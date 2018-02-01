Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #iStandWithBuhari Campaign Executive Gets New Jeep Days After Car Accident. PICS (12619 Views)

Just two days after the unfortunate incident, he has been rewarded with a branded jeep.



The happy man took to his Facebook to share the good news. Below is what he wrote;



Lot's of speech and comments, references and insinuations, but in all victory is assured.



The rain of wailers manipulations cannot stop the moving train, the challenges faced by a lion in the jungle only builds his strength. The strong will of a loyalist is tested on the challenges he faces in the course of the fight for victory.



Story line is that the accident was truly a fight, a test and a trial but the fact is that there is victory of survival at last.



My regards to all friends and well wishers whose prayers has sustained me through all these turbulence of the waters by the evil tide, but it settled in peace and we continue to match on to our dedication. #iStroglyStandWithBuhari.



Source;



Well every situation is a blessing in disguise ..at least you have 2006 Prado with bigger luggage space to help Buhari pack his load back to Daura in 2019 ..Issa win win for all of us na . 179 Likes 15 Shares

With the way Nigeria is now, I'm not sure that there'll a change in in 500years to come. Really, really unfortunate 7 Likes

U don collect ur share so u can drive with Buhari.. Sarrki and co una see una life 7 Likes

One idiot don give them jeep 3 Likes

Nice 1,more spacious to park all PMB agbada to daura.B2D. 5 Likes 1 Share

To continue the work now,

If not oyo 1 Like

Obinwenite:

Nice 1,more spacious to park all PMB agbada to daura.B2D. FarahAideed:

Well every situation is a blessing in disguise ..at least you have 2006 Prado with bigger luggage space to help Buhari pack his load back to Daura in 2019 ..Issa win win for all of us na . Correct!!! Correct!!! 12 Likes

Una wehdone.

That's the jeep that'll carry bubari back to his village to goan live with his precious cows..



Meanwhile... 5 Likes 1 Share

Tax payers money 2 Likes

Apc shame shame shaaaaame!!!!!



Oga was A failure in 84, also a repeat failure today...



Nepa bill certificate carrying dictator of ABOKILASIA!



Do and come and go!!!!



Mentioners oya I dey wait!!!! The one wey Buhari nor fit read nah your head I go put am!!!!



Imagine 2 girls inside the kidnap girl done die go... Kai.. I dey wait unah zombies them UNAH FATHER!!!!! Buhari shame shame shaaaaame!!!!Apc shame shame shaaaaame!!!!!Oga was A failure in 84, also a repeat failure today...Nepa bill certificate carrying dictator of ABOKILASIA!Do and come and go!!!!Mentioners oya I dey wait!!!! The one wey Buhari nor fit read nah your head I go put am!!!!Imagine 2 girls inside the kidnap girl done die go... Kai.. I dey wait unah zombies them UNAH FATHER!!!!! 1 Like

nice one...remaining yusuf too...He needs another power bike 1 Like

typical aboki 1 Like

Another very fatal accident 15% loading 1 Like

To Daura we head come 2019................. 2 Likes

The First crash was warning I hope the second won't be the end

Now that he has gotten what he is looking for

Can he at least shut his toilet (mouth) and stop misleading others

ChangeIsCostant:

They couldn't even buy this idïot a neatly used Prado. Na wa! They couldn't even buy this idïot a neatly used Prado. Na wa! 1 Like

The man is not in for jokes

Nna which kin Jeep be this .....you will still go with Buhari permanently sha....BASCARD

ok

Safe trip 1 Like

Carry on! #WeSTANDwithBUHARI 1 Like

This guy is a 419...well I am not surprised. He can only deceive his fellow people.

For where?

FarahAideed:

Well every situation is a blessing in disguise ..at least you have 2006 Prado with bigger luggage space to help Buhari pack his load back to Daura in 2019 ..Issa win win for all of us na . 1 Like

Your incoming generation must surely hear about the motor you collected from Bubu........oloriburuku somebody (Afonjas shud be blamed)

Lucky him, he should also crash this one so that, he can be given a private jet.