



But I gotta tell ya little man... With that prayer point for a baby brother/sister comes certain little sacrifices... First of all, you lose your last born/only child privileges and will now have to share it... Hope you don't mind ooo



And when you want Mummy to help you with a little something and your baby brother or baby sister is crying "waaahhh... Waaahhhh...waaahhhh...." ... I'm sorry but you will have to wait your turn, son, because Mummy must first attend to little romeo or little Juliet...



And sometimes, when she buys goodies for just herself and wants to give out the remaining...she is likely to give it to your baby sibling and you will be like... "mom, me nko?" And she will say, "Don't worry Darling next time" Orrr worse..."Come on stop that Junior... Don't you know you are big boy now? Act mature son" Looollll



Also at night, you could wake up startled becos your baby brother is crying and wailing so loudly and mehn, you got to endure that. You did same too son.

Your mom will tell you, "Junior honey, I will be right with you after I changed your baby brother's diaper okay. Gimme like five mins."

She changes it and guess what... Your baby brother just pooped again on the new diapers... Arrrggghhhh... Now you have to wait yet another 5mims!!!! Loolll









But Naaahhh... This is not to discourage you but only open your eyes to some of the little shifts and snags you must endure in terms of parental attention... They love you with all their heart son but please dont take it personal when they seem to be channelling more attention to the new baby... It is just a natural shift that must occur for a period of a couple of years... It is part of what family and siblinghood entails okay...



Ask the kid in "Boss Baby" and he will tell you more... But he eventually learnt to live happily ever after with his baby brother into their grownup years. Wish you the same too son.





