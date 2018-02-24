₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Driftingking(m): 10:32pm On Feb 24
Young Nigerian footballer gruesomely murdered after being 'lured out by friend' in IMO (Graphic Photos)
Tributes are currently pouring in on social media for a promising young Nigerian man, Chidubem Ezeagu, who was reportedly lured by a friend and gruesomely murdered and buried in a shallow grave.
The lifeless and already decaying body of the Nigerian footballer from Umuelele, Irete, Owerri West LGA in Imo State was discovered on Friday 23rd of February 2018 by search party after he went missing last Sunday.[irp]
From what could be gathered by OTOWNLOADED, Chidubem got a call while he was about to eat and left immediately, that was reportedly the last he was seen, all efforts to reach him or know his whereabouts proved futile, a search party was created, comprising most of the community's youths and after some days, his body was found not far away from the community, he had been gruesomely murdered and buried.[irp]
His friends and most Imo celebrities took to their various social media pages to mourn him.
GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW, VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED;
https://otownloaded.net/young-nigerian-footballer-gruesomely-murdered-lured-friend-imo-graphic-photos/
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Driftingking(m): 10:34pm On Feb 24
More photos here https://otownloaded.net/young-nigerian-footballer-gruesomely-murdered-lured-friend-imo-graphic-photos/
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by newzz: 10:47pm On Feb 24
God save us frm fake friends
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 10:47pm On Feb 24
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by emmykendo(m): 10:47pm On Feb 24
Bifran why una too bad
anyhow rest in peace
@gonetoosoon
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by swiz123(m): 10:47pm On Feb 24
I rushed into this thread thinking bale had finally murdered Ronaldo
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by karimatu: 10:47pm On Feb 24
hmmm
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by valdes00(m): 10:48pm On Feb 24
Na to dey watch the kind calls from friends wey person go answer to laidis.....
R.I.P to HIM
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by cheapgoals(m): 10:48pm On Feb 24
RIP
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by kelvinezeh55(m): 10:48pm On Feb 24
Rest in peace
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by IamKevwe: 10:50pm On Feb 24
evil everywhere
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Opus85(m): 10:50pm On Feb 24
Irette my village. Hmmm. This seems like a jealousy from his friends. Boys from Umuelele can play football. Rest in peace bro. I pray your killers are captured
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by exlinklodge: 10:50pm On Feb 24
Chai
Friends can make u or break u
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Dhemmyjay(m): 10:50pm On Feb 24
What a sad end! RIP man.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by olubabajc(m): 10:51pm On Feb 24
RIP BRO
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by MatthewN(m): 10:52pm On Feb 24
may the precious Lord deliver us from unfriendly friends. I hope the so called friend is now satisfied with his death?
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by smith666999(m): 10:52pm On Feb 24
thank God say I no get friends... God please save me from my enemies.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by SarcasticMe(m): 10:53pm On Feb 24
RIP.
Who's a friend these days...
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Absuchat(m): 10:53pm On Feb 24
heendrix:And he should befriend Yoruba skull miner?
Onye iberibe
Don't go and proffer solution to the everyday ritual killing that is capable of wiping out the entire Yoruba land.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by emmykendo(m): 10:54pm On Feb 24
smith666999:wahalai
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Kellz193: 10:54pm On Feb 24
RIP bro
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by SarcasticMe(m): 10:54pm On Feb 24
heendrix:
Deep down inside your heart, you know your comment is wrong and insensitive.
My confusion is why did you type it?
Are you trying to spite them or what?
Nairalanders that will like and share your comment are the real problem sha. I don't know why we've descended this low, morally. Someone will just type one insensitive comment and we will start liking and sharing because we find it funny.
Civilization is not until when we have proper roads and good power supply... Civilization is communication; benevolent communication.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by redangel2017: 10:54pm On Feb 24
chai nna ehh
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by ItsTutsi(m): 10:55pm On Feb 24
igbo amaka
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Missxxyz(f): 10:55pm On Feb 24
This country is finished
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by GGirll(f): 10:56pm On Feb 24
May the persons that killed receive death in like manner n measure rest on.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by DavSagacity(m): 10:56pm On Feb 24
Hmmmm....Human being and wickedness. I wonder how the Judgement day shall be. When every man , woman , boy and girl will receive reward for the works of their hands while on Earth.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by olihilistic(m): 10:56pm On Feb 24
heendrix:
haba na bros,try get sense small na..
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by Absuchat(m): 10:57pm On Feb 24
emmykendo:
Why interfering in our business, Nigerian?
Oh I see... You are jobless just every other Yoruba fool.
But I will advise you to go offer your balls to your skull miner brothers willing cos it seems it's the only good thing in you.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by kabrud: 10:58pm On Feb 24
My people from the forgotten land of yisreal and erosion headquarters of Nigeria.
|Re: Footballer, Chidubem Ezeagu Murdered In Imo, Lured Out By Friend (Graphic Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 10:58pm On Feb 24
: : FEAR IPOBS yweets .killerz
