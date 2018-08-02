₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by austonclint(m): 7:20pm On Feb 25
FG through the information ministry said a total of 110 girls remain unaccounted for following the attack in the town of Dapchi.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed the kidnap of 110 girls following a Boko Haram attack on students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State.
On Sunday, February 25, 2018, exactly seven days after the attack, the FG through a series of tweets confirmed the kidnap of the girls.
The FG through the information ministry said a total of 110 girls remain unaccounted for following the attack in the town of Dapchi in the northeastern Nigerian state of Yobe by suspected members of Boko Haram.
The students’ disappearance may be one of the largest such incidents since the jihadist group abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014. That case drew global attention to the insurgency and spawned high profile social media campaign Bring Back Our Girls.
“The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of Boko Haram invaded their school on Monday,” the information ministry said in a statement.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed also said police and security officials had been deployed to schools in the state while efforts were being stepped up to rescue the missing girls.
On Monday, February 19, 2018, the men of the Boko Haram sect invaded a part of Yobe State including the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi kidnapping several students and reigning terror on the school and the village.
According to a forum of parents of missing students, the number of girls in captivity have been given as 105.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the girls kidnap saying it's a national disaster.
US condemns kidnap of school girls in Yobe
The United States of America condemned the abduction of over 90 school girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.
The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.
“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.
“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”
“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.
“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.
“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.
British military offers to assist Nigeria in rescuing 105 kidnapped girls
The British military has offered to assist the Nigerian Army in the search and rescue operation launched for the 105 girls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State.
The Guardian reports that the British army led by Major Ian Robertson, the general advisor, British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT) in Nigeria, recently made this known.
Condemning the attack and kidnapping of the school girls from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Dapchi, Robertson lamented the fact that girls’ schools have become soft targets for insurgents.
source :http://www.clintgist.com/fg-confirms-kidnap-of-110-students-dapchi-girls-7-days-after-boko-haram-attack/
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by NwaNimo1(m): 7:21pm On Feb 25
Something the whole world knew.....
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by Ayoemrys(m): 7:24pm On Feb 25
Epistle to the Rome
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by ManirBK: 9:16pm On Feb 25
110 huge voters number for BABA.Our prayers to them and wish them safe return
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by deepwater(f): 9:18pm On Feb 25
Bad
I just hope this is all a stage play.
Nobody needs to suffer from the evil politics being played in this country
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by kelvinezeh55(m): 9:18pm On Feb 25
Boko haram has been technically defeated........ If Nigeria is a movie the name could have been zombie or vampire
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by dkam: 9:19pm On Feb 25
What happened to "lightening doesn't strike twice in a place "?? .....
Now the next thing will be "Bring Back Dapchi Girls "
What a shame.. This country is nothing but a ................
(whatever comes to your mind first)
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by vincent10(m): 9:19pm On Feb 25
Wickedness of government led by APC
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by Manzip(m): 9:19pm On Feb 25
what an asshole nation!
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by Shroud: 9:19pm On Feb 25
We thought this moronic army announced the defeat of the sect some time last month?
And what about that political drone touted as the first made in Nigeria drone, aren't these idiots going to deploy it for true service?
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by countryfive: 9:19pm On Feb 25
buhari's Nigeria is simply a country without
order.
when will Nigeria be like the Europeans?
when will Nigeria be like the USA?
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by Acidosis(m): 9:20pm On Feb 25
This government has failed
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by saintfaculty(m): 9:20pm On Feb 25
It's well
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by sotall(m): 9:20pm On Feb 25
Ok
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by HIPROFILE(m): 9:21pm On Feb 25
Chai sarki is dead.
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by 2undexy(m): 9:21pm On Feb 25
this country is a joke...A total joke. I'm off to Libya
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by afbstrategies: 9:21pm On Feb 25
Worthless Government! I watched Buhari's interview after the installation ceremony of the Emir of Kano where he was saying, who is Boko Haram? and how he would wipe them out within months of his presidency. This man is not only a dullard but a clown. To Hell
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by EmmaOgbu(m): 9:21pm On Feb 25
Confused government. After 7days!!
Lie Mohammad is also confused here,
Suits on agada
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by DollarAngel(m): 9:22pm On Feb 25
These people are always pulling us back.... The not
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by Respect11(m): 9:22pm On Feb 25
the law of karma. in short karma is a poo
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by mikebrown92: 9:22pm On Feb 25
ki olorun sha anu wa lowa awon boko haram yi.
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by chyy5: 9:22pm On Feb 25
God may you punish every male that voted buhari with erectile dysfunction.
Every other man still canvassing vote for him come 2019 give them epilepsy.
God may you punish every woman that voted buhari with menstrual seizure.
The aged women among them, let their period start flowing again so they can conceive.
Every woman contemplating on voting buhari come 2018, give them epilepsy till they change their mind.
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by DollarAngel(m): 9:22pm On Feb 25
EmmaOgbu:
Cee-C
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by free2ryhme: 9:22pm On Feb 25
austonclint:
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by free2ryhme: 9:23pm On Feb 25
countryfive:
r for ruminant animal
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by KIDfurniture(m): 9:23pm On Feb 25
This country sef - scam every where
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by EchoCharlie: 9:24pm On Feb 25
Making the same mistake the Jonathan administration made
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by Franzinni: 9:24pm On Feb 25
Federal government is a joke... Buhari is suffering from low battery syndrome.... Those girls are somewhere now... Knowing fully that the federal government lacks the skill, intelligence and will to rescue them, they saw what happened to the chibok girls and how many years of animalistic abuse they endured...
The let's say the truth... Nigeria is facing the same thing NTA is facing....
A bunch of old-timer who don't want the youth to take over and breath fresh air into the place... Instead they want to keep running it using the Ideas in vogue in the 60s.
Imagine those girls were kids of all these politicians... I bet you there will be 20 fighter jets and 50000 soldiers combing the whole area...
It is well
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by FRESHG(m): 9:24pm On Feb 25
HIPROFILE:YOU MEAN ANIBIRELAWAL
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by strangest(m): 9:24pm On Feb 25
jesus
Obiageli Ezekwesili.... You have a new job
|Re: FG Confirms The Missing Of 110 Dapchi Girls, 7 Days After Boko Haram Attack by modelmike7(m): 9:24pm On Feb 25
.
