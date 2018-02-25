₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Mandynews(f): 9:52pm On Feb 25
American R&B singer, August Alsina has took to his social media page on Instagram to share photos of him with chimpanzee.
He captioned; "I’m gonna be a great DAD some day.
Animal love is the purest form of love next to children. ❤️"
Nigerians who were recently shock after reports emerged of a senator insinuating that a large sum of N70 million have been carted away by monkeys from a farm. Nigerians took to his post to react.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfmBA1hgGRl
Soure: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/25/american-singer-august-alsina-shares-photos-with-monkey-nigerians-react/
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by ufuosman(m): 9:55pm On Feb 25
Federal government need to arrest this guy, na him send the monkey to swallow the money
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Mandynews(f): 9:55pm On Feb 25
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Mandynews(f): 10:02pm On Feb 25
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by ItzPrinceIB(m): 10:04pm On Feb 25
Nairaland Has Fallen
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by rawpadgin(m): 10:15pm On Feb 25
These are the kinda thread that make front-page nowadays
Criticize it, myndd 'the tyrant' will impose a ban on u
This is Africa's biggest online forum for fvck sake!
NL mods are rats and pusees!
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by ezef2k4(m): 10:16pm On Feb 25
interesting
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Barmmyshoes(f): 10:16pm On Feb 25
Nigerians and their funny acts.
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by zeekeyboy: 10:16pm On Feb 25
I just dey imagine how August alsina go dey laugh our outright stupidity. Chai We don suffer
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:16pm On Feb 25
That is the money laundering monkey! Catch it
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by BlackAfrican: 10:17pm On Feb 25
Just look at the kind of topic gracing NL front page. How in the world did NL fall so low?
Chai!
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by codedpee(m): 10:17pm On Feb 25
Tongues are way too close.... That got me
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by abdulaz: 10:18pm On Feb 25
Animals stealing from Animals.
Nigeria is indeed an Animal Farm.
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Sard(m): 10:18pm On Feb 25
Do they really have to display their stupidity at every opportunity?
Social media reaction is the only thing the youths are good at in this godforsaken country no wonder the looters won't stop looting us dry.
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by pinkcottoncandy: 10:19pm On Feb 25
BlackAfrican:
My brother I follow u wonder oooo....the decay in the Nigerian system waka reach mods on nairaland.
Important topics that can help create awareness to the youths are avoided like a plague or closed.
I guess all they care about are BBnaija and nonsense trash news that get the light of the day...
Very pathetic
Ban me if u like...truth must be told
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Blackfyre: 10:19pm On Feb 25
Monkey looks nice...
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by heendrix(m): 10:21pm On Feb 25
Nigerians must always react to everything even something wey nor consine us biko who did this to us
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by LordOfCash: 10:21pm On Feb 25
This one hit guy
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by greencard: 10:22pm On Feb 25
#bbom
bring back our monkey
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Darkseid(m): 10:22pm On Feb 25
Exactly the reason why our old grannies have refused to leave power. The youths have decided not to grow or improve on themselves but rather spend their whole lives on very useless issues. To all Naija youths out there, receive sense.
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by fasho01(m): 10:22pm On Feb 25
I think it's correct to say Nigerians are now chemicals.. Always reacting anyhow
Sadly, its always towards irrelevant and unnecessary issues while the pressing ones are left to god to react to
Leaders of tomorrow indeed
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by seenga(m): 10:23pm On Feb 25
zeekeyboy:
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Binbon: 10:23pm On Feb 25
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Thatnawtichick(f): 10:25pm On Feb 25
Issa monkey love.....I prefer dogs abeg
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Rick9(m): 10:26pm On Feb 25
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by thedondada(m): 10:26pm On Feb 25
First I have no idea who this dude is.
2nd why are we known for behaving like chemicals. We just run up and down reacting to everything without any change occurring in the reaction.
Nigerians sha. I thank God for the social media where anybody can sit in his house with 10mb and talk thrash.
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Krafty006: 10:30pm On Feb 25
lol.....naija , everything is comedy
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by Ikwokrikwo: 10:31pm On Feb 25
Nigerians and stupid dry jokes
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by BluntBoy(m): 10:32pm On Feb 25
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
Smh
|Re: August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React by timwudz(m): 10:33pm On Feb 25
Thank God ayam not a Nigerian..
you guys are so funny
