Wait oo, info reaching me that Nigeria is gradually turning to NATGEO World... maybe she is set to shoot the part 2 of the movie titled: "Snake in the Monkey shadow"...Animals now swallowing money anyhow in Nigeria, first, it was a snake, now its a monkey.. and i dont even trust the elephant in the firstbank logo, tomoro they can just say the elephant have swallowed all the money deposited in the bank... lol...I never believed the name Nigeria was called, until now... it is better we clean this sh*t now before it is too late... and the task is hanging on us like a sword of damocles...Our political system in Nigeria needs an aggressive sanitisation... the question is, who will be the saviour?Corruption is the major impedance to the full-flowering of democracy in Nigeria...The question is that: "for how long shall we continue like this"This must stop Now!!!...