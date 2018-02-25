₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by aminulive: 10:45am
@POLITICSNGR
Chief Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman has said that Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has been turned to the 'worst devil' by 'juju' in Aso-rock.
Adebanjo advised the VP to step down in solidarity with late Chief Obafemi Awolowo's struggle for true federalism. He also said that President Buhari's integrity was gone. In his words;
“When a man who has integrity authorises his AGF to go and meet a criminal in a strange land and then reinstates that criminal? It’s a pity.”
On Osinbajo he said; "Don ’t mind that one. I have told him to remember the son of who he is. His father and I were the followers of (Chief Obafemi ) Awolowo on federalism.
He was born in federalism. And when he was the Attorney General in Lagos, he took Obasanjo to court over local government allocation that was depriving Lagos. He won the case up to the Supreme Court. Now, he is the Vice -President.
It just reminds me of what Reuben Abati wrote that there is something wrong; the moment some people get to Aso Rock, there is a juju there that turns the good people among them into the worst devils.
He should have resigned. I say that without any hesitation. The Vice – President — I know him from his youth — highly intelligent and highly qualified.
A professor who is very sound. He has a job of his own. He is not jobless Why shouldn’t he resign? He went there with the thought to serve, maybe thinking of the West that, if there are any excesses of the President, he would be able to check it.
No ! He was brought into wealth and he was silenced because of office. So, the Vice – President has no excuse. Tinubu has no excuss, particularly the Vice – President , who is a professional in his own right. He knows about all these ills. He has fought against them before. All these things are going on and you are seeing it?"
https://politicsngr.com/aso-rock-juju-turned-osinbajo-devil-adebanjo/
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Blakjewelry(m): 10:53am
Don't blame the pastor that office is one useless office
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Jokerman(m): 11:06am
The V.P disappointed many Christians.... I hope he recovers his path....
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Omeokachie: 11:13am
Can't a 'pastor' backslide in peace again ni?
This old man too like wahala jor
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by dignity33: 11:16am
Blakjewelry:So because he is VP he should be accomplise with any Evil plan ?
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Godsplan1: 11:18am
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by RealGucci: 11:18am
y dis man face black like charcoal like dis
i nor sabi say baba suwe get second o
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by NwaAmaikpe: 11:18am
Osinbanjo is not a man of God,
He has never been,
And he will never be.
For the bible says "Be you not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship has righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion has light with darkness?"
2 Corinthians 6:14
No true Christian will team up with a man as evil as Buhari.
Worse still, he defends Buhari's bad leadership with lies.
Which child of God tells lies?
I have a word from the Lord for Osinbanjo, Sarrki, Ngeneukwuenu, IkpuNnu, Madridguy and other BMC staff.
"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"
Isaiah 5:20.
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by minasota(f): 11:18am
which way Nigeria ........
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Ikwokrikwo: 11:19am
Osunbande has always been a devil
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by modelmike7(m): 11:19am
What Manner of elder statesman!!!
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Ochuko8088: 11:19am
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Neyoor(m): 11:20am
Possibly!
I'm not surprised about this Statesman assertion.
Politics has ripped Osinbajo off his integrity.
I'm not surprised the likes of Fani Kayode, Asari Dokubo and Reno now call the so called man of God an unrepentant liar.
The best option for him is to just resign before he keeps soiling his name beyond repair.
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by dlondonbadboy: 11:20am
Osibanjo, remember the son of who you are.
History would not be kind of osibanjo.
He failed christains, he failed the south, he failed himself....
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by iamswizz(m): 11:20am
this is somewhat true... but Nigerians dont resign sorry
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Ikwokrikwo: 11:20am
Yorubas and bleaching sha
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by rottennaija(m): 11:21am
dignity33:
What is the evil plan?
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Sikiratu: 11:21am
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Missxxyz(f): 11:22am
Lol...juju dey asorock?
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by obowunmi(m): 11:22am
Osinbajo was never a Christian.
He was used as a vessel to get the Christian vote..such a scam he is.
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Alex80s(m): 11:22am
VP 's hands are tied. Looking at him, his soul knows no peace. He almost derailed when making a speech during late Dr Ekwueme' s burial when he mentioned military dictatorship which his boss was the involved...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Thisis2raw(m): 11:22am
No excuse, anybody who is an Apc member has no integrity from the onset...
A man who spreads falsehood.. Pastor my foot
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by King4Roller: 11:22am
Udonmeanit
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Robbin7(m): 11:23am
What do I do now?
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by oyetunder(m): 11:23am
Forget juju please... Even the gods behind juju are scared of leaving their wealth close to our leaders. Ogun...Sango...osun...as well as other gods known to other tribes are not to be blamed for anything here. Any old man that is idle should gather kids and tell them tales about the adventures of an imaginary tortoise. Meanwhile some witches are busy...
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Iseoluwani: 11:24am
His father n u.... Followers of awolowo
O boy. U have been slaves right from ages past
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:25am
At times I look at my fellow Nigerians and wonder wat we truly want.
By 2015 we all chanted APC, now they are there we are not giving them tym to work.
"To spoil something no dey hard,na d repair they hard"
Buhari and APC are not magicians.... You cant expect them to fix 16yrs misdeeds within jus four years.
Give them some more time.
Nawa ooo
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by ayusco85(m): 11:25am
I concur
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Liliyann(f): 11:25am
Osibanjo is a big coward
A pastor that can't speak up in the face of corruption and oppression is that one a pastor?
Nigeria politics is not for the feeble and weak minded like our VP
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by Iseoluwani: 11:25am
His father n u.... Followers of awolowo
O boy. U have been slaves right from ages past
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by tlops(m): 11:25am
Abeg leave the man alone joor. As if he would have acted differently if in d same position.
On another thought VP should behave.
|Re: "Aso Rock Juju Has Turned Osinbajo To A Devil" - Ayo Adebanjo by sotall(m): 11:25am
Ok
