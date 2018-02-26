

DO YOU KNOW THAT NIGERIA CAN BE ILLUSTRATED USING SOUTHEAST NIGERIA

Let's roughly analyze the southeast states of Nigeria to show how the IGBo region of Nigeria look similar to Nigeria at large.



Firstly keep a Map of Nigeria beside you while reading this piece.



Let's talk about Imo state- Imo state is situated at the southwestern part of the southeastern region. Just like the Yorubas of the southwestern Nigeria, they are the most educated and civilized state in the southeastern region. A state that it's citizens constitutes up to 20% of waec and jamb candidates yearly. A state where your BSc cert is valueless, because almost everyone has an MSc or PhD. Imo has the highest number of professors in Igbo land. A state where jungle justice is at a low, notwithstanding the rising crime rate. A state where the governor is voted because of his personality and not because of where he hails from. A state that have consistently won the national award of neatness.

Thank God I'm from Imo state.



Anambra - this state can be found in the Northwestern part of southeast. Just like the Hausa/Fulani of the NorthWestern Nigeria, Anambra has been in the political hub of IGBO people at both in regional and National level. Nigerian political history is not complete without mentioning fallen heroes like Azikiwe, Obi of Onitsha, Ojukwu, Dora Akunyili, Ekwueme.

Well IGBO believe they originated from Nri, a community in Anambra, that left me with little wonders why the Anambra people have been piloting the Affairs of the Igbo nation.

Another similarity of Anambra and the Northwest of Nigeria is that, in the precolonial era, only in Anambra (onitsha) there existed a centralized system of Government just like the Hausa empire. The onitsha Empire was ruled by Obi of Onitsha.

Tho the richest IGBO man hails from Abia, but many rich IGBO citizens are from Anambra state.



Enugu - Enugu can be taken to be the North Central part of Southeast. As Abuja is to Nigeria, as Enugu is to Southeast. Abuja is part of the North Central Nigeria. Enugu for long has been the administrative capital of the IGBO people and the old Eastern region at large (which comprises of the present day SOUTHSOUTH). Enugu is of great importance to the Igbo history and is a very sacred place to the igbos. They see Enugu as a pace setter state and a role model to other south eastern states.



Ebonyi - just like the Borno and Adamawa, Ebonyi is flanked to the northeastern part of the Southeastern Nigeria. Ebonyi being an under scorer amongst her sister states in terms of development is the Agricultural hub of Igboland, just like the Northeastern Nigeria. The states economy is built on Agriculture. Ebonyi farms cash crops like Maize, cassava, local rice and many others cereal foods.

Just the Maiduguri (Unimaid Medical school), the Ebonyi State University is said to have the best medical school in the whole of Southeast.

The Ebonyi is Said to be the first contact point of Islam in Southeast, just like Maiduguri the largest city in Northeastern Nigeria. The highest number of Igbo indigenous Muslims are from Ebonyi.



ABIA - I call it the Southeast of southeast. Everything an IGBO man is known for can be found in ABIA citizens. I know what I'm talking about. ABIA people can be said to be the most undiluted form of igboism. They are well known for their crafty nature just like the igbos are generally known for it. If you doubt me, take a tour to Aba you'll observe that so many talents are been wasted by government for not harnessing and utilizing it very well. Aba can clone any product they set their eyes on.

The southeast is known for palm oil production. In southeast, there are more palm trees in ABIA state that any other state. The palm oil of ABIA is the best quality in West Africa.

Taking a geographical study on ABIA state, one can find out that the typography of the other 4 southeast states can be found in ABIA,... Some parts of ABIA are plain like IMO state, place like Arocchukwu and Abiriba in ABIA are hilly like Enugu. ABIA is the second most educated southeast state after Imo. The IGBOs are known for bravery, I can confidently tell you that the bravest IGBOs of history are the Abiriba warriors of ABIA state.



I know that the reader must have been wondering why I chose to describe Nigeria using only southeast instead of the IGBOs in general(which comprises of the Anioma of delta state, igboid groups of Rivers states like Ikwerre, Etchie, Obiigbo, Ndoki of Akwa ibom, Ekwurekwu and Agbo and Isobo people of Cross Rivers and those of Kogi and Benue.)



But the fact remains that, it is only the south easterners sees themselves as IGBOs. I don't know what happened in the past but as a scholar of history, I learnt that ever since the conquest of Biafra in 1970. These IGBO groups decided to detest their IGBO identity. Validating this fact, I haven't seen someone from these non-southeastern states boldly saying that he's an IGBO man. So bad that they these IGBO groups connived with the FG to strip off the southeasterns of their property all in the name of Abandoned property.

It's high time we the real IGBOs learn how to live on our own and treat these Former IGBOs of the SOUTHSOUTH like Nigerians and not like our brothers. For it is said in IGBO land the Ezi enyi Ka Ajo Nwanne, I take an Ebira or TIV dearer than an ikwerre.



It's time for Igbos to unite and address their issues

God bless SouthEast !

God bless Nigeria!!

Igbo kwenu! #copiedDO YOU KNOW THAT NIGERIA CAN BE ILLUSTRATED USING SOUTHEAST NIGERIALet's roughly analyze the southeast states of Nigeria to show how the IGBo region of Nigeria look similar to Nigeria at large.Firstly keep a Map of Nigeria beside you while reading this piece.Let's talk about Imo state- Imo state is situated at the southwestern part of the southeastern region. Just like the Yorubas of the southwestern Nigeria, they are the most educated and civilized state in the southeastern region. A state that it's citizens constitutes up to 20% of waec and jamb candidates yearly. A state where your BSc cert is valueless, because almost everyone has an MSc or PhD. Imo has the highest number of professors in Igbo land. A state where jungle justice is at a low, notwithstanding the rising crime rate. A state where the governor is voted because of his personality and not because of where he hails from. A state that have consistently won the national award of neatness.Thank God I'm from Imo state.Anambra - this state can be found in the Northwestern part of southeast. Just like the Hausa/Fulani of the NorthWestern Nigeria, Anambra has been in the political hub of IGBO people at both in regional and National level. Nigerian political history is not complete without mentioning fallen heroes like Azikiwe, Obi of Onitsha, Ojukwu, Dora Akunyili, Ekwueme.Well IGBO believe they originated from Nri, a community in Anambra, that left me with little wonders why the Anambra people have been piloting the Affairs of the Igbo nation.Another similarity of Anambra and the Northwest of Nigeria is that, in the precolonial era, only in Anambra (onitsha) there existed a centralized system of Government just like the Hausa empire. The onitsha Empire was ruled by Obi of Onitsha.Tho the richest IGBO man hails from Abia, but many rich IGBO citizens are from Anambra state.Enugu - Enugu can be taken to be the North Central part of Southeast. As Abuja is to Nigeria, as Enugu is to Southeast. Abuja is part of the North Central Nigeria. Enugu for long has been the administrative capital of the IGBO people and the old Eastern region at large (which comprises of the present day SOUTHSOUTH). Enugu is of great importance to the Igbo history and is a very sacred place to the igbos. They see Enugu as a pace setter state and a role model to other south eastern states.Ebonyi - just like the Borno and Adamawa, Ebonyi is flanked to the northeastern part of the Southeastern Nigeria. Ebonyi being an under scorer amongst her sister states in terms of development is the Agricultural hub of Igboland, just like the Northeastern Nigeria. The states economy is built on Agriculture. Ebonyi farms cash crops like Maize, cassava, local rice and many others cereal foods.Just the Maiduguri (Unimaid Medical school), the Ebonyi State University is said to have the best medical school in the whole of Southeast.The Ebonyi is Said to be the first contact point of Islam in Southeast, just like Maiduguri the largest city in Northeastern Nigeria. The highest number of Igbo indigenous Muslims are from Ebonyi.ABIA - I call it the Southeast of southeast. Everything an IGBO man is known for can be found in ABIA citizens. I know what I'm talking about. ABIA people can be said to be the most undiluted form of igboism. They are well known for their crafty nature just like the igbos are generally known for it. If you doubt me, take a tour to Aba you'll observe that so many talents are been wasted by government for not harnessing and utilizing it very well. Aba can clone any product they set their eyes on.The southeast is known for palm oil production. In southeast, there are more palm trees in ABIA state that any other state. The palm oil of ABIA is the best quality in West Africa.Taking a geographical study on ABIA state, one can find out that the typography of the other 4 southeast states can be found in ABIA,... Some parts of ABIA are plain like IMO state, place like Arocchukwu and Abiriba in ABIA are hilly like Enugu. ABIA is the second most educated southeast state after Imo. The IGBOs are known for bravery, I can confidently tell you that the bravest IGBOs of history are the Abiriba warriors of ABIA state.I know that the reader must have been wondering why I chose to describe Nigeria using only southeast instead of the IGBOs in general(which comprises of the Anioma of delta state, igboid groups of Rivers states like Ikwerre, Etchie, Obiigbo, Ndoki of Akwa ibom, Ekwurekwu and Agbo and Isobo people of Cross Rivers and those of Kogi and Benue.)But the fact remains that, it is only the south easterners sees themselves as IGBOs. I don't know what happened in the past but as a scholar of history, I learnt that ever since the conquest of Biafra in 1970. These IGBO groups decided to detest their IGBO identity. Validating this fact, I haven't seen someone from these non-southeastern states boldly saying that he's an IGBO man. So bad that they these IGBO groups connived with the FG to strip off the southeasterns of their property all in the name of Abandoned property.It's high time we the real IGBOs learn how to live on our own and treat these Former IGBOs of the SOUTHSOUTH like Nigerians and not like our brothers. For it is said in IGBO land the Ezi enyi Ka Ajo Nwanne, I take an Ebira or TIV dearer than an ikwerre.It's time for Igbos to unite and address their issuesGod bless SouthEast !God bless Nigeria!!Igbo kwenu! 15 Likes 1 Share