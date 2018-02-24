Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) (11910 Views)

The Nigerian Prisons staff beats his son from 7:00pm till 2:30 am, says report.



See what the photographer/Instagram user wrote..



This happened at Oluwatedo area of Ibadan, Mr Adepoju Biodun is married with three kids,he works with Nigerian prison service Agodi,ibadan.his eldest child is Israel, On 16th February 2018 Israel went to play football and after the football his father beat him from 7:00pm till 2:30am in the early hours of Saturday till he sustained a deep cut on his head with blood everywhere in the house.his the appropriate way to correct or chastise our child. This is beyond chastisement. Israel was beaten to coma before he was later rushed to Don Bosco specialist hospital Ogungbade. I will soon upload the surface area of the deep cut as soon as they open it.his siblings also tolu and praise served severe punishment, they were relieved as soon as Israel was rushed to the hospital. Please share until the appropriate authorities sees this especially Nigerian prisons, UNICEF. #UNICEF #law #crazyfather #ibadan #opayemioludayo

#tolanialli #bayoomoboriowo #michaelomoboriowophotography #ajimobi #florenceajimobi #lawyer #nigerianprison #nigerianprison #freshfm #splashfm #inspirationfm



Beating for your son for playing football? My God.



Someone please remind him how much Neymar is worth per week!!! Kaii



There is another angle to look at this… No father in his right mind would do this to his own son!!! This is a clear case MENTAL ILLNESS/TRUMA probably due to the nature of his work. I am not a psychologist but I know in that in Nigeria we lack the culture of looking out for the signs of mental fatigue amongst our workers in all sector. Military /Paramilitary have no proper way of been evaluated for any form of work trauma. This man could be having or experiencing trauma as the result of the nature of his job. May God help him and his family.



this pekin go come turn neymar now the papa go dae halla say e no help 8 Likes

And wen him hammer tomorrow now, d man will claim to have supported him all d way and want to even b his agent 2 Likes

OP and photographer you people should mind your business. 4 Likes 1 Share

When you refuse to listen to instruction



Get well soon bro

Yes what are you waiting for? lock him in one of the cell and get a notorious inmate to deal with him

animals in human skin. Someone cannot play ball in peace 3 Likes 2 Shares

What do you expect from a prisoner, a voluntary ex convict 1 Like

What kind of beating is this? 7pm to 2am

Maybe beating shift



But that wasn't necessary

the man never hear of neymar? Dude must be a Buhari age mate 1 Like











A very pathetic story with unsavoury exaggerations or should I say falsehood.





The father did well.



In Nigeria, it is far better to pursue a career in yahoo yahoo, kidnapping, armed robbery and most lucratively politics than in football.



Playing football in Nigeria is a waste of life! A very pathetic story with unsavoury exaggerations or should I say falsehood.The father did well.In Nigeria, it is far better to pursue a career in yahoo yahoo, kidnapping, armed robbery and most lucratively politics than in football.Playing football in Nigeria is a waste of life! 2 Likes 1 Share

Prisons Police should send this man to guard room for a month gaskiya



After that, to Sambisa with the cane/object he used. No AK-47 or tear-gas weapon for him.



Wicked man. 1 Like

I wish these kind of animals can find themselves in sane climes. He never see that boy in his life.

this pekin go come turn neymar now the papa go dae halla say e no help 2 Likes

Another Dele Ali in the Making

one of my prayers is to have a world class football player as a son. 2 Likes

The boy lips tho...

Wait ooh...



Does it mean the dad has never heard the amount of money Neymar and other players make!?...



BTW... His dad needs to visit the "Guard room"...

my children go kick the round leather ball.

The man should not kill the dream of his son o.

The man nor well

Frustration everywhere





Many Nigeria parents are incapable of parenting their children. Its all about CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL.