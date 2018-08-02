



The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed the kidnap of 110 girls following a Boko Haram attack on students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State.

On Sunday, February 25, 2018, exactly seven days after the attack, the FG through a series of tweets confirmed the kidnap of the girls.



The FG through the information ministry said a total of 110 girls remain unaccounted for following the attack in the town of Dapchi in the northeastern Nigerian state of Yobe by suspected members of Boko Haram.



The students’ disappearance may be one of the largest such incidents since the jihadist group abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014. That case drew global attention to the insurgency and spawned high profile social media campaign Bring Back Our Girls.



“The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of Boko Haram invaded their school on Monday,” the information ministry said in a statement.





Information Minister Lai Mohammed also said police and security officials had been deployed to schools in the state while efforts were being stepped up to rescue the missing girls.



See the statement in these tweets



https://mobile.twitter.com/AsoRock/status/967807186205372416



On Monday, February 19, 2018, the men of the Boko Haram sect invaded a part of Yobe State including the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi kidnapping several students and reigning terror on the school and the village.



According to a forum of parents of missing students, the number of girls in captivity have been given as 105.



Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the girls kidnap saying it's a national disaster.



US condemns kidnap of school girls in Yobe

The United States of America condemned the abduction of over 90 school girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.



The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.



“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.



“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”



“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.





“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.



“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.



British military offers to assist Nigeria in rescuing 105 kidnapped girls

The British military has offered to assist the Nigerian Army in the search and rescue operation launched for the 105 girls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State.



The Guardian reports that the British army led by Major Ian Robertson, the general advisor, British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT) in Nigeria, recently made this known.



Condemning the attack and kidnapping of the school girls from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Dapchi, Robertson lamented the fact that girls’ schools have become soft targets for insurgents.





