Young Nigerian footballer gruesomely murdered after being 'lured out by friend' in IMO (Graphic Photos)



Tributes are currently pouring in on social media for a promising young Nigerian man, Chidubem Ezeagu, who was reportedly lured by a friend and gruesomely murdered and buried in a shallow grave.



The lifeless and already decaying body of the Nigerian footballer from Umuelele, Irete, Owerri West LGA in Imo State was discovered on Friday 23rd of February 2018 by search party after he went missing last Sunday.[irp]



From what could be gathered by OTOWNLOADED, Chidubem got a call while he was about to eat and left immediately, that was reportedly the last he was seen, all efforts to reach him or know his whereabouts proved futile, a search party was created, comprising most of the community's youths and after some days, his body was found not far away from the community, he had been gruesomely murdered and buried.[irp]



His friends and most Imo celebrities took to their various social media pages to mourn him.



GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW, VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED;



























God save us frm fake friends 3 Likes

May his soul rest in peace ! 1 Like

Bifran why una too bad

anyhow rest in peace

@gonetoosoon 2 Likes

I rushed into this thread thinking bale had finally murdered Ronaldo 5 Likes

hmmm

Na to dey watch the kind calls from friends wey person go answer to laidis.....

R.I.P to HIM

RIP RIP

Rest in peace

evil everywhere 1 Like

Irette my village. Hmmm. This seems like a jealousy from his friends. Boys from Umuelele can play football. Rest in peace bro. I pray your killers are captured

Chai



Friends can make u or break u 1 Like

What a sad end! RIP man.

RIP BRO

may the precious Lord deliver us from unfriendly friends. I hope the so called friend is now satisfied with his death? 1 Like

thank God say I no get friends... God please save me from my enemies.

RIP to the dead

RIP.



Who's a friend these days...

heendrix:

RIP boy next time u happen to be alive run away from igbo friends like you'd run from monkey pox only 5% of them are humans And he should befriend Yoruba skull miner?

Onye iberibe



Don't go and proffer solution to the everyday ritual killing that is capable of wiping out the entire Yoruba land. And he should befriend Yoruba skull miner?Onye iberibeDon't go and proffer solution to the everyday ritual killing that is capable of wiping out the entire Yoruba land. 17 Likes

smith666999:

thank God say I no get friends...

God please save me from my enemies.



RIP to the dead wahalai wahalai

RIP bro

heendrix:

RIP boy next time u happen to be alive run away from igbo friends like you'd run from monkey pox only 5% of them are humans

Deep down inside your heart, you know your comment is wrong and insensitive.

My confusion is why did you type it?

Are you trying to spite them or what?



Nairalanders that will like and share your comment are the real problem sha. I don't know why we've descended this low, morally. Someone will just type one insensitive comment and we will start liking and sharing because we find it funny.



Civilization is not until when we have proper roads and good power supply... Civilization is communication; benevolent communication. Deep down inside your heart, you know your comment is wrong and insensitive.My confusion is why did you type it?Are you trying to spite them or what?Nairalanders that will like and share your comment are the real problem sha. I don't know why we've descended this low, morally. Someone will just type one insensitive comment and we will start liking and sharing because we find it funny.Civilization is not until when we have proper roads and good power supply... Civilization is communication; benevolent communication. 18 Likes 4 Shares

chai nna ehh chai nna ehh

igbo amaka 8 Likes

This country is finished

May the persons that killed receive death in like manner n measure rest on.

Hmmmm....Human being and wickedness. I wonder how the Judgement day shall be. When every man , woman , boy and girl will receive reward for the works of their hands while on Earth.

heendrix:

RIP boy next time u happen to be alive run away from igbo friends like you'd run from monkey pox only 5% of them are humans

haba na bros,try get sense small na.. haba na bros,try get sense small na..

emmykendo:

Bifran why una too bad

anyhow rest in peace

@gonetoosoon

Why interfering in our business, Nigerian?



Oh I see... You are jobless just every other Yoruba fool.

But I will advise you to go offer your balls to your skull miner brothers willing cos it seems it's the only good thing in you. Why interfering in our business, Nigerian?Oh I see... You are jobless just every other Yoruba fool.But I will advise you to go offer your balls to your skull miner brothers willing cos it seems it's the only good thing in you.

My people from the forgotten land of yisreal and erosion headquarters of Nigeria. 5 Likes