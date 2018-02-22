Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS (33303 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man reportedly thought they are Osu people (outcast) as he said he can't marry and live with an outcast.



The girl launched a search online in order to meet with her father after seeing a picture of him and her late mum hidden with her birth certificate. According to the lady, her mom died 2008.



Nnamdi Victor who led the search for the lady's father online and shared his pictures on Facebook - revealed today that he has contacted her dad, Okeneke Joe who lives in Jos, Plateau South...



He revealed that he spoke with her father this afternoon who was very surprised on hearing about his long lost daughter. The man also reportedly accepted that he can't wait to see his daughter Sandra.



According to Victor, Sandra will be on her way to Jos any moment from now to meet her biological father for the first time after two decades.



Source; A 22-year-old lady, Sandra Okeneke is set to reunite with her father for the first time in her life after he abandoned her and her late mum at birth. According to reports, the girl revealed that her grandmother told her years ago that her father rejected her mum because of the name of her place, Umuosu Ubakala in Umuahia South, Abia State.The man reportedly thought they are Osu people (outcast) as he said he can't marry and live with an outcast.The girl launched a search online in order to meet with her father after seeing a picture of him and her late mum hidden with her birth certificate. According to the lady, her mom died 2008.Nnamdi Victor who led the search for the lady's father online and shared his pictures on Facebook - revealed today that he has contacted her dad, Okeneke Joe who lives in Jos, Plateau South...He revealed that he spoke with her father this afternoon who was very surprised on hearing about his long lost daughter. The man also reportedly accepted that he can't wait to see his daughter Sandra.According to Victor, Sandra will be on her way to Jos any moment from now to meet her biological father for the first time after two decades.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/22-year-old-lady-finally-finds-dad-impregnated-mum-ran-away-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

can't allow ethnicity or religion influence my actions. where did he thinks the woman was from when he was busy bleeping her? crazy excuses always come when a woman gets pregnant for a guy. wish they have a good reunion anyways 43 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to her and I hope they have a happy reunion

After 22 years !



We are happy for her.



Someone should go with her. 12 Likes

Waiting for anyone who will talk anyhow 3 Likes

I really don't blame the man...



Even the picture will tell you that the woman should be a nagging wife or a witch from Umuosu Ubakala.



The man should watch her daughter with one eye henceforth, because she might just dish out her revenge. 3 Likes

JasonScolari:

I really don't blame the man...



Even the picture will tell you that the woman should be a nagging wife or a witch from Umuosu Ubakala.



The man should watch her daughter with one eye henceforth, because she might just dish out her revenge.

Do you want to take NwaAmaikpe's place while he is still alive? Do you want to take NwaAmaikpe's place while he is still alive? 84 Likes 3 Shares

mazimee:





Do you want to take NwaAmaikpe's place while he is still alive? I am that I am bro.



I say things the way i see it and how i feel about it...





Not here to impress any goat. I am that I am bro.I say things the way i see it and how i feel about it...Not here to impress any goat. 4 Likes

JasonScolari:

I am that I am bro.



I say things the way i see it and how i feel about it...





Not here to impress any goat.



I'm afraid, you didn't make a single sense I'm afraid, you didn't make a single sense 76 Likes 2 Shares

mazimee:







I'm afraid, you didn't make a single sense I'm afraid, that's your headache sir. I'm afraid, that's your headache sir. 5 Likes 1 Share

I hope the woman in the house knows about the girl if not, the whole thing will turn to a drama. Imagine the mixed feelings where the girl will be excited while the step-mom will be broken. 4 Likes

Ok





Dad must ve followed a jos girl, everyday is weather for two Please the girl should not blame the father, she should blame jos cold. That weather can make u think there is a difference between six and half a dozen.Dad must ve followed a jos girl, everyday is weather for two 7 Likes 1 Share

Story

That man is a sperm donor, not a father. 4 Likes

we don hear





If this girl wants to marry now, who gets the bride price?

Who gives her hand out in marriage? I hope the man has made it in life sha, else.......If this girl wants to marry now, who gets the bride price?Who gives her hand out in marriage?

Why look for the man that rejected you 9 Likes 1 Share

Lol







What do you want us to do now?

happy for her o 1 Like

Where is the pishor of the Sandra na?













I want to set a man hunt too!

She's my lost girl frnd

kk





Nwaamaikpe what Sayeth thou?



Lala!! What thinketh thou!!





Contact us for your landscape and gardening service.... Nawa ooooNwaamaikpe what Sayeth thou?Lala!! What thinketh thou!!Contact us for your landscape and gardening service....

She get heart of gold..won't look for any mofo only of he was rich...it will be some awkward reunion...can't deal. .love won't be deep for sure 3 Likes

So this osu thing still exist in Igboland 1 Like

[/quot Do you want to take NwaAmaikpe's place while he is still alive?[/quot

Indirectly she saw her father



And this is d man below