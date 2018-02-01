₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 9:19pm On Feb 22
Few days ago, it was reported that the Head of #iStandWithBuhari campaign northern operation, Kabiru Ishaq Sa'id, was involved in a motor accident at Sabon Yelwa village before Zaria City in Kaduna State which he survived (see HERE). The man took to Facebook to share photos from the accident scene as he thanked God for saving his life.
Just two days after the unfortunate incident, he has been rewarded with a branded jeep.
The happy man took to his Facebook to share the good news. Below is what he wrote;
Lot's of speech and comments, references and insinuations, but in all victory is assured.
The rain of wailers manipulations cannot stop the moving train, the challenges faced by a lion in the jungle only builds his strength. The strong will of a loyalist is tested on the challenges he faces in the course of the fight for victory.
Story line is that the accident was truly a fight, a test and a trial but the fact is that there is victory of survival at last.
My regards to all friends and well wishers whose prayers has sustained me through all these turbulence of the waters by the evil tide, but it settled in peace and we continue to match on to our dedication. #iStroglyStandWithBuhari.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/istandwithbuhari-campaign-executive-gets-new-jeep-days-car-accident-photos.html
See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4359152/accident-involving-kabiru-ishaq-said
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by FarahAideed: 9:21pm On Feb 22
Well every situation is a blessing in disguise ..at least you have 2006 Prado with bigger luggage space to help Buhari pack his load back to Daura in 2019 ..Issa win win for all of us na .
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:25pm On Feb 22
With the way Nigeria is now, I'm not sure that there'll a change in in 500years to come. Really, really unfortunate
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by eTECTIVe(m): 9:26pm On Feb 22
U don collect ur share so u can drive with Buhari.. Sarrki and co una see una life
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by ufuosman(m): 9:27pm On Feb 22
One idiot don give them jeep
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Obinwenite(m): 9:28pm On Feb 22
Nice 1,more spacious to park all PMB agbada to daura.B2D.
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by IME1: 9:37pm On Feb 22
To continue the work now,
If not oyo
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Evablizin(f): 10:07pm On Feb 22
Obinwenite:
FarahAideed:Correct!!!
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
Una wehdone.
That's the jeep that'll carry bubari back to his village to goan live with his precious cows..
Meanwhile...
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Onirapp: 10:17pm On Feb 22
Tax payers money
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Spectraz: 10:18pm On Feb 22
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Franzinni: 10:18pm On Feb 22
Buhari shame shame shaaaaame!!!!
Apc shame shame shaaaaame!!!!!
Oga was A failure in 84, also a repeat failure today...
Nepa bill certificate carrying dictator of ABOKILASIA!
Do and come and go!!!!
Mentioners oya I dey wait!!!! The one wey Buhari nor fit read nah your head I go put am!!!!
Imagine 2 girls inside the kidnap girl done die go... Kai.. I dey wait unah zombies them UNAH FATHER!!!!!
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by omocalabar(m): 10:19pm On Feb 22
nice one...remaining yusuf too...He needs another power bike
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Pharaoh001(f): 10:20pm On Feb 22
typical aboki
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by BABANGBALI: 10:20pm On Feb 22
Another very fatal accident 15% loading
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by DaV8King(m): 10:21pm On Feb 22
To Daura we head come 2019.................
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by passyhansome(m): 10:24pm On Feb 22
The First crash was warning I hope the second won't be the end
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Florblu(f): 10:25pm On Feb 22
Now that he has gotten what he is looking for
Can he at least shut his toilet (mouth) and stop misleading others
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by ziddy(m): 10:27pm On Feb 22
ChangeIsCostant:
They couldn't even buy this idïot a neatly used Prado. Na wa!
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by omowolewa: 10:28pm On Feb 22
The man is not in for jokes
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by anayolity: 10:28pm On Feb 22
Nna which kin Jeep be this .....you will still go with Buhari permanently sha....BASCARD
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by robosky02(m): 10:29pm On Feb 22
ok
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by guruzmarstk(m): 10:30pm On Feb 22
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by ManirBK: 10:43pm On Feb 22
Safe trip
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by rxmusa(m): 10:43pm On Feb 22
Carry on! #WeSTANDwithBUHARI
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Sagay212: 10:43pm On Feb 22
This guy is a 419...well I am not surprised. He can only deceive his fellow people.
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by Jinx23: 10:44pm On Feb 22
For where?
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by MetroBaba1(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
FarahAideed:
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by medowmight(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
Your incoming generation must surely hear about the motor you collected from Bubu........oloriburuku somebody (Afonjas shud be blamed)
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by anibirelawal(m): 10:51pm On Feb 22
Lucky him, he should also crash this one so that, he can be given a private jet.
|Re: #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS by obailala(m): 11:01pm On Feb 22
Permanently!
