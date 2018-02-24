₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,867 members, 4,101,105 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 02:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria (10420 Views)
|Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by YemiDaVinci: 8:13pm On Feb 23
First, it was reports of rats chasing the Commander-In-Chief then a it was a spiritual snake swallowing money by a JAMB official and now, a monkey stole money from the farm of a senator.
these jokes would have had us dying of laughter if they aren't so darn annoying and affects our perception by the international community
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GTftjj9q-8&feature=youtu.be
CC Lalasticlala, Dominique, Mynd44
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Dottore: 8:47pm On Feb 23
My country my people
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by HallaDaTruth: 8:56pm On Feb 23
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by WeareCasaP: 9:23pm On Feb 23
Funny country
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Chrizto: 9:58pm On Feb 23
the snake in monekys shadow
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by 8stargeneral: 10:00pm On Feb 23
Whn ipob are calln nigeria zoo country,some people are after them,now en don happen
15 Likes
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by 1zynnvn(m): 10:00pm On Feb 23
This is a very serious issue but we are just Nigerians we'll laugh and push it to the side while we wait for a newer, sweeter story to laugh at.
4 Likes
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Fukafuka: 10:01pm On Feb 23
4 Likes
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Newpride(m): 10:01pm On Feb 23
Nija my country.......
Africa as a continent is cursed.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by uscofield: 10:01pm On Feb 23
j
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by kelvinklein219(m): 10:01pm On Feb 23
imeeti:Way back bro ps1, i miss those good old days.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by chuksjuve(m): 10:01pm On Feb 23
In years to come Nigeria under Apc / buhari will be regarded as a " joke "..
A tragi-comedic administration
The lowest low in the history of Nigeria as an independent nation ..
Sad...
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by PediakAuthor(m): 10:05pm On Feb 23
The NATGEO NIGERIA
Wait oo, info reaching me that Nigeria is gradually turning to NATGEO World... maybe she is set to shoot the part 2 of the movie titled: "Snake in the Monkey shadow"...
Animals now swallowing money anyhow in Nigeria, first, it was a snake, now its a monkey.. and i dont even trust the elephant in the firstbank logo, tomoro they can just say the elephant have swallowed all the money deposited in the bank... lol...
I never believed the name Nigeria was called, until now... it is better we clean this sh*t now before it is too late... and the task is hanging on us like a sword of damocles...
Our political system in Nigeria needs an aggressive sanitisation... the question is, who will be the saviour?
Corruption is the major impedance to the full-flowering of democracy in Nigeria...
The question is that: "for how long shall we continue like this"
This must stop Now!!!...
By PediakAuthor
2 Likes
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Firefire(m): 10:06pm On Feb 23
Fraudulent gonment
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Fukafuka: 10:08pm On Feb 23
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Ayo25: 10:08pm On Feb 23
If the stories making the rounds in Nigeria were to be the plot of a movie, what title would you give it?
Mine would be 'Snake in the Mon(k)ey Shadow".
I remember my lecturer Dr Jegede of blessed memory would always say, "Since Nigeria is a joke, let us all continue to treat serious matters of national importance as if they were a joke.lol
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Sprumbabafather: 10:09pm On Feb 23
1zynnvn:
what did you expect us to do before, fall down and die?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by sylva1: 10:10pm On Feb 23
Pity..Nigeria is now a big laughing stock!
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by koolgee(m): 10:13pm On Feb 23
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Itsizzy: 10:16pm On Feb 23
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Fukafuka: 10:16pm On Feb 23
........ BUT RATS DEY EVERY WHERE NOW !!! EVEN FOR UK PRIME
MI
GOVERNMENT HOUSE DEM
1 Like
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by Fukafuka: 10:21pm On Feb 23
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by christ007(m): 10:21pm On Feb 23
Pls if you know you have first bank account go and redrawn your money b4 you hear that the elephant in their logo have swallowed the money in the bank
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by punche(m): 10:59pm On Feb 23
It is just so pathetic. Who am I to blame God for making me a citizen of this country where Nothing works except Corruption. It is sad.
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by engrjacuzzi: 11:06pm On Feb 23
rat chased Mr President
snake entered jamb oeand swallowed money
monkey now stole millions of naira
elephant want to cart away money from First Bank
chicken caused bird flu
all these in APC administration, wonder which animal is the next to loot our foreign reserve
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by megama: 11:18pm On Feb 23
8stargeneral:abi ba animal farm?
|Re: Funny Video Showing Instances Where Animals Have Made Headlines In Nigeria by iSpread(m): 11:41pm On Feb 23
Newpride:We disallowed that statement. #GodBlessNigeria #GodBlessAfrica #GodBlessTheWorld
YULETIDE: Oil Communities Reject Agip’s Goat,10 Bags Of Rice / Total Blackout Imminent As Gencos, Discos Battle N400bn Debt / Federal Government Projects In Rivers State List And Locations
Viewing this topic: 04kaa, playcharles(m), bigfrancis21(m), Panayo, tianshie(m) and 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23