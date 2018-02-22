₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 6:45pm On Feb 23
A 22-year-old lady, Sandra Okeneke is set to reunite with her father for the first time in her life after he abandoned her and her late mum at birth. According to reports, the girl revealed that her grandmother told her years ago that her father rejected her mum because of the name of her place, Umuosu Ubakala in Umuahia South, Abia State.
The man reportedly thought they are Osu people (outcast) as he said he can't marry and live with an outcast.
The girl launched a search online in order to meet with her father after seeing a picture of him and her late mum hidden with her birth certificate. According to the lady, her mom died 2008.
Nnamdi Victor who led the search for the lady's father online and shared his pictures on Facebook - revealed today that he has contacted her dad, Okeneke Joe who lives in Jos, Plateau South...
He revealed that he spoke with her father this afternoon who was very surprised on hearing about his long lost daughter. The man also reportedly accepted that he can't wait to see his daughter Sandra.
According to Victor, Sandra will be on her way to Jos any moment from now to meet her biological father for the first time after two decades.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 6:46pm On Feb 23
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Aonkuuse(m): 6:51pm On Feb 23
can't allow ethnicity or religion influence my actions. where did he thinks the woman was from when he was busy bleeping her? crazy excuses always come when a woman gets pregnant for a guy. wish they have a good reunion anyways
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by itchie: 6:54pm On Feb 23
Congrats to her and I hope they have a happy reunion
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Flexherbal(m): 7:06pm On Feb 23
After 22 years !
We are happy for her.
Someone should go with her.
12 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Sprumbabafather: 7:07pm On Feb 23
Waiting for anyone who will talk anyhow
3 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by JasonScolari: 7:14pm On Feb 23
I really don't blame the man...
Even the picture will tell you that the woman should be a nagging wife or a witch from Umuosu Ubakala.
The man should watch her daughter with one eye henceforth, because she might just dish out her revenge.
3 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by mazimee(m): 7:23pm On Feb 23
JasonScolari:
Do you want to take NwaAmaikpe's place while he is still alive?
84 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by JasonScolari: 7:25pm On Feb 23
mazimee:I am that I am bro.
I say things the way i see it and how i feel about it...
Not here to impress any goat.
4 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by mazimee(m): 7:29pm On Feb 23
JasonScolari:
I'm afraid, you didn't make a single sense
76 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by JasonScolari: 7:31pm On Feb 23
mazimee:I'm afraid, that's your headache sir.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Memories12411: 7:34pm On Feb 23
I hope the woman in the house knows about the girl if not, the whole thing will turn to a drama. Imagine the mixed feelings where the girl will be excited while the step-mom will be broken.
4 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Narldon(f): 9:16pm On Feb 23
Ok
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by ayusco85(m): 9:16pm On Feb 23
Please the girl should not blame the father, she should blame jos cold. That weather can make u think there is a difference between six and half a dozen.
Dad must ve followed a jos girl, everyday is weather for two
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Ayodejioak(m): 9:16pm On Feb 23
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by WebSurfer(m): 9:17pm On Feb 23
Story
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Empress2014(f): 9:17pm On Feb 23
That man is a sperm donor, not a father.
4 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by kingsaif(m): 9:19pm On Feb 23
we don hear
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by EsotericMonk: 9:19pm On Feb 23
I hope the man has made it in life sha, else.......
If this girl wants to marry now, who gets the bride price?
Who gives her hand out in marriage?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Yinxies(f): 9:19pm On Feb 23
Why look for the man that rejected you
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by millionboi2: 9:20pm On Feb 23
Lol
What do you want us to do now?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by roarik(f): 9:20pm On Feb 23
happy for her o
1 Like
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Innobee99(m): 9:20pm On Feb 23
Where is the pishor of the Sandra na?
I want to set a man hunt too!
She's my lost girl frnd
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by LeJeun3: 9:20pm On Feb 23
kk
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by chuksjuve(m): 9:23pm On Feb 23
Nawa oooo
Nwaamaikpe what Sayeth thou?
Lala!! What thinketh thou!!
Contact us for your landscape and gardening service....
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by oluwakayode25(m): 9:23pm On Feb 23
She get heart of gold..won't look for any mofo only of he was rich...it will be some awkward reunion...can't deal. .love won't be deep for sure
3 Likes
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by TheKingIsHere: 9:26pm On Feb 23
So this osu thing still exist in Igboland
1 Like
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by bobokunlexzy(m): 9:26pm On Feb 23
Do you want to take NwaAmaikpe's place while he is still alive? [/quot
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by Iseoluwani: 9:26pm On Feb 23
Indirectly she saw her father
And this is d man below
|Re: 22-Year-Old Lady Finally Finds Her Dad Who Impregnated Her Mum And Ran Away.PICS by supereagle(m): 9:27pm On Feb 23
When will Ndi Igbo do away with obnoxious beliefs? They will offend God.
