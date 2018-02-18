₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,967,262 members, 4,105,793 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 01:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura (12212 Views)
|How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Blue3k(m): 8:00pm On Feb 26
The Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, has given rare details of how the Nigerian government negotiated with Boko Haram for the release of abducted oil explorers and policewomen.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/259906-nigerian-govt-boko-haram-negotiated-ceasefire-release-militants.html
3 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by FortifiedCity: 8:03pm On Feb 26
Where is Prophet Nnamdi Kanu, the man who saw tomorrow today.
They might have killed him but his words will forever be relevant until the day this nation ceases to exist
75 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Paperwhite(m): 8:10pm On Feb 26
And after paying ransome with release of their top fighters, then the lying cum propaganda government comes out to say that BH have been completely defeated then technically defeated & now thoroughly downgraded.
This made innocent people to lower their guards to become victims of circumstances.Keep on lying.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Luckylife(m): 8:17pm On Feb 26
Thank God for saving their lives but it will be penny wise pond foolish if the ransom paid to those blood sucking demons are use to destroy future innocent lives and property. APC should thread very carful and be in control of any end product of this negotiations.
9 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Blue3k(m): 8:26pm On Feb 26
Basically you may have gsve them time to catch their breath and strategize when air strike were called called off. The repentant killers also wanted amnesty. I see why they make kidnapping their side hustle. I still suspect you guys of giving them ransom money but thats my opinion.
What is this quote supposed to mean? You would have freed these guys if the didn't commit criminal actions anyway. These guys are easily guilty of conspiracy to do criminal acts.
conflict mitigation which include the fate of arrested members of the insurgent groups especially, accepting to free by government those found not to be culpable in any criminal action.
Front Page: lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by HeyCorleone(m): 9:04pm On Feb 26
..
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by junkiesneverdie: 9:04pm On Feb 26
this People can Lie, Abeg make Una change this topic
6 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Lomprico2: 9:04pm On Feb 26
U mean ' how buhari.....'
6 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by careytommy7(m): 9:05pm On Feb 26
Duh
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Boyooosa(m): 9:06pm On Feb 26
Huh.
If this war ends, then Nigeria is a step close to joy. I never thought Nigeria can be this perturbed, it is disturbing, it is disheartening, it is a hopeless situation. A class continues playing games with others' lives, they are not bothered, they don't have conscience, they don't want to stop, they are enjoying it... the evil fruit they are planting. Well, it is sure that they will harvest the fruit. Afterall, their children they are providing the wealth for are drug addicts, wasteful and are giving them restless nights. This will also continue until they quit their crookered way.
God with us!
3 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by adecz: 9:07pm On Feb 26
All the Boko haram Buhari has been
releasing, are the same ones that
have regrouped & went to kidnap those
poor school girls at Dapchi, Yobe state.
Most of the policies of this govt
end up backfiring on the common ppl.
In this country now, if you catch Fulani man
raping your wife & call police, na you
them go arrest, for interrupting his enjoyment ...
Diaris Chineke!!
3 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Desyner: 9:07pm On Feb 26
When will they negotiate bubu's resignation?
2 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:08pm On Feb 26
We are finished in this country. I am treking out of Nigeria. Who will join me?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Judolisco(m): 9:08pm On Feb 26
Rule.1 don't negotiate wit terrorist
5 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by TheFreeOne: 9:08pm On Feb 26
Ransom
Freeing terrorists
Begging BH
Amnesty
What a load of hogwash from idiotic jokers called leaders....SMH
It's time we stop fooling ourselves that we have a government in place.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by ballerin: 9:09pm On Feb 26
And couple days after negotiating with and empowering them, they struck Maiduguri with much devastation and had a field day in Dapchi.
I kinda wonder if the sponsors of Boko haram are ghosts.. 8yrs on, no named sponsors.
Half of dapchi girls were reportedly ferried to Niger republic where our President had approved an extention of railway line.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by gurunlocker: 9:09pm On Feb 26
One always have to laugh at this deceitful government... Is that why they released many Boko Haram suspects weeks ago?
3 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by shedy03(m): 9:10pm On Feb 26
negotiating with terrorists!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by ZombieBuster: 9:12pm On Feb 26
This confirms that Boko Haram is FG
And FG is Boko Haram
Both are working together
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Mynightmare: 9:12pm On Feb 26
Buhari and APC are Boko Haram
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Amirullaha(m): 9:13pm On Feb 26
This is super story...
1 Like
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by baralatie(m): 9:13pm On Feb 26
gurunlocker:
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Childofaking: 9:14pm On Feb 26
This government is not sincere with the fight against book haram. You have been financing them by paying huge ramsom which they used to buy more arms to keep kidnapping school girls and Innocent people, then you pay another ramson for their release.
Are you not going in a circle ? Innocent souls are lost daily to these people..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by ifymadu: 9:14pm On Feb 26
One thing is certain, you can not negotiate with spirits. Therefore, Boko Haram is not faceless after all. Nigeria government and deceit.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by chuksjuve(m): 9:15pm On Feb 26
Money was paid ..
Yes or No !!!
Save us this long epistles and intellectual dribbling...
2 Likes
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by xcolanto(m): 9:16pm On Feb 26
FG knows boko haram and boko haram knows FG!
1 Like
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Thisis2raw(m): 9:16pm On Feb 26
I pity Nigeria
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Texty: 9:17pm On Feb 26
Really
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by dhardline(m): 9:17pm On Feb 26
When did Boko Haram become militants and not terrorists?
Media white washing.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Kingso23(m): 9:18pm On Feb 26
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by davillian(m): 9:18pm On Feb 26
|Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Paradigm777: 9:18pm On Feb 26
JohnieWalker12:... Thru Libya abi?
1 Like
Police Kill 7 Robbers In Lagos / Oyinlola Sacked As PDP National Secretary / President Muhammadu Buhari Diagnosed With Cancer - TheTrentOnline
Viewing this topic: ebucha, acmilan1, Anyad231, AMvanquish and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10