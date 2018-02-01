Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: "Ronaldo Is My Friend, I Will Do A Video With Him Soon" (Video) (10825 Views)

Watch The Interview Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go-tH74PGjo



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/ronaldo-is-my-friend-i-will-do-video.html In a recent interview with popular football website "Goal" Nigerian singer "davido" claim that the Real Madrid world best player "Cristiano Ronaldo" is his close friends and he will soon do a video with him 2 Likes

ok

Money miss road 15 Likes 2 Shares

I can't laugh again

I think the meaning of friend in ur dictionary is different from mine just NCOs he followed u on Instagram doesn't make u friends obo 17 Likes

thesicilian:

Money miss road



Hustle for your own money too, and leave the dude! Hustle for your own money too, and leave the dude! 27 Likes 1 Share

and i ask as always, how does this help reduce the price of garri? 6 Likes 1 Share

Well,



His girls call him Cristiano, so what do you expect? 2 Likes 1 Share

Celeb pass Celeb See famzingCeleb pass Celeb 9 Likes 2 Shares

issokay

smh.....see daydreaming 1 Like

The king of football! The G.O.A.T himself



Unlike that one-legged otuoshi called messi Everybody wants to associate with king CR7The king of football! The G.O.A.T himselfUnlike that one-legged otuoshi called messi 13 Likes 1 Share

queensera:

See famzing on a kentro level See famzing on a kentro level 1 Like

Davido and show off. you see why Wizkid is better than him? 4 Likes

livebynite:

and i ask as always, how does this help reduce the price of garri? STALE STALE 3 Likes

Hater on nl will be like. 1 Like





The same way 13 African Presidents' phone numbers are on your speed dial list Na soThe same way 13 African Presidents' phone numbers are on your speed dial list 2 Likes

Naso

I trust baddest



Davido go give C.Ronaldo like two beta olosho make him dey feel alright 3 Likes

livebynite:

and i ask as always, how does this help reduce the price of garri? Na garri u come chop for this life Na garri u come chop for this life 6 Likes

This David is really trying to be the Bible David that killed a lion and giant Goliath. Boy is on a mission. 1 Like

We dey wait na 1 Like

.

.

he wan force himself on Ororo.Kelechi,okocha,Martins dey there ooo.Yeye thing he wan force himself on Ororo.Kelechi,okocha,Martins dey there ooo.Yeye thing

the way he talks with that his voice is hilarious baba dey do like olodo Can't waitthe way he talks with that his voice is hilariousbaba dey do like olodo 2 Likes

C