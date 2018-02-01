₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 10:21pm On Feb 24
The Nigerian Senate president, Bukola Saraki was rewarded by The Sun Newspaper with the “Outstanding Politician of the Year” award.
Photos below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-bukola-saraki-wins-suns.html
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by thesicilian: 10:23pm On Feb 24
Well I guess he deserves it. After all they didn't say most honest politician.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
JAGABAN OF NIGERIAN POLITICS
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by SIaye: 10:24pm On Feb 24
Nice! I love this man so much, dude triumphed over his enemies tryna pull him down, love his repellence, cute senator. Twuale baba, you deserve the award biko.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by pode(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
Congratulations to my Oga boss
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by philcz(m): 10:25pm On Feb 24
What's with Nigerian politicians and buying of awards?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by thesicilian: 10:26pm On Feb 24
SIaye:They steal your money day in day out and yet you shower praises on them. I am flabbergasted.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:27pm On Feb 24
Congratulations to him!
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Missxxyz(f): 10:28pm On Feb 24
Lmao..in his mind
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by SIaye: 10:28pm On Feb 24
thesicilian:
At least he didn't steal it from my pocket or at gun point.
So we are good.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 10:30pm On Feb 24
So you mean a thief can get an award now?...
I wonder how many awards buhari will have now.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Nelchuksmandela(m): 10:31pm On Feb 24
Mann mu.....
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:31pm On Feb 24
D guy is very comfortable with d Senate president Position he is occupying
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by lordopsy2018: 10:32pm On Feb 24
lol
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by ZUBY77(m): 10:32pm On Feb 24
Which year?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by kpakungu001(m): 10:32pm On Feb 24
well deserved...smartest politician of this time.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 10:33pm On Feb 24
.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Skepticus: 10:34pm On Feb 24
There are more comments here, praising incompetent fellows which shows how much common sense has been raped off from Nigerians, especially the youths
*THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN LIFE*
Rich man marries and have 4 children. Poor man marries and start Mass production of children that he can't afford to train because the only thing that gives poor man joy is the body of his wife.
The country has beaten him to the level that sex is his only idea of enjoyment.
Politicians steal your money, sleep with your wife and girlfriends and sister, make sure you don't go to school, even when you struggle to, he makes sure you don't finish on time let alone getting a job.
He sends his children to the best schools abroad so they will take over from him when he is done playing with your future.
He initiates a poverty alleviation program, videos himself cutting tapes during the mounting of an of electric pole. He gives you 4000, bags of rice at rallies and arms to fight his opponents.
He paints the roads and puts Street lights when there are no light in your home. You hail him!
He spends millions on billboards of his fake projects, hires the best PR experts to keep you drooling with hunger and uninformed and keep on doing damages to your common sense. You defend him.
Second tenure, no jobs, no food, the 4000 has finished and the bag of rice wasting in the pit of your toilet. He must recover the billions he spent buying your votes. For he is not qualified to lead but you qualified him.
You start making use of the guns he bought you. You kill the poor like yourself who is suffering the effects of the 4000 and bag of rice that you took. You try to Kidnap his friends, their police orderlies fire back at you.
His friends tell him that there is insecurity in town and it will affect their mobilization for him for second term.
He shouts ahhhh, second tenure is like the second round of sex that puts one to sleep after, except, perhaps, he works for vivid entertainment or one of those Hollywood porn industries.
He complains of lack of security to the commissioner of police and General Officer Commanding, Air Officer commanding or the Flag Officer Commanding.
He spends millions hosting them. They tell him what to do. By now, you have become a threat.
He buys even a bigger gun for the police and the military plus operational vehicles.
He pays for radio and TV jingles to warn you.
You rob, you die. You protest, you die. You stay at home, you die of starvation.
Then, you get recommended to a church and since you can't pay tithes, pastor turns you into an errand boy.
He sends you to buy biscuits for his children, wash pants for his wife and clean his cars.
You sweep the church for free while awaiting your heavenly reward while the pastor fly private jets and drive flashy sedans.
You are happy that your pastor is rich and argue for him in midst of your friends.
He runs to the UK at the slightest symptoms of headache but prays for you when you are sick and tells you to bring your sick mother to church for prayers instead of taking her to hospitals to waste money.
She dies and he tells you that it was God's will while his mother has been in the UK for months receiving the best treatment that tithes can buy.
He buys a new land for a new church branch, you help to carry blocks and turn concrete, then collect blessings as reward. You are happy to be working for the salvation of your soul, heaven will pay.
The pastor lives his heaven on earth.
The new church building is completed on your sweat.
He invites the president, governor, senator, house of representative member and every other person who made sure that you are poor by design.
The whole area is policed with guns and armored cars. You are comfortably seated at the back of the back while straining your neck to see who and who came.
The president and governor and senator plus their contractor friends donate hundreds of millions for the new church while you cheer from the back.
The food they shared didn't get to you but you are happy the president and governor and senator came to your church. You even brag to others of how your pastor is well connected.
You get home, hunger Knocks angrily on the belly door, your neighbor bails you out while you wait for heaven to pay.
10 years on the jobless job, pastor's children have been sent abroad for studies. Age is no longer on your side, pastor hooks you up with another aunty that sweeps the church for free with no education just like you and Weds you both on a Friday evening church service and you are happy. Your children starts the circle all over again.
*What is the difference between an Ordinary Thief (OT) & a Political Thief (PT) ?*
1) The Ordinary Thief steals your money, bag, watch, gold chain etc.;
But the Political Thief steals your future, career, education, health & business! �
2) The hilarious part is: The Ordinary Thief will choose whom to rob; But you, yourself chose the Political Thief to rob you. �
3) The most ironic one: Police will chase and nab the Ordinary Thief; while the Police will look after and protect the Political Thief!
That’s the travesty cum irony of our current society!
And, we blindly say we are not blind ! �
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by ZUBY77(m): 10:34pm On Feb 24
SIaye:
You mean it doesn't matter if he is a criminal.
You are contented with his triumph over his enemies.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by fusionnest: 10:34pm On Feb 24
The real JagaBAN....BUT WHERE IS DINO DINO
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 10:34pm On Feb 24
THE SLAYER OF JAGABANDIT
WHERE IS SARRKI AKA ANIBIRELAWAL
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by SpecialAdviser(m): 10:35pm On Feb 24
When will these papers publish the least corrupt politician of the year. Or the best people oriented politician of the year.
Everything about this country pisses me off.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by polite2(m): 10:37pm On Feb 24
Well derseved
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:38pm On Feb 24
This country is damaged beyond irreparably.
Imagine Saraki of all people winning politician of the year.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by koolgee(m): 10:39pm On Feb 24
Congratulations to him
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Skepticus: 10:39pm On Feb 24
ZUBY77:
You better be "corrupt" so that Nigerians will love you and even pray for you in their morally-deficient churches and mosques.
Watch how the devilish Buhari will win with a landslide in 2019.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by omowolewa: 10:40pm On Feb 24
If he could fight to this point and still keep his head above the waters, he deserves it.
At this point, a successful reconciliation is the one that has Bukola Saraki in the equations.
Politics isn't about morals but numbers, he has it.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by karimatu: 10:41pm On Feb 24
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Navalsadiq(m): 10:42pm On Feb 24
These man can never become Nigeria's president. He is only deceiving him self
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 10:43pm On Feb 24
HAMOPLC:THE ONLY INCORRUPTIBLE MAN IN NIGERIA IS PROPHET BULLHARY PBUH
|Re: Bukola Saraki Wins Sun's Outstanding Politician Of The Year Award (Photos) by Navalsadiq(m): 10:44pm On Feb 24
thesicilian:thats the midocrity we are talking about. Celebrating currupt politicians
