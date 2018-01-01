Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Asks: "Does Sex On The First Date Mean She Is Cheap?" (9964 Views)

So what do you think? Drop your comments below



yes 2 Likes

Let me ask one man like that wey buy car for her.



It's like she built a house for her too.







Danielle Make I Ask Google

No!





midehi2:

yes





Never knew the bìtch is a Hoe to some other Nigga. In 2016, I banged a girl on the first date. Got to find out that was her first "sexual experience"



So what were you saying? There was this girl I dated sometime 2014. It took me 4 months of "Serious" relationship before I could "consume" our relationship.Never knew the bìtch is a Hoe to some other Nigga. In 2016, I banged a girl on the first date. Got to find out that was her first "sexual experience"So what were you saying?





NwaAmaikpe:







You are a failed LEARNER in all capital letters if it took you 4 months to consummate a mere relationship?



Even University Diplomas don't take that long to acquire.





What are referring to real women here.



When it is time to talk about prostitutes, your opinion will matter. 34 Likes 1 Share

I have nothing to say maybe the persons below me. Infact am here to read comments/lies just like others. 1 Like

Hell no 3 Likes

No it doesn't make a lady cheap.





A cheap girl is a girl who has a price. 12 Likes 1 Share

For me, it doesn't mean she's cheap.



Girl's can be very unpredictable. Most of them who decline sex on a first date are still cheap. The fact that she agreed to have sex with you doesn't mean that she's cheap.



Some might turn you down just to mess with your head so you think that they're the real deal. But deep down, the girl is the pure definition of cheap.



Most of them will form that they still virgins just so the guy can pick more interest in them. I've heard of cases where a guy will think that he's dating a virgin just because she told him that she is, only to find out that she's fuxking another guy somewhere.



Bottom line;

If a girl let's you in on the first date, it MIGHT be that she's REALLY into you & will love to start something with you.

Also, it could equally mean that's she's a cheerful giver & gives freely to any guy she's ever gone on a date with.



So, you can't use sex to know if a girl is cheap or not.

Like I said, girls can be unpredictable atimes... So I might be wrong or I might be right. #justsaying 43 Likes 4 Shares

I remember those years when Nigerian ladies took being a virgin as a pride, it was a womans glory until now .

it depends on the guy that slept with her

.

A big YES







Abeg, she should ask Apostle Johnson Suleiman. Abeg, she should ask Apostle Johnson Suleiman. 9 Likes 3 Shares

It does not change a thing





Why should you fucccck on the first date??

It already shows what you re getting from the relationship.. D for Dickson



Meanwhile..

I can imagine apostle's face as he came in her ass in 30seconds 1 Like

The first date should be getting to know each other well, if the lady decided to know the size of the preek on the first date, it doesn't make her cheap, she just wanna know what she's getting into, if it is worth it. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nop







Just give d idiot





First date, third date, hundredth date, Sex before marriage is completely wrong... Where's our pride??



Many of us know this but because society is promoting it, we also indulge it. My christian brothers and sisters, do not be deceived... there's nothing right about premarital sex; it leaves you empty and void. You claim to serve God, but you indulge shamelessly in sexual immorality. Let's not provoke the wrath of God. If your boyfriend or girlfriend can't do without sex, leave him/her or go and get married if you think you're made for each other.



It's not too late to stop the act and other societal filth along. Same goes to married folks who can't keep to their partners; desist from adultery. If premarital sex is seen as normal today, imagine what sort of thing they'll call normal tomorrow; all in the name of civilization. First date, third date, hundredth date, Sex before marriage is completely wrong... Where's our pride??Many of us know this but because society is promoting it, we also indulge it. My christian brothers and sisters, do not be deceived... there's nothing right about premarital sex; it leaves you empty and void. You claim to serve God, but you indulge shamelessly in sexual immorality. Let's not provoke the wrath of God. If your boyfriend or girlfriend can't do without sex, leave him/her or go and get married if you think you're made for each other.It's not too late to stop the act and other societal filth along. Same goes to married folks who can't keep to their partners; desist from adultery. If premarital sex is seen as normal today, imagine what sort of thing they'll call normal tomorrow; all in the name of civilization. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Very cheap

Yes it is does, going by the definition of cheap



Something can be classified as cheap when it is of little worth because it was achieved in a discreditable way requiring little effort.



Every one knows that majority of people don't value something that requires little effort



So in essence, it means the lady in question is either naive or promiscuous



Now does that make the lady a hoe,



Hell No!



A hoe is a person, in particular a woman, who engages in sexual activity for payment.



Most hoes are smart and always charge for their pussy action



So don't get it twisted 1 Like 1 Share

It doesn't mean she's cheap

But it's not proper

No it doesn't mean so please can we go on a date

Nope she's not cheap. Shows she know what she wants. More like she's being real, what's the point saying no while her pant is all wet. 3 Likes