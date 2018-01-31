₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by AlexReports(m): 5:20am
The 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference, organise by Peace Ambassador Agency with the theme, “The role of Nigeria youth, security agencies, media and religious leaders in the forthcoming election” and scheduled to hold in March at Barcelona hotel Abuja is aimed at delivering top notch peace education and enlightenment campaign to Nigerian youth while also efficiently engaging stakeholders in the peace building process.
The event which is in its 3rd edition wants Nigerian youths to grasp and understand the political intrigues, permutations and facts about the country for future benefit.
According to the organiser, Kingsley Amafibe, the youths make up over 60 per cent of the electorate; hence they participate actively in the politics of electing their leaders and representatives in government.
“The apparent reality is that we are yet to arrive at an acceptable standard where the youth (electorate) can confidently say that their votes will count. There are obvious problems which require the concerted efforts of the politicians (and their respective political parties), the electorate (the youths) and INEC to address in other to achieve this.
‘In full consideration of important factors, the youths are a relevant determinant in all elections and the subsequent ones. The political phenomenon in Nigeria is absolutely disheartening. Electoral body, INEC, and the youths, though it should be correctly noted and pointed out that the mindset of the youths is affected greatly by the influences of the politicians and INEC.
“The future of Nigeria is shaped by the calibre of youths who participate in the politics of the country. I met a concerned senior citizen who explained to me without mincing words that the most qualified youths who are worthy to serve and lead the citizenry in governance of Nigeria are emigrating at an alarming rate,’ he explained.
http://www.alexreports.info/2018/02/organisation-set-to-hold-youth-peace.html?m=0
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Luminee: 5:49am
Hopefully this will not end up as another selfie taking gathering
5 Likes
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Nukilia: 5:59am
Barcelona Hotel... LMAO Everybody sha one chop money one way or the other. Kudos to the organizers
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by lawalosky(m): 6:24am
2018 will surely be my year!
God bless my hustle
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Neyoor(m): 6:43am
This is 2018!
All these talks without action are becoming obsolete already.
The speakers will just keep formulating theories that cannot work beyond the four walls of the event.
In fairness, few are those that would still make use of whatever they learnt from the event.
Is it even about peace when many things are inhibiting Nigerians peace.
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by datopaper(m): 11:40am
This is absolutely nonsense.
The problem is not seminar or whatever
Go to every nooks and crannies of this country and make submission.
If a particular youth nèeds education, Give! If it Food, Give or Job, Give
GO TO EVERY DOOR, TALK TO EVERY POTENTIAL VOTERS
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by modelmike7(m): 11:43am
We will be there.......
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Talktoyoulater(f): 11:50am
Ok
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by zodiax020: 11:52am
Very nice
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Deo1986(m): 11:57am
i am not interested.
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by okerekeikpo: 11:58am
I hope they are discussing how to kick Illiterate Buhari back to daura if not they are wasting time there
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by burakado17: 12:01pm
AlexReports:Good idea. But me think na sponsored show.
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Moloso(m): 12:25pm
the problem is not all this meeting.. it northern youths the don't care....
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by josephbright: 1:01pm
wow
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:19pm
It is noted.
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by spafu(m): 1:39pm
How does the youth participate? That would have been the most important info.
|Re: 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Conference Set To Hold by medpren: 1:48pm
They are just their to take selfies, smile for camera, speak long grammar and then wait for disease-infested, illiterate almajiri and abookis and their under-aged kids to choose RULERS like buhari for them.
