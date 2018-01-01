Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Dangote Trailer Crushes Lady Dead On Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (Graphic Pic (10410 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The good news is that the baby(her miracle baby) she was carrying survived it and is alive. The woman, Trezzy Helm gathered is from Agbogugu but married to Onye Ihe.







Source: A terrible accident that happened along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at Ihe junction has claimed the life of a woman and left Okada rider unconscious with a fractured leg.According to report,a Dangote trailer lost control and crushed the woman in body, soul and spirit as almost every part of her body system, heart, kidney, lungs and legs were separated from her corpse.The good news is that the baby(her miracle baby) she was carrying survived it and is alive. The woman, Trezzy Helm gathered is from Agbogugu but married to Onye Ihe.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/dangote-trailer-crushes-lady.html?m=1

Mmmm... Dangote again? Just speechless







I love bloggers.

So the Dangote truck also crushed her soul and spirit? I love bloggers.So the Dangote truck also crushed her soul and spirit? 13 Likes 5 Shares

Na their work. With the rate dango the truck kill people like it's nothing eh... And nobody is doing anything because dango the is big

Dangote has Killed More People Than The Devil with THis his Trailer 1 Like

wey the trailer sef？

e lost control kill innocent woman, but the driver nor die？

oh oh

this man and his trucks and death sef, cant he employ better drivers or is it the bad roads .

Too many bad news this year

.

More On This

Study In USA For Free - International Scholarships At Eastern University, 2018

www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-usa-for-free-international.html Too many bad news this yearMore On This 1 Like

Dangote trailer killing people since God knows when. 1 Like

Lord have mercy



I was travelling to akwa ibom on Tuesday and there was a dangote truck in front of us. I quickly active my prayer mood. The drive was speeding like it's a small car 1 Like

Fulani herdsmen just dey kill people like shekin

Na Dangote talk say make the driver march person ni? People be calling his name like he was the one that drove the truck. 2 Likes

Dangote using Nigerians as sacrificial lambs since whenever.



it must have been in their drivers handout to kill at least 5 persons to get promoted . 2 Likes





Anytime I see DANG OTE on those trailers ..



DANGerous and reckless driving comes to mind Anytime I seeOTE on those trailers ..DANGerous and reckless driving comes to mind 1 Like

Ritualist?

RIP wait oo. is it still day time over there?

God save us all... rip to the dead

We are getting there.



As we continue to ignore nwaamaipe's foolish posts by not liking it or mentioning him, he will be left with 2 options:



1. Disappear into oblivion

2. Post sensibly as he almost did above.



Thank you all. 1 Like

Rip to the dead

Why Okada on the expressway?, people just like to risk their lives

A little over three years ago, I lost a friend to the same Dangote truck.. Same Enugu-Porthacourt express road. RIP Hilary and may she find rest in the bosom of the Lord. 1 Like

BTW, why on earth would someone ride okada on the expressway? Some accidents/ deaths can be avoided What a gruesome way to die. RIP to the womanBTW, why on earth would someone ride okada on the expressway? Some accidents/ deaths can be avoided

Jeeez!

PureWaterNylon:

Dangote has Killed More People Than The Devil with THis his Trailer

Most of the drivers are your tribesmen Most of the drivers are your tribesmen

NwaAmaikpe:







I love bloggers.

So the Dangote truck also crushed her soul and spirit?

Nwanne ike gwuru oooh!!...



....



Ka mkpuru obi ndi niile nwuru anwu gara-aga, site n'ebere nke Chukwu ka ha zuo ike na-udo.... Amen! Nwanne ike gwuru oooh!!.......Ka mkpuru obi ndi niile nwuru anwu gara-aga, site n'ebere nke Chukwu ka ha zuo ike na-udo.... Amen! 1 Like

I don't want to be having a particular thought each time i hear dangote truck kills again

Onirapp:

Na their work. With the rate dango the truck kill people like it's nothing eh... And nobody is doing anything because dango the is big

Seriously!?.... I want to believe you wrote this on purpose....





@Topic.... May her soul rest in peace.... I wish the bike-man the quickest of recoveries.... Seriously!?.... I want to believe you wrote this on purpose....@Topic.... May her soul rest in peace.... I wish the bike-man the quickest of recoveries....

half baked truck drivers, what do you expect.....more so Mr dangote seems to be an untouchable

Dangote trucks killing Nigerians since 1960

i just dont know why okada riders always thinks it is not their duty to ever slow down... The race many of them refused to run when it was needed, you will see them competing with North Korea missiles on the road. Very abusive people... RIP woman, i hope you did not climb an okada with your baby at your back.