sultan of Sokoto, has lamented that corruption is at a “very high level” in Nigeria.



“Things are bad,” the monarch said while adding that Nigerians must fight the scourge of corruption to a “terminal end”.



The sultan made the remark on Wednesday while speaking at the public presentation of ‘Dynamics of Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences’, a book written in honour of Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).



The sultan said: “We have so many issues coming up in our polity today and I will just pick one. Nigeria is a country where we don’t celebrate innocent and honest people until after their death. After they are gone, you will now name universities, airports and other things after them.



“The issue of N36m being swallowed by a snake is a sad reality for our country. Where is our moral value; where is our ethics?



“The reality is that we must wake up from our sleep. Let us not fail further. Things are bad. Corruption is at a very high level and it is left for us to fight it to a terminal end.



“We cannot just sit down and think that things are okay. Things are not okay. We have to find ways of getting things right in this country.



“We cannot continue with these negative things. Nowadays and like I said recently in Rivers State, we don’t have statesmen; we have men of state.”



The monarch’s comment on corruption coincides with the latest corruption perception index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI).



According to TI, corruption is getting worse in Nigeria.



In 2016, the country scored 27/100 and was ranked 136th, but in the latest CPI, Nigeria scored 28/100 with a rank of No. 148 out of 180 countries surveyed.



The index uses a scale of 0 to 100 for its ranking, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

https://www.thecable.ng/sultan-corruption-at-a-very-high-level-in-nigeria-things-are-not-okay/amp?__twitter_impression=true 1 Like 1 Share

Sultan is a Wailer - Sarrki, Madridguy, Omenkalives, Ngeneukwuenu and Pro Retrogressive Zone-B's 13 Likes 4 Shares

Okay oh

Na your people dey power 5 Likes 2 Shares

Coming from corruption personified himself. Satan of sokoto. 6 Likes 4 Shares

According to TI, corruption is getting worse in Nigeria under Mohomodu Buhary and the individual claim to be phyting kworuption. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Elites in Nigeria are all hypocrites and the same ! Of all allegations of corruption ongoing the sultan only singled out the one committed by a middle level civil servant. He conveniently avoided citing bigger corruptiin done by the politicians who in most cases arr his patrons. Why didnt he cite the 10b NHIS withdrawal or the $26b Kachikwu claim ? Elites always use the small thief as scapegoat while sharing loot with the big ones. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Princewilla:

Sultan is a Wailer - Sarrki, Madridguy, Omenkalives, Ngeneukwuenu and Pro Retrogressive Zone-B's Oh, so the "gworo chewing Abõki" has now become someone to pay attention to SUDDENLY!



The thing about Ipob Ps is that they tend to be toooooo emotional about EVERYTHING.



You Ps curse anyone once they don't seem to immediately align with your own thoughts never taking into consideration events could be as fluid as they come. For that reason, a man whom you condemn IN TOTALITY just moments ago could become the owner of the dîck you suck the next minute.



No one ever said things are as they should be, of course we could be better than this, but one grunting day in day out about what a utopic country Nigeria was under the ineffectual buffoon is the lie anyone with a brain that doesn't function like a Pig's wouldn't accept.



Now Omenka has managed to respond to you. Go hold a village meeting and announce what a great deal you just accomplished. Oh, so the "gworo chewing Abõki" has now become someone to pay attention to SUDDENLY!The thing about Ipob Ps is that they tend to be toooooo emotional about EVERYTHING.You Ps curse anyone once they don't seem to immediately align with your own thoughts never taking into consideration events could be as fluid as they come. For that reason, a man whom you condemn IN TOTALITY just moments ago could become the owner of the dîck you suck the next minute.No one ever said things are as they should be, of course we could be better than this, but one grunting day in day out about what a utopic country Nigeria was under the ineffectual buffoon is the lie anyone with a brain that doesn't function like a Pig's wouldn't accept.Now Omenka has managed to respond to you. Go hold a village meeting and announce what a great deal you just accomplished. 4 Likes

Tell that to the all corruption Buhari government caste. 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari must be the most foolish man to seek re-election. With all this signs of election defeat. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Where is Lalasticlala sef 3 Likes 2 Shares

omenkaLives:

Oh, so the "gworo chewing Abõki" has now become someone to pay attention to SUDDENLY!



The thing about Ipob Ps is that they tend to be toooooo emotional about EVERYTHING.



You Ps curse anyone once they don't seem to immediately align with your own thoughts never taking into consideration events could be as fluid as they come. For that reason, a man whom you condemn IN TOTALITY just moments ago could become the owner of the dîck you suck the next minute.



No one ever said things are as they should be, of course we could be better than this, but one grunting day in day out about what a utopic country Nigeria was under the ineffectual buffoon is the lie anyone with a brain that doesn't function like a Pig's wouldn't accept.



Now Omenka has managed to respond to you. Go hold a village meeting and announce what a great deal you just accomplished. Didnt want to comment on thread till i saw ur post.

Of cause in ur usual child-like manner, ur post holds more insults than substance. However, doesnt it smack of a people with strong principles and just convictions that Igbos will always take sides with ANYONE who stands for truth and equity at any material time? Compare that with ur hate-filled kinds who hate a person and try to wave away his good acts or love a person too much and sumarily dismiss his misdeeds.



The thing about the guy behind this handle is that he deliberately courts controversy and always shows lack of wisdom and prudence. Didnt want to comment on thread till i saw ur post.Of cause in ur usual child-like manner, ur post holds more insults than substance. However, doesnt it smack of a people with strong principles and just convictions that Igbos will always take sides with ANYONE who stands for truth and equity at any material time? Compare that with ur hate-filled kinds who hate a person and try to wave away his good acts or love a person too much and sumarily dismiss his misdeeds.The thing about the guy behind this handle is that he deliberately courts controversy and always shows lack of wisdom and prudence. 16 Likes 4 Shares

omenkaLives:

Oh, so the "gworo chewing Abõki" has now become someone to pay attention to SUDDENLY!



The thing about Ipob Ps is that they tend to be toooooo emotional about EVERYTHING.



You Ps curse anyone once they don't seem to immediately align with your own thoughts never taking into consideration events could be as fluid as they come. For that reason, a man whom you condemn IN TOTALITY just moments ago could become the owner of the dîck you suck the next minute.



No one ever said things are as they should be, of course we could be better than this, but one grunting day in day out about what a utopic country Nigeria was under the ineffectual buffoon is the lie anyone with a brain that doesn't function like a Pig's wouldn't accept.



Now Omenka has managed to respond to you. Go hold a village meeting and announce what a great deal you just accomplished. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Bede2u:

Didnt want to comment on thread till i saw ur post.

Of cause in ur usual child-like manner, ur post holds more insults than substance. However, doesnt it smack of a people with strong principles and just convictions that Igbos will always take sides with ANYONE who stands for truth and equity at any material time? Compare that with ur hate-filled kinds who hate a person and try to wave away his good acts or love a person too much and sumarily dismiss his misdeeds.



The thing about the guy behind this handle is that he deliberately courts controversy and always shows lack of wisdom and prudence.

Igbos at all material time stands with the truth no matter the tribe it comes from. Headslammers automatically align with half truths, false narrative and they worship anyone that supports mediocrity. Igbos at all material time stands with the truth no matter the tribe it comes from. Headslammers automatically align with half truths, false narrative and they worship anyone that supports mediocrity. 6 Likes 2 Shares

omenkaLives:

Oh, so the "gworo chewing Abõki" has now become someone to pay attention to SUDDENLY!



The thing about Ipob Ps is that they tend to be toooooo emotional about EVERYTHING.



You Ps curse anyone once they don't seem to immediately align with your own thoughts never taking into consideration events could be as fluid as they come. For that reason, a man whom you condemn IN TOTALITY just moments ago could become the owner of the dîck you suck the next minute.



No one ever said things are as they should be, of course we could be better than this, but one grunting day in day out about what a utopic country Nigeria was under the ineffectual buffoon is the lie anyone with a brain that doesn't function like a Pig's wouldn't accept.



Now Omenka has managed to respond to you. Go hold a village meeting and announce what a great deal you just accomplished.

what's this one saying

how's this related to the topic

do you know you can be banned for derailing a thread

Stop behaving like a toddler and grow up what's this one sayinghow's this related to the topicdo you know you can be banned for derailing a threadStop behaving like a toddler and grow up 10 Likes 2 Shares

Dear Sultan, Please be advised we no longer send out Wailers forms due to recent unprecedented high demand.

Please log onto Wailers.ng where you can apply online. We look forward to processing your application with dispatch



Signed

Member services

Wailing Wailers 3 Likes 1 Share

nigeria and corruption are inseperable jst lyk bread n butter.. 2 Likes

Interestingly 2 Likes

Hmmmm



Buhari is yet to understand that fighting corruption is not a top-to-bottom thingy... It is bottom-to-top approach.





On the other hand, pls I wanna ask, in this modern democracy what exactly is the work of Traditional rulers gulping billions of naira every month all across the country ? 4 Likes

Is that the Sultan of Onitsha or Sultan of Sokoto?

The Emirs, Obas, and Igwes are part of it. They sit down and collect theirs while expecting others to be working. 2 Likes

Princewilla:





https://www.thecable.ng/sultan-corruption-at-a-very-high-level-in-nigeria-things-are-not-okay/amp?__twitter_impression=true



Same idiot sokoto state governor is building a house for in abuja

Useless sultan Same idiot sokoto state governor is building a house for in abujaUseless sultan 2 Likes 1 Share

Wailer Sultan... 2 Likes

Ok

yes oo...... we gat sme bd leaders,,,,,imagine!!! monkey swallow 70m 1 Like

Princewilla:





Igbos at all material time stands with the truth no matter the tribe it comes from. Headslammers automatically align with half truths, false narrative and they worship anyone that supports mediocrity.

Naso Naso 1 Like

Sultan has joined PDP. "Omenka"



Sultan is ipob yooth. "Ngenesomething"



Infact sultan is a looter. "Zombies" 1 Like

Corruption is Nigeria, Nigeria is corruption.... You cant separate the two...



Checkout the full list of corrupt countries in Africa below... SEE MY SIGNATURE 1 Like

Now they know that corruption is much.... 1 Like



Buhari have a wonderful career in failure Ipob sultanBuhari have a wonderful career in failure 1 Like

Every sector of the economy is korrupt,even to the presidency 1 Like