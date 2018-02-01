Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rukky Sanda Stuns In All Black (1909 Views)

The actress posted a photo of her donning an all black figure-hugging outfit to the delight of the thoughts following her on the social media platform.



Rukky rocked a black sheer top which did a good job showing off her now much bigger bobs. she paired the top with a black jean, strappy sandal and a black back.



Beautiful!





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/rukky-sanda-stuns-in-all-black.html



An olosho is still an olosho

I lover her nyash

so? is she one of the dapchi missing girls? 1 Like

How is this a news

fine girl

.

I don't want yo call her Olosho but...... 1 Like

Olosho get grade

G

What these young "Nollywood actresses" fail to understand is that you cannot "stun" forever because the 'law of diminishing returns' will surely catch up with you, that is why i respect FFks wife, the lady too sharp, she just run secure her future. This one never understand say he get where "Bentley" mileage go high reach, he go come dey the same level with "Kia picanto"

pple do say we look alike..I like her so much

Mourning an aborted child

H

i love her thigh like turkey laps

Nice look Nice look

Kontinue





Love her! Fierce!Love her!

Omo, she be like today bread� omo pupa

Biddypearl:

pple do say we look alike..I like her so much sure you do look alike, but you look better than her though . sure you do look alike, but you look better than her though .

Chaiiii.....



Nigerians, you people will not kill me with laugh oo

Kai see dah inyash abeg