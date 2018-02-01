₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by queensera(f): 8:41pm On Feb 27
In a recent interview with popular football website "Goal" Nigerian singer "davido" claim that the Real Madrid world best player "Cristiano Ronaldo" is his close friends and he will soon do a video with him
Watch The Interview Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go-tH74PGjo
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/ronaldo-is-my-friend-i-will-do-video.html
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by heendrix(m): 8:45pm On Feb 27
ok
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by thesicilian: 8:51pm On Feb 27
Money miss road
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by hidhrhis(m): 8:52pm On Feb 27
I can't laugh again
I think the meaning of friend in ur dictionary is different from mine just NCOs he followed u on Instagram doesn't make u friends obo
17 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by tayebest(m): 8:56pm On Feb 27
thesicilian:
Hustle for your own money too, and leave the dude!
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by livebynite: 9:10pm On Feb 27
and i ask as always, how does this help reduce the price of garri?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by ShadowFighter: 9:12pm On Feb 27
Well,
His girls call him Cristiano, so what do you expect?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by JohnnyBling(m): 10:13pm On Feb 27
See famzing Celeb pass Celeb
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by mayowascholar(m): 10:38pm On Feb 27
issokay
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by martineverest(m): 10:38pm On Feb 27
smh.....see daydreaming
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by akeentech(m): 10:38pm On Feb 27
Those two are fvcking rich. Be your own boss learn how to make money online with little penny(2k).
See my signature
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by MostBanned: 10:39pm On Feb 27
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:39pm On Feb 27
Everybody wants to associate with king CR7
The king of football! The G.O.A.T himself
Unlike that one-legged otuoshi called messi
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:39pm On Feb 27
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by kramer: 10:39pm On Feb 27
queensera:
See famzing on a kentro level
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Wesporting: 10:39pm On Feb 27
Davido and show off. you see why Wizkid is better than him?
4 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by FRESHG(m): 10:40pm On Feb 27
livebynite:STALE
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Johnjnr(m): 10:40pm On Feb 27
Hater on nl will be like.
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by eleojo23: 10:40pm On Feb 27
Na so
The same way 13 African Presidents' phone numbers are on your speed dial list
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Eleniyan007(m): 10:40pm On Feb 27
Naso
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:41pm On Feb 27
I trust baddest
Davido go give C.Ronaldo like two beta olosho make him dey feel alright
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by FroshJaynex(m): 10:41pm On Feb 27
livebynite:Na garri u come chop for this life
6 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Skyfornia(m): 10:41pm On Feb 27
This David is really trying to be the Bible David that killed a lion and giant Goliath. Boy is on a mission.
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Zionista(m): 10:42pm On Feb 27
We dey wait na
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by faruz: 10:42pm On Feb 27
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Fuckgodndjesus: 10:43pm On Feb 27
.
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by TheBlessedMAN: 10:43pm On Feb 27
.
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:43pm On Feb 27
he wan force himself on Ororo.Kelechi,okocha,Martins dey there ooo.Yeye thing
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Gangster1ms: 10:43pm On Feb 27
Can't wait the way he talks with that his voice is hilarious baba dey do like olodo
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by fecta: 10:44pm On Feb 27
C
|Re: Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:44pm On Feb 27
livebynite:Garri go soon blind your eyes
4 Likes 1 Share
