Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:11 AM
Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by zoba88: 9:20pm On Feb 22
A terrible accident that happened along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at Ihe junction has claimed the life of a woman and left Okada rider unconscious with a fractured leg.According to report,a Dangote trailer lost control and crushed the woman in body, soul and spirit as almost every part of her body system, heart, kidney, lungs and legs were separated from her corpse.
The good news is that the baby(her miracle baby) she was carrying survived it and is alive. The woman, Trezzy Helm gathered is from Agbogugu but married to Onye Ihe.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/dangote-trailer-crushes-lady.html?m=1
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Ebios(m): 9:25pm On Feb 22
Mmmm... Dangote again? Just speechless
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17pm On Feb 22
I love bloggers.
So the Dangote truck also crushed her soul and spirit?
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Onirapp: 10:17pm On Feb 22
Na their work. With the rate dango the truck kill people like it's nothing eh... And nobody is doing anything because dango the is big
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by PureWaterNylon(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
Dangote has Killed More People Than The Devil with THis his Trailer
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by mattyobrian(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
wey the trailer sef？
e lost control kill innocent woman, but the driver nor die？
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by registration(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
oh oh
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Benjiz(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
this man and his trucks and death sef, cant he employ better drivers or is it the bad roads.
Too many bad news this year
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Ekowise(m): 10:17pm On Feb 22
Dangote trailer killing people since God knows when.
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Oyindidi(f): 10:18pm On Feb 22
Lord have mercy
I was travelling to akwa ibom on Tuesday and there was a dangote truck in front of us. I quickly active my prayer mood. The drive was speeding like it's a small car
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by BABANGBALI: 10:18pm On Feb 22
Fulani herdsmen just dey kill people like shekin
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Blackfyre: 10:19pm On Feb 22
Na Dangote talk say make the driver march person ni? People be calling his name like he was the one that drove the truck.
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by anayolity: 10:19pm On Feb 22
Dangote using Nigerians as sacrificial lambs since whenever.
it must have been in their drivers handout to kill at least 5 persons to get promoted .
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by obafemee80(m): 10:19pm On Feb 22
Anytime I see DANG OTE on those trailers ..
DANGerous and reckless driving comes to mind
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by millionboi2: 10:20pm On Feb 22
Ritualist?
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by airminem(f): 10:22pm On Feb 22
RIP wait oo. is it still day time over there?
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Louiscutedude(m): 10:26pm On Feb 22
God save us all... rip to the dead
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by VirginFinder: 10:27pm On Feb 22
We are getting there.
As we continue to ignore nwaamaipe's foolish posts by not liking it or mentioning him, he will be left with 2 options:
1. Disappear into oblivion
2. Post sensibly as he almost did above.
Thank you all.
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Spectraz: 10:28pm On Feb 22
Rip to the dead
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Ebenezerk2: 10:31pm On Feb 22
Why Okada on the expressway?, people just like to risk their lives
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Koval12: 10:42pm On Feb 22
A little over three years ago, I lost a friend to the same Dangote truck.. Same Enugu-Porthacourt express road. RIP Hilary and may she find rest in the bosom of the Lord.
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Lilimax(f): 10:47pm On Feb 22
What a gruesome way to die. RIP to the woman BTW, why on earth would someone ride okada on the expressway? Some accidents/ deaths can be avoided
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Onyenna(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
Jeeez!
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by AnanseK(m): 10:48pm On Feb 22
PureWaterNylon:
Most of the drivers are your tribesmen
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Onyenna(m): 10:50pm On Feb 22
NwaAmaikpe:
Nwanne ike gwuru oooh!!...
....
Ka mkpuru obi ndi niile nwuru anwu gara-aga, site n'ebere nke Chukwu ka ha zuo ike na-udo.... Amen!
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by BalogunIdowu(m): 10:53pm On Feb 22
I don't want to be having a particular thought each time i hear dangote truck kills again
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by Onyenna(m): 10:55pm On Feb 22
Onirapp:
Seriously!?.... I want to believe you wrote this on purpose....
@Topic.... May her soul rest in peace.... I wish the bike-man the quickest of recoveries....
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by highrise07: 11:05pm On Feb 22
half baked truck drivers, what do you expect.....more so Mr dangote seems to be an untouchable
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by donsmarte(m): 11:09pm On Feb 22
Dangote trucks killing Nigerians since 1960
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by oyetunder(m): 11:37pm On Feb 22
i just dont know why okada riders always thinks it is not their duty to ever slow down... The race many of them refused to run when it was needed, you will see them competing with North Korea missiles on the road. Very abusive people... RIP woman, i hope you did not climb an okada with your baby at your back.
|Re: Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic by CaptainJeffry: 12:27am
Every big truck driver in Nigeria ought to undergo psychiatric evaluation before driver's licence is issued.
I wonder why the FRSC haven't thought in this direction considering what dangote drivers have been doing lately.
