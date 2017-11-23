Two Nigerian banks GTB and Eco bank has thrown me into very agonising troubles since last week. It happened that my BVN linked my account in both banks together. So I have been using my Eco ATM card without itches until last week when several machines refused to pay me. When i stormed inside an Eco branch to complain, I was told that CBN wanted uniformity in all accounts linked to a BVN and my middle name is missing in my gtb account so i either go to gtb and ask them to include a third name or i bring an affidavit carrying only two names to eco so that they can remove the third name. i decided on the gtb option. But ever since it has been come today come tomorrow.

What are the consequences for me. I left my work place even with permission last week friday but spent the whole day inside Gtb. Even though i acheived nothing in the end it landed me into serious punishment at work which i am still serving presently. Someone paid in an amount of money into my eco account to do a job for him. He already had the account number and did not inform me before transferring the money. I could not withdraw the money and so have not been able to do the job. This has brought serious integrity issues for me. The customer has shown understanding but his patience has thinned-out. I have gone borrowing and begging the past week to look after myself and my young family.

Some questions running through mind in all of these are:

Why did i not get a prior advice or warning from the banks through the contacts i provided, to do account update before i was barred from withdrawing my own hard earned money?

Maybe operators of Nigerian banks themselves do not understand the importance of bank accounts to people or how can you just block people off their accounts just like that without any prior information?

I am in a very bad situation now thanks to Eco and gtb.

God will crown your effort both.