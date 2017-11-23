₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by IntrovertGuy: 10:06am
Banks get two weeks to settle complaints
Banks and other financial institutions must settle customers’ complaints on overcharge, unauthorised deductions and other matters within two weeks, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed.
Mr Tajudeen Ahmed, the CBN Head of Complaints Management Division, broke the news yesterday.
Ahmed reiterated the apex bank’s commitment to eradicating excess and arbitrary charges.
According to him, the CBN has issued a circular which could be found on its website showing all legitimate bank charges.
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by bloomstar: 11:46am
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by WebSurfer(m): 11:46am
With the way things are going in this country, let me rush to First bank before that Elephant on their logo swallows all my life savings
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by ladeb: 11:46am
OR WHAT
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by ManTJ1(m): 11:46am
k
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by yebzman: 11:46am
Just if those Banks would obliged to this directive.
It got to a point ma Bank deliberately stopped my alerts so as to conceal Illegal deductions.
Banks, Stop Pilfering Our Money!!!
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by heendrix(m): 11:47am
would it work all the #65 n useless charges they'd been deducting unnecessarily if sumed up can pay the IGWE of anambra's daughter bride price
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Jh0wsef(m): 11:47am
.
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by frinx: 11:47am
Music to my ears
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by ibkgab001: 11:47am
Bad news for the following banks
1. Access bank king of deduction
2. UBA professor of illegal tax
3. Skye bank the only bank that deduct HAPPY BIRTHDAY MESSAGES TEXT
1 Like
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by genius43(m): 11:48am
Story for the gods
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Litblogger(f): 11:48am
Okay
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by IamBoobs: 11:48am
Buhari.. It shall never be well with you there.
Thunder fall on you!
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by stephen109(m): 11:48am
SPEECHLESS
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Flexherbal(m): 11:48am
This is a good one !
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by 1zynnvn(m): 11:48am
Lol, everybody is giving ultimatum. Seems I'm going to give this rat disturbing me 1week to pack out.
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Wealthandjobs: 11:49am
What is the sanction that await defaulting banks and how come banks are not compelled to pay interest on the overcharged deduction at the point of refund?
The CBN should protect customers
1 Like
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by chukiz(m): 11:51am
Toothless bulldog
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by tayo4ng(m): 11:51am
the like of criminal UBA that stole my 40k, still insisting I collected the money, how do I complaine to CBN pls
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Opinionated: 11:54am
k o
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by paschal47(m): 11:57am
FCMB can give you deductions like say na love sms
Stoopid bank. Cbn please do and publish the list biko
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by chizpim: 11:58am
Exactly what innoson was complaining about.
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Bustincole: 11:59am
we aff hear
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Ayo25: 12:00pm
Two Nigerian banks GTB and Eco bank has thrown me into very agonising troubles since last week. It happened that my BVN linked my account in both banks together. So I have been using my Eco ATM card without itches until last week when several machines refused to pay me. When i stormed inside an Eco branch to complain, I was told that CBN wanted uniformity in all accounts linked to a BVN and my middle name is missing in my gtb account so i either go to gtb and ask them to include a third name or i bring an affidavit carrying only two names to eco so that they can remove the third name. i decided on the gtb option. But ever since it has been come today come tomorrow.
What are the consequences for me. I left my work place even with permission last week friday but spent the whole day inside Gtb. Even though i acheived nothing in the end it landed me into serious punishment at work which i am still serving presently. Someone paid in an amount of money into my eco account to do a job for him. He already had the account number and did not inform me before transferring the money. I could not withdraw the money and so have not been able to do the job. This has brought serious integrity issues for me. The customer has shown understanding but his patience has thinned-out. I have gone borrowing and begging the past week to look after myself and my young family.
Some questions running through mind in all of these are:
Why did i not get a prior advice or warning from the banks through the contacts i provided, to do account update before i was barred from withdrawing my own hard earned money?
Maybe operators of Nigerian banks themselves do not understand the importance of bank accounts to people or how can you just block people off their accounts just like that without any prior information?
I am in a very bad situation now thanks to Eco and gtb.
God will crown your effort both.
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by dedollarman(m): 12:00pm
What about fortis micro finance bank has
I have a serves of over 1,000,000 now the bank has
Refuse to pay me insisting they don,t have money
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by SoaringLife01: 12:07pm
IamBoobs:
Wetin Buhari do you na? Abi you think sey thunder noh get sense on who to fall on.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by seyigiggle: 12:09pm
lately, i have been thinking how to sue my bank for not sending me sms alert on bank charges deductions. It is fraudulent act!
|Re: CBN Gives Banks 2 Weeks To Settle Customers' Complaints by Kennylash11(m): 12:13pm
ibkgab001:Fidelity Bank credit alert deduction
