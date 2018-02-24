₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Groovenaija360(m): 2:10pm On Feb 23
According to a photographer who shared photos of a teenage boy brutalized by his father, almost went into coma after he sustained a deep injury on his head, just for playing football.
The Nigerian Prisons staff beats his son from 7:00pm till 2:30 am, says report.
See what the photographer/Instagram user wrote..
This happened at Oluwatedo area of Ibadan, Mr Adepoju Biodun is married with three kids,he works with Nigerian prison service Agodi,ibadan.his eldest child is Israel, On 16th February 2018 Israel went to play football and after the football his father beat him from 7:00pm till 2:30am in the early hours of Saturday till he sustained a deep cut on his head with blood everywhere in the house.his the appropriate way to correct or chastise our child. This is beyond chastisement. Israel was beaten to coma before he was later rushed to Don Bosco specialist hospital Ogungbade. I will soon upload the surface area of the deep cut as soon as they open it.his siblings also tolu and praise served severe punishment, they were relieved as soon as Israel was rushed to the hospital. Please share until the appropriate authorities sees this especially Nigerian prisons, UNICEF. #UNICEF #law #crazyfather #ibadan #opayemioludayo
>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/nigerian-prison-officer-brutalizes-son-playing-football-photos/
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by olusledge: 5:53pm On Feb 23
this pekin go come turn neymar now the papa go dae halla say e no help
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by eTECTIVe(m): 5:55pm On Feb 23
And wen him hammer tomorrow now, d man will claim to have supported him all d way and want to even b his agent
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by millomaniac: 7:07pm On Feb 23
OP and photographer you people should mind your business.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Groovenaija360(m): 7:35pm On Feb 23
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Itsizzy: 10:18pm On Feb 23
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by amani63(m): 10:18pm On Feb 23
When you refuse to listen to instruction
Get well soon bro
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by 12345baba: 10:18pm On Feb 23
I dey purge o
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by hezy4real01(m): 10:19pm On Feb 23
Yes what are you waiting for? lock him in one of the cell and get a notorious inmate to deal with him
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by jashar(f): 10:19pm On Feb 23
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by chukzyfcbb: 10:19pm On Feb 23
animals in human skin. Someone cannot play ball in peace
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Olukat(m): 10:20pm On Feb 23
What do you expect from a prisoner, a voluntary ex convict
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by koolgee(m): 10:20pm On Feb 23
Hmmm...
What kind of beating is this? 7pm to 2am
Maybe beating shift
But that wasn't necessary
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Asowari(m): 10:21pm On Feb 23
oh.my the Nigga is joyless
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Missxxyz(f): 10:22pm On Feb 23
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by powalez: 10:22pm On Feb 23
the man never hear of neymar? Dude must be a Buhari age mate
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by UbanmeUdie: 10:23pm On Feb 23
A very pathetic story with unsavoury exaggerations or should I say falsehood.
The father did well.
In Nigeria, it is far better to pursue a career in yahoo yahoo, kidnapping, armed robbery and most lucratively politics than in football.
Playing football in Nigeria is a waste of life!
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by DaV8King(m): 10:23pm On Feb 23
Prisons Police should send this man to guard room for a month gaskiya
After that, to Sambisa with the cane/object he used. No AK-47 or tear-gas weapon for him.
Wicked man.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Isaacpyo04(m): 10:23pm On Feb 23
I wish these kind of animals can find themselves in sane climes. He never see that boy in his life.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by solpat(m): 10:24pm On Feb 23
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by 9jaown(m): 10:26pm On Feb 23
olusledge:
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by bedspread: 10:26pm On Feb 23
Another Dele Ali in the Making
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Krafty006: 10:27pm On Feb 23
one of my prayers is to have a world class football player as a son.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by jahbiz: 10:30pm On Feb 23
The boy lips tho...
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Onyenna(m): 10:48pm On Feb 23
Wait ooh...
Does it mean the dad has never heard the amount of money Neymar and other players make!?...
BTW... His dad needs to visit the "Guard room"...
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by engrjacuzzi: 10:59pm On Feb 23
my children go kick the round leather ball.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by HazzanTazzan(m): 11:04pm On Feb 23
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by mechanics(m): 11:05pm On Feb 23
The man should not kill the dream of his son o.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by Ellabae(f): 11:06pm On Feb 23
The man nor well
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by BABANGBALI: 11:10pm On Feb 23
Frustration everywhere
Pls if your money is in first bank or union bank, go and collect it, information reaching me is that they will cease to exist by next week. The reason is because the elephant in firstbank and the horse in union bank have concluded arrangements to swallow the money in the two banks and run away.
No need to thank me, what are friends for?
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by frosbel2: 11:29pm On Feb 23
Many Nigeria parents are incapable of parenting their children. Its all about CONTROL CONTROL CONTROL.
|Re: Nigerian Prison Officer Brutalizes Son For Playing Football (Graphic Pics) by seankay(m): 11:40pm On Feb 23
Groovenaija360:
Don't forget to upload the volume of the head in M3 as well.
Nigeria has a long way to go honestly. I am still trying to see the crime in playing soccer which is going to help the mental state of the child.
