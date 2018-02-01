₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,063 members, 4,101,795 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 February 2018 at 01:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) (2391 Views)
|Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by stephenduru: 12:34pm
Gov Fayose of Ekiti state was yesterday given the
Man of The People Award at 2017 Silverbird TV Man of the Year Award ceremony held at Eko Hotels,Lagos.Also in attendance were Atiku Abubakar,Governor Wike Of Rivers State,his wife and others.See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/fayose-receives-2017-silverbird-tv-man.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by stephenduru: 12:35pm
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by stephenduru: 12:36pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 12:40pm
Daivdo uncle like dance too much, well deserved
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by unohbethel(m): 12:42pm
u deserve it sir
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Firefire(m): 12:52pm
How does this affect Ekiti State workers?
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by fuckerstard: 1:03pm
Mad man, tho not completely mad.
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Missxxyz(f): 1:42pm
Good for him
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Dahveydson(m): 1:42pm
The snake that swallowed N36million naira is more of a man of the year than Fayose.
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 1:42pm
Good for him.
Congrats
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by postiva: 1:43pm
nice for the talkative
http://hubtiva.com/5-reasons-nigerian-men-dont-want-go-marriage-early/
.
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 1:43pm
Cool
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Fesomu(m): 1:43pm
They are all mad
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by yvesboss(m): 1:43pm
Osoko...please what is the criteria for this award?
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Elarm: 1:43pm
Missxxyz:
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by sirugos(m): 1:43pm
He desearve it
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:44pm
Man of which people, it's like that silverbird is high.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Tiluiqqyi: 1:44pm
Mods your worst enemy is here again
I am "Tikabodi"
Unban my account www.nairaland.com/tikabodi
If you like ban this one I'll open another
Available.....
Moderators continue banning me I'll keep creating new accounts till you cancel my 8 years ban
This is my old profile www.nairaland.com/tikabodi
Hustle must pay!
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by mosegifted: 1:44pm
My nigga.. thumbs up
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Nutase(f): 1:45pm
Ma manchi
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by malabite3: 1:45pm
Good choice
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:45pm
AN AWARD FOR THE MAN WITHOUT A SENSE BY A SELF PROFESS COMMON SENSE MAN!!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by nifemi7337: 1:46pm
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 1:47pm
Chaiiiiiiii
BMC crew will not like this ooooo...
Btw
What award should be given to Yahaya Bello!
Just asking ooooh
Contact us for your landscape and gardening service...
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Bolustical: 1:48pm
The award should be rather tagged PDP man of the Year. To those hailing him, let them mention what infrastructural legacy Fayose will be leaving behind after he vacates office this 2018.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 1:48pm
Fayose is the next president of Nigeria. I see him sending Buhari packing in 2019
Abeg na joke I dey joke oooo
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by kpaofame: 1:50pm
true
The Ponmo cutting Governor... Oshoko master
He interacts more with his people than most other public office holders, if you deny that you can deny your own existence...
Afterall said how does this reduce the high amount i have been paying since December on transport.
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 1:50pm
.
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:51pm
stephenduru:
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 1:51pm
This award has now become political. Gone at the days where it is base on neutral ground.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by AntiWailer: 1:51pm
Na wa
|Re: Fayose Wins 2017 Silverbird TV Man Of The People Award (Photos) by akeentech(m): 1:52pm
More of a PDP award
3 Likes
Jonathan Says Mend Not Responsible For Abuja Attacks / Win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool,win Pool / Aregbesola Declared Osun State Governor
Viewing this topic: toluxa1(m), Kriskash(m), Proudlyngwa(m), ghanaman5050, Neyoor(m), vikky47, wadanki, Memphis357(m), IkpuNnu(f), mahjor(m), Dollyak(f), ikevictor22(m), ibukunfemi, AfricanElite, Vicargeneral(m), byna, Mrkumareze(m), felibrain, HookesLaw, julietene(f), Damzy007, jaylawrence, datguru, tesppidd, naijaceo, adigun4mee(m), danielnike, bobochem, kitaatita, lurther, bgates, evaonuegbu90(m), Tboy1975, rationalmind(m), Missxxyz(f), omusiliyu(m), Yomidee(m), Dannyset(m), globalid, robonski15(m), Flaghouse1, Loverquin, lexyabigaul, miltonchux(m), kayrukky, baiaon, Seyitosino(m), subzero212(m), Ify4Christ, jimihendrix(m), Cockyguy11, UncleGb, simple87, segundottcom, Emmyjb(m), leonn(m), kennyone, Dimmyjatt, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), omohorlarh, Abfinest007(m), adeolataleeb(f), globemoney, Benjom(m), simplicity1(m), simmydebadest(m), Acisky(m), Bukad(m), kpaofame, wristbangle(m), uvbiakpo, OkeOladimeji, Youngkingz(m), blackracle(m), Agbaletu, MDsambo and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6