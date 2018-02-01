₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Priscy01(f): 12:20pm
A Nigerian woman @mummyneyi on Instagram but identified as Iyinbor Amaju ( real name) took to her Instagram page to shared this heartwarming letter her only son wrote to God, asking Him to bless her mother with another baby and help her business prosper.
Read it below;
https://www.torimill.com/2018/02/god-bless-my-mother-with-another-baby-5-year-old-boys-heartwarming-prayers.html
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Angelb4: 1:16pm
And she went to social media to share this? She knows who can bless her with another baby when the children are sleeping.
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by nony43(m): 1:17pm
Don't worry your baby is on the way.
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by soberdrunk(m): 1:17pm
He should also tell daddy to put in more effort.......
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by strangest(m): 1:17pm
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by nickymanny19(m): 1:18pm
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by KrystosCJ(m): 1:18pm
God bless your son @mummyneyi. He loves you so much and wants to see you happy.
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Gungnir: 1:18pm
Your mom needs to quit that hairstyle, the trousers and the the lipstick.
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by TheSuperNerd(m): 1:18pm
Awwwwwwwn.... What a beautifuly sincere prayer from a pure hearted innocent boy. His mind is still free of the plots and experiences that shapes people into being selfish and insensitive.
But I gotta tell ya little man... With that prayer point for a baby brother/sister comes certain little sacrifices... First of all, you lose your last born/only child privileges and will now have to share it... Hope you don't mind ooo
And when you want Mummy to help you with a little something and your baby brother or baby sister is crying "waaahhh... Waaahhhh...waaahhhh...." ... I'm sorry but you will have to wait your turn, son, because Mummy must first attend to little romeo or little Juliet...
And sometimes, when she buys goodies for just herself and wants to give out the remaining...she is likely to give it to your baby sibling and you will be like... "mom, me nko?" And she will say, "Don't worry Darling next time" Orrr worse..."Come on stop that Junior... Don't you know you are big boy now? Act mature son" Looollll
Also at night, you could wake up startled becos your baby brother is crying and wailing so loudly and mehn, you got to endure that. You did same too son.
Your mom will tell you, "Junior honey, I will be right with you after I changed your baby brother's diaper okay. Gimme like five mins."
She changes it and guess what... Your baby brother just pooped again on the new diapers... Arrrggghhhh... Now you have to wait yet another 5mims!!!! Loolll
But Naaahhh... This is not to discourage you but only open your eyes to some of the little shifts and snags you must endure in terms of parental attention... They love you with all their heart son but please dont take it personal when they seem to be channelling more attention to the new baby... It is just a natural shift that must occur for a period of a couple of years... It is part of what family and siblinghood entails okay...
Ask the kid in "Boss Baby" and he will tell you more... But he eventually learnt to live happily ever after with his baby brother into their grownup years. Wish you the same too son.
P.S: Your future little baby brother/sister says, "See you soon Big brother"
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by flyca: 1:18pm
Family prayers must have been constantly and consistently fired along those lines
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Yinxies(f): 1:18pm
That boy will be a prayer warrior in future
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by careytommy7(m): 1:18pm
soberdrunk:
Yes o
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Biddypearl(f): 1:18pm
ok may God grant his heart desires
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Larasisi(f): 1:18pm
Amen
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Jh0wsef(m): 1:19pm
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by temitemi1(m): 1:20pm
Prayer answered!!
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Phelix01(m): 1:20pm
God is God and He will remain as God
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by muhammed50(m): 1:22pm
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Valfrankie(m): 1:33pm
Teach your Son to pray within the confines of his room, not write petitions to God for the Social media.
|Re: "God, Bless My Mother With Another Baby" - 5-year-old Boy's Heartwarming Prayers by Valfrankie(m): 1:40pm
KrystosCJ:This is not instagram, she won't see your mention.
