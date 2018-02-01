₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by SanusiGworo: 9:48am
Here is Kogi governor warning cattle rustlers, same man you'd never find condemning Fulani herdsmen.
The Kogi State Government has warned cattle rustlers that their nefarious activities will not be condoned in the State.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/will-not-condone-cattle-rustling-kogi-govt/
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by MrRhymes101(m): 9:50am
He gives herdsmen massive support against the wish of his people. Something is wrong... Wedding MC
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by melvinjames: 9:54am
But nothing will happen to Fulani herdsmen destroying farms.
Bello is Bubu's number one azz-licker in Nigeria
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Cornel101: 9:54am
Hahaha... This errand boy never disappoints.you will condone the killing of your people by herdsmen but won't condone cattle rustling.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by FarahAideed: 9:54am
He is actually warning those who steal cattle from Fulanis meaning he is protecting the herdsmen
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Mogidi: 9:57am
Yahaya Bello doing what he does best, protecting Buhari's people against his own.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Robisky001: 10:03am
Ass licker.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Tikabody(f): 11:58am
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Sunnycliff(m): 11:58am
Ass licking the fulani masters
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by dogstyle007(m): 11:58am
Hmmmm
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by talk2ekpa(m): 11:58am
Don't worry your excellency,
your days in that office are numbered
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by chinex276(m): 11:59am
who formatted his brain?
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by blessedmeme: 11:59am
Your business
Mtcheeewww
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by zakim(m): 12:00pm
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by dust144(m): 12:03pm
You gave them 15000 hectares of land, why complaining ? Stay with them. Errand boy.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by kullozone(m): 12:07pm
I don't expect anything less from a malu... That's how they behave
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by ricktnum(f): 12:08pm
This Buhari demented Gay partner never disappoints. My PVC is ready, swine!!!!
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Bloggz74(m): 12:17pm
SanusiGworo:
Despiration is bastardy.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by biggy26: 12:18pm
Mr Bean of Nigerian politics. Comedian.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Olukat(m): 12:22pm
Yahaya Bello has resumed his ass licking duties
Shameless gov ever in the history of Nigeria
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by Omeokachie: 12:41pm
But you will condone the destruction of farmlands?
This boy will die should Buhari decide not to run cos he has no plan B.
|Re: We Will Not Condone Cattle Rustling In Kogi – Yahaya Bello by backspaced(f): 12:47pm
