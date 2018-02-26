₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by GistMore: 9:00pm On Feb 25
CNN’s anchor, Isha Isatu Sesay, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on missing Dapchi School girls.
Buhari in a statement on Friday confirming the abduction of the girls described the situation as a national disaster while assuring parents of safety of their wards.
Reacting, Sesay via her tweets said the case of the missing girls was not a national disaster but a national disgrace.
Her tweets read; Nigeria‘s President#Buhari calls abduction of#DapchiGirls “a national disaster.
“That’s an understatement – it’s a national disgrace. More girls taken – again?? Yobe, ChibokGirls.
“I want to live in a world where the lives of the #DapchiGirls are held to be just as important as those of kids in other places.
“A world where everyone is talking about schoolgirls being stolen by terrorists. Is that too much to ask ?Nigeria..”
https://www.gistmore.com/dapchi-missing-girls-national-disgrace-not-disaster-cnn-anchor-faults-buhari
https://mobile.twitter.com/IshaSesayCNN/status/967455895708844032
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by dingbang(m): 9:01pm On Feb 25
He is not ashamed of himself .. Dude even wishes to recontest.. Let him even recontest and win sef.. He will just end up like his predecessor Yaradua.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Omeokachie: 9:05pm On Feb 25
"Buhari in a statement on Friday confirming the abduction of the girls described the situation as a national disaster while assuring parents of safety of their wards."
How can you assure parents of the safety of their wards that are not in your custody?
I wonder why this president keeps reading prepared speeches that makes no sense.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Sirjamo: 9:05pm On Feb 25
dingbang:Are you worried about his re election or the girls abduction?
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Gangster1ms: 9:47pm On Feb 25
Gbam!
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by sotall(m): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Ok
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Hofbrauhaus: 9:48pm On Feb 25
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by kelvinezeh55(m): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Buhari and APC think is funny the way they are disgracing us
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by whitebeard(m): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Chai buhari, how will I tell all those white people when I see them on discord that I am Nigerian ehn..!! Nawa oh.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Cromcruach91: 9:48pm On Feb 25
It is a disaster and a disgrace as it shows the state and federal government has not learned much from the Chibok experience.
Having said that,I must commend the government for
1.So far not blaming the opposition for masterminding the plot.
2.So far,not having the first lady call in the principal of the school to come in for 'criticism'
3.So far not saying that it is a scam.
Having said that...Boko Haram needs to be defeated. Time to declare total war...plus a state of emergency.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Hofbrauhaus: 9:49pm On Feb 25
Omeokachie:
Don't be too sure they are not in his custody...
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by 2undexy(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
this country is a total joke...they are actually the joker and we are the jokee
*spit* poo hole
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Ugo4hotish(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by ekensi01(m): 9:49pm On Feb 25
That's what I always do since I know the whole truth.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by NairaMaster1(m): 9:50pm On Feb 25
Buhari himself is an international disgrace and disaster put together.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Throwback: 9:51pm On Feb 25
Buhari is a failure.
He refused to learn not to be dull, clueless and useless like Jonathan.
Shame on him. I feel no pity for one who refuses to learn.
I remember how Jonathan zombies and sycophants almost declared fatwa on Isha Sesay and Amanpour for the way they totally scrutinized and ridiculed that government for how useless and callous they were for trying to sweep the Chibok girls matter under the carpet.
But now, they are chorusing the factual opinion of same news anchor.
I bet you all that FFK and Asari Dokubo will believe this kidnapping and not call it a scam.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by smokedfish: 9:51pm On Feb 25
National disgrace plus disaster joined with failure...
All what you used to vote out GEJ is catching up with you one after the other
Karma iza biitch
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by obinoral1179(m): 9:51pm On Feb 25
National disaster and national disgrace...... Heads should be rolling right now but nothing will happen...
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by stonemasonn: 9:51pm On Feb 25
The media and the international community seems to be scared of Buhari. It would have been HELL if Jona was president.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by wristbangle(m): 9:51pm On Feb 25
To me it's both - disgrace and disaster. The abduction of those girls wouldn't be without the involvement of a wicked politician.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by RichDad1(m): 9:52pm On Feb 25
All because of politics.
Nigerian lives are now being played like Chess.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by smokedfish: 9:52pm On Feb 25
Hofbrauhaus:bros....you sabi book.....
Theeree gbosa for you
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Cromcruach91: 9:52pm On Feb 25
smokedfish:
The same government that when faced with the Chibok issue....
1.Blamed the opposition
2.Said it was a scam
3.Wasted precious time in searching for the girls.
4.Sent in 'thugs' to attack protesters.
This current govt has not done better...hence this kidnap disaster....but voting PDP out was not a mistake. The mistake probably was thinking that APC would be an improvement...and ,looking at the bigger picture...the failure of Nigerians since independence to make their leaders work for them....and backing corruption because it benefits them
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by stonemasonn: 9:53pm On Feb 25
The media and the international community seems to be scared of Buhari. It would have been HELL for Jona if he was president. Thank God he lost, at least he’s resting now.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Newpride(m): 9:53pm On Feb 25
Which one be national disgrace and not disaster?
it's a disaster to the family of those who are victims and disgrace to fed gov led by pmb who can't provide maximum security for Nigerians.
once beaten, twice shy is what they say but this never applies to pmb at all.
The man is deaf and deviant who doesn't listen hence Soyinka confirmed him to be in trance.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by sammyj: 9:54pm On Feb 25
Although what she said is completely write however, she need to know that insulting our president implies insulting the entire country!!!
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by vRendoh(m): 9:55pm On Feb 25
She is one of the wailers i guess
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by ballerin: 9:58pm On Feb 25
Has anyone heard anything from the Northern elders and elites as of yet?
Where is Muric, Ango Abdulahi,
Why are the Emirs & Sultan dead mute?
Those Who heaped massive pressure on the last administration are stuttering for words..
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Franzinni: 9:58pm On Feb 25
The BH boys are tired of whanking with desert sand....so they go and kidnap kids...in situations like this... I wish I could change country of birth
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by futprintz(m): 9:58pm On Feb 25
Who is dat Olatunji Lawal disgracing his ancestors there? She distinguished 'disaster' n ' disgrace' by stating de reason for her of de word 'disgrace' n he still doesn't gerrit
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by Cromcruach91: 9:58pm On Feb 25
stonemasonn:
It is just week one...and already the governor of Yobe got stoned when he visited the area. The heat is going to get hotter on the govt.
After all, this govt had to negotiate to get the chibok girls released....not that it was the best idea...but then again,Israel for example released ten Hezbollah fighters in return for the dead bodies of two of its soldiers....because the same media and international community continued to ramp up the pressure...even though power had changed hands.
|Re: Isha Sesay: Missing Dapchi Girls A National Disgrace, Not Disaster by GreatDreams: 9:59pm On Feb 25
National disgrace is an understatement....I think you should rather say "zoological disgrace" cos its confirmed leaders here protect animals than human.
