Man of The People Award at 2017 Silverbird TV Man of the Year Award ceremony held at Eko Hotels,Lagos.Also in attendance were Atiku Abubakar,Governor Wike Of Rivers State,his wife and others.See photos below





Gov Fayose of Ekiti state was yesterday given the Man of The People Award at 2017 Silverbird TV Man of the Year Award ceremony held at Eko Hotels,Lagos.Also in attendance were Atiku Abubakar,Governor Wike Of Rivers State,his wife and others.See photos below

stephenduru:

Daivdo uncle like dance too much, well deserved

u deserve it sir 5 Likes

How does this affect Ekiti State workers? 3 Likes

Mad man, tho not completely mad.

Good for him

The snake that swallowed N36million naira is more of a man of the year than Fayose.



Congrats



Good for him.Congrats











. nice for the talkative

Cool

They are all mad 2 Likes

Osoko...please what is the criteria for this award?

Missxxyz:

Good for him

He desearve it





Man of which people, it's like that silverbird is high. Man of which people, it's like that silverbird is high. 4 Likes



My nigga.. thumbs up

Ma manchi

Good choice 1 Like

AN AWARD FOR THE MAN WITHOUT A SENSE BY A SELF PROFESS COMMON SENSE MAN!! 4 Likes 2 Shares





BMC crew will not like this ooooo...



Btw



What award should be given to Yahaya Bello!



Just asking ooooh





The award should be rather tagged PDP man of the Year. To those hailing him, let them mention what infrastructural legacy Fayose will be leaving behind after he vacates office this 2018. 2 Likes







































Abeg na joke I dey joke oooo Fayose is the next president of Nigeria. I see him sending Buhari packing in 2019Abeg na joke I dey joke oooo

true



The Ponmo cutting Governor... Oshoko master

He interacts more with his people than most other public office holders, if you deny that you can deny your own existence...



Afterall said how does this reduce the high amount i have been paying since December on transport.

This award has now become political. Gone at the days where it is base on neutral ground. 3 Likes

Na wa