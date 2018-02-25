Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / August Alsina Shares Photos With Monkey, Nigerians React (19095 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He captioned; "I’m gonna be a great DAD some day.

Animal love is the purest form of love next to children. ❤️"



Nigerians who were recently shock after reports emerged of a senator insinuating that a large sum of N70 million have been carted away by monkeys from a farm. Nigerians took to his post to react.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BfmBA1hgGRl



Soure: American R&B singer, August Alsina has took to his social media page on Instagram to share photos of him with chimpanzee.He captioned;Nigerians who were recently shock after reports emerged of a senator insinuating that a large sum of N70 million have been carted away by monkeys from a farm. Nigerians took to his post to react.Soure: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/25/american-singer-august-alsina-shares-photos-with-monkey-nigerians-react/

Federal government need to arrest this guy, na him send the monkey to swallow the money 15 Likes 1 Share

More 1 Like

lalasticlala

Nairaland Has Fallen 1 Like

These are the kinda thread that make front-page nowadays



Criticize it, myndd 'the tyrant' will impose a ban on u



This is Africa's biggest online forum for fvck sake!



NL mods are rats and pusees! 32 Likes

interesting





Check link below for ongoing discounted sales of my perms and sandals.



www.nairaland.com/4357664/quality-dope-stylish-perm-sandals/1 Nigerians and their funny acts.Check link below for ongoing discounted sales of my perms and sandals.

I just dey imagine how August alsina go dey laugh our outright stupidity. Chai We don suffer 17 Likes

That is the money laundering monkey! Catch it 2 Likes

Just look at the kind of topic gracing NL front page. How in the world did NL fall so low?





Chai! 34 Likes

Tongues are way too close.... That got me 2 Likes

Animals stealing from Animals.





Nigeria is indeed an Animal Farm. 1 Like



Social media reaction is the only thing the youths are good at in this godforsaken country no wonder the looters won't stop looting us dry. Do they really have to display their stupidity at every opportunity?Social media reaction is the only thing the youths are good at in this godforsaken countryno wonder the looters won't stop looting us dry. 4 Likes

BlackAfrican:

Just look at the kind of topic gracing NL front page. How in the world did NL fall so low?





Chai!

My brother I follow u wonder oooo....the decay in the Nigerian system waka reach mods on nairaland.



Important topics that can help create awareness to the youths are avoided like a plague or closed.



I guess all they care about are BBnaija and nonsense trash news that get the light of the day...



Very pathetic



Ban me if u like...truth must be told My brother I follow u wonder oooo....the decay in the Nigerian system waka reach mods on nairaland.Important topics that can help create awareness to the youths are avoided like a plague or closed.I guess all they care about are BBnaija and nonsense trash news that get the light of the day...Very patheticBan me if u like...truth must be told 15 Likes 1 Share

Monkey looks nice...

Nigerians must always react to everything even something wey nor consine us biko who did this to us 1 Like

This one hit guy





bring back our monkey #bbombring back our monkey 2 Likes

Exactly the reason why our old grannies have refused to leave power. The youths have decided not to grow or improve on themselves but rather spend their whole lives on very useless issues. To all Naija youths out there, receive sense. 8 Likes

I think it's correct to say Nigerians are now chemicals.. Always reacting anyhow





Sadly, its always towards irrelevant and unnecessary issues while the pressing ones are left to god to react to





Leaders of tomorrow indeed

zeekeyboy:

I just dey imagine how August alsina go dey laugh our outright stupidity. Chai We don suffer 6 Likes

d

Issa monkey love.....I prefer dogs abeg 1 Like

First I have no idea who this dude is.







2nd why are we known for behaving like chemicals. We just run up and down reacting to everything without any change occurring in the reaction.



Nigerians sha. I thank God for the social media where anybody can sit in his house with 10mb and talk thrash.

lol.....naija , everything is comedy

Nigerians and stupid dry jokes 2 Likes

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

That is the money laundering monkey! Catch it

Smh Smh

Thank God ayam not a Nigerian..



you guys are so funny

Thank God ayam not a Nigerian..



you guys are so funny