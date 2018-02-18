₦airaland Forum

How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Blue3k(m): 8:00pm On Feb 26
The Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, has given rare details of how the Nigerian government negotiated with Boko Haram for the release of abducted oil explorers and policewomen.

The police officers were abducted in June 20, 2017 while travelling from Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State, to Askira Uba local government area to attend a burial.

The lecturers were part of a team of geophysicists searching for oil in the Lake Chad Basin, on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The abductees were released on February 10. They were received by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Addressing the president and the abductees, the SSS boss, Mr. Daura, identified Jummai Ibrahim as the victim who was serving as a youth corps member at the time of her abduction.

He said she could have passed out at the end of the last batch in 2017.

Other female abductees are Esther Kwasina, Amina Gomdiya, Gloria Bulus, Paulina Amos and Tani Audu, a final year student at the University of Maiduguri.

He later gave details of how the negotiation happened. It is however unclear what terms were finally agreed upon for the kidnapped officials to be released.

“Mr. President, the search and negotiations for the rescue of the victims commenced in earnest following your directives to the effect that all abducted persons must be found and rescued alive,” Mr. Daura said.

“However, we chose the path of negotiation because it was considered as the safest because any forceful attempt to rescue the victims could endanger their lives.

“These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services with support of the external elements of the group in diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Committee of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible,” he said.

Mr. Daura also said the process of the rescue slowed due to the problem of dealing with two different groups based in different locations at the same time.

“In addition, the negotiations took place mostly outside the country, though subsequently finalised in the theatre of operations.

“The negotiations were mainly centered on an attempt at conflict mitigation which include the fate of arrested members of the insurgent groups especially, accepting to free by government those found not to be culpable in any criminal action.

“Also, possible cessation of hostilities especially the attacks with IEDs on innocent civilians, worship centres, schools and other public places in return for temporary stoppage of air strikes by helicopter gunships.

“Lastly, the negotiation was also centered on the possibility of granting amnesty to those willing to surrender and ready to lay down their arms by the federal government,” he said.

A geophysics lecturer, Solomon Yusuf, spoke at the event on behalf of the released abductees.

“While we were in captivity and we said with 180 million or more Nigerians, will Nigeria ever come to rescue us? We lost hope! Sir, you surprised us. After seven months for us in the university and eight months for the 10 ladies, Nigeria rescued us. This shows that the life of every Nigerian is important and is worth rescuing.

“Sir, we are grateful. You gave us hope when there was no hope And we are excited, we thank you Sir, Mr. Yusuf said.

“We also want to appreciate the DSS, the Nigerian armed forces, and the entire team that worked together to make sure we regained our freedom. We appreciate the labour of love they have shown to us.

“We also want to appreciate Nigerians for praying. We were informed that the entire nation was praying for us and we were excited and we said, ‘Oh God what is this?’ This is love. Sir, we are grateful.

“Sir, from the university, it is a golden opportunity for us to see you and to share our fears and concern because we were abducted while working for the nation. And right now going back home to us is still a nightmare because of our experiences.

“Sir we have this golden plea with all due respect. Sir, if there is an opportunity for us to be relocated and maybe given another job, Sir, this is our golden request. This is the only opportunity we have to share with you. But we appreciate everything done, the sacrifice you have given to us. Thank you Sir.”


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/259906-nigerian-govt-boko-haram-negotiated-ceasefire-release-militants.html

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by FortifiedCity: 8:03pm On Feb 26
angry

Where is Prophet Nnamdi Kanu, the man who saw tomorrow today.

They might have killed him but his words will forever be relevant until the day this nation ceases to exist

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Paperwhite(m): 8:10pm On Feb 26
And after paying ransome with release of their top fighters, then the lying cum propaganda government comes out to say that BH have been completely defeated then technically defeated & now thoroughly downgraded. undecided
This made innocent people to lower their guards to become victims of circumstances.Keep on lying. angry

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Luckylife(m): 8:17pm On Feb 26
Thank God for saving their lives but it will be penny wise pond foolish if the ransom paid to those blood sucking demons are use to destroy future innocent lives and property. APC should thread very carful and be in control of any end product of this negotiations.

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Blue3k(m): 8:26pm On Feb 26
Basically you may have gsve them time to catch their breath and strategize when air strike were called called off. The repentant killers also wanted amnesty. I see why they make kidnapping their side hustle. I still suspect you guys of giving them ransom money but thats my opinion.

What is this quote supposed to mean? You would have freed these guys if the didn't commit criminal actions anyway. These guys are easily guilty of conspiracy to do criminal acts.

conflict mitigation which include the fate of arrested members of the insurgent groups especially, accepting to free by government those found not to be culpable in any criminal action.

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by HeyCorleone(m): 9:04pm On Feb 26
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by junkiesneverdie: 9:04pm On Feb 26
this People can Lie, Abeg make Una change this topic

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Lomprico2: 9:04pm On Feb 26
U mean ' how buhari.....'

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by careytommy7(m): 9:05pm On Feb 26
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Boyooosa(m): 9:06pm On Feb 26
If this war ends, then Nigeria is a step close to joy. I never thought Nigeria can be this perturbed, it is disturbing, it is disheartening, it is a hopeless situation. A class continues playing games with others' lives, they are not bothered, they don't have conscience, they don't want to stop, they are enjoying it... the evil fruit they are planting. Well, it is sure that they will harvest the fruit. Afterall, their children they are providing the wealth for are drug addicts, wasteful and are giving them restless nights. This will also continue until they quit their crookered way.
God with us!

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by adecz: 9:07pm On Feb 26
All the Boko haram Buhari has been
releasing, are the same ones that
have regrouped & went to kidnap those
poor school girls at Dapchi, Yobe state.

Most of the policies of this govt
end up backfiring on the common ppl.

In this country now, if you catch Fulani man
raping your wife & call police, na you
them go arrest, for interrupting his enjoyment ... undecided

Diaris Chineke!!

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Desyner: 9:07pm On Feb 26
When will they negotiate bubu's resignation?

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:08pm On Feb 26
We are finished in this country. I am treking out of Nigeria. Who will join me? grin

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Judolisco(m): 9:08pm On Feb 26
Rule.1 don't negotiate wit terrorist

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by TheFreeOne: 9:08pm On Feb 26
What a load of hogwash from idiotic jokers called leaders....SMH

It's time we stop fooling ourselves that we have a government in place.

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by ballerin: 9:09pm On Feb 26
And couple days after negotiating with and empowering them, they struck Maiduguri with much devastation and had a field day in Dapchi.
I kinda wonder if the sponsors of Boko haram are ghosts.. 8yrs on, no named sponsors.
Half of dapchi girls were reportedly ferried to Niger republic where our President had approved an extention of railway line.

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by gurunlocker: 9:09pm On Feb 26
One always have to laugh at this deceitful government... Is that why they released many Boko Haram suspects weeks ago?

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by shedy03(m): 9:10pm On Feb 26
negotiating with terrorists!

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by ZombieBuster: 9:12pm On Feb 26
This confirms that Boko Haram is FG
And FG is Boko Haram

Both are working together

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Mynightmare: 9:12pm On Feb 26
Buhari and APC are Boko Haram

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Amirullaha(m): 9:13pm On Feb 26
This is super story...

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by baralatie(m): 9:13pm On Feb 26
gurunlocker:
One always have to laugh at this deceitful government... Is that why they released many Boko Haram suspects weeks ago?
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Childofaking: 9:14pm On Feb 26
This government is not sincere with the fight against book haram. You have been financing them by paying huge ramsom which they used to buy more arms to keep kidnapping school girls and Innocent people, then you pay another ramson for their release.

Are you not going in a circle ? Innocent souls are lost daily to these people..

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by ifymadu: 9:14pm On Feb 26
One thing is certain, you can not negotiate with spirits. Therefore, Boko Haram is not faceless after all. Nigeria government and deceit.

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by chuksjuve(m): 9:15pm On Feb 26
Money was paid ..

Yes or No !!!


Save us this long epistles and intellectual dribbling...

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by xcolanto(m): 9:16pm On Feb 26
FG knows boko haram and boko haram knows FG!

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Thisis2raw(m): 9:16pm On Feb 26
I pity Nigeria
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Texty: 9:17pm On Feb 26
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by dhardline(m): 9:17pm On Feb 26
When did Boko Haram become militants and not terrorists?
Media white washing.

Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Kingso23(m): 9:18pm On Feb 26
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by davillian(m): 9:18pm On Feb 26
Re: How FG & Boko Haram Negotiated Ceasefire, Release Of Militants - Lawal Daura by Paradigm777: 9:18pm On Feb 26
JohnieWalker12:
We are finished in this country. I am treking out of Nigeria. Who will join me? grin
grin grin... Thru Libya abi?

