Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Ofunaofu: 12:59am
A gathering of pro-democracy and civil rights groups in the five states of the South-East geopolitical zone under the auspices of Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Good Governance Organizations, SBCHROs, has published the result of its fieldwork which returned Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state as the Worst Serving Governor in the South-East.
The exhaustive project also singled out the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most unpopular and unfriendly federal government among the people of the South-East, as it named the Nigerian army and its 82 Division in Enugu as the most atrocious security organization in the South-East.
These results were recently released during a press briefing in Onitsha, Anambra state attended by: Emeka Umeagbalasi, Dr. MaryRose Umeh, and Barr Jacinta Ezinwanne for Intersociety; Aloysius Emeka Attah, Chairman, CLO, Southeast Zone; Peter Onyegiri of Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy; Michael Ifeabunuke, representing Human Rights Organization of Nigeria; Chike Umeosonwunne for Society Watch & Advocacy Project of Intersociety; Alex C. Olisa of Anambra Human Rights Forum; Barr Obianuju Joy Igboeli of Intersociety and Southeast Good Governance Forum; Dr. Jerry Chidozie Chukwuokoro for Int’l Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative.
Others in attendance include: Charles Ogbu representing Igbo Ekunie Initiative; Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Chairman, Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State Branch; Nelson Nnanna Nwafor for Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy & Dev; Orji Andy Ndukwe for Society for Economic Rights & Social Justice; Comrade Nwokocha Anozie Innocent Initiative for Ideal Dev & Emancipatory Leadership in Nigeria; Comrade Chilos A.C. Godsent, President Igbo National Council; Forum for Promotion of National Ethos & Values participated but not represented; Emeku Uche of Easy Life Initiative for Rural Youths; and Barr Violet Chekwube Umenwofor-Ezekwike, Founder Voice of the Voiceless Int’l.
Below is the full list of those in the worst public office holders:
Most Unpopular & Unfriendly Federal Government Among The Southeast People
Government of President Muhammadu Buhari
Worst Past Governors in the Southeast
Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju – Anambra State (1999-2003)
Chief Orji Uzor Kalu – Abia State (1999-2007)
Chief Ikedi Ohakim – Imo State (2007-2011)
Chief Theodore Orji – Abia State (2007-2015)
Worst Serving Governor in the Southeast Zone
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Worst Public Utilities Providers of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). See Intersociety & SBCHROs’ Memo to the Minister of Power & ors, dated 18th December 2017 (www.intersociety-ng.org)
Most Atrocious Security Organization in the Southeast Zone
Nigerian Army and its Enugu 82 Division (shot and killed in two years-2015-2017 over 370 unarmed and defenseless citizens of the Southeast and maimed over 400 others)
Most Regime Atrocity Perpetrator in the Southeast Zone
Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai (vicariously masterminded in two years 2015-2017, as COAS, the massacre of estimated 370 defenseless citizens of the Southeast Zone and maiming of over 400 others)
Most Atrocious Police Special Squad of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) formations in Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States as well as the Zone 9 SARS formation in Umuahia; killed average of estimated 35 detained citizens monthly and 420 annually in the Zone. The killings are perpetrated through criminal processes of extra jus (beyond the law), extra legal (beyond what the written criminal law provides) and extra judicial (beyond court or judicial pronouncement or verdict); arising from racial profiling and unprofessional crime detection and criminal investigation management. For more details, see Intersociety’s expert report: The Untold Story of Ezu River Police SARS Killings (July 2017).
Most Lopsidedly Composed Security Organization in the Southeast Zone
The Nigerian Army & Navy (most, if not all their key heads in the Zone are members of Hausa-Fulani Muslims). For more details, see Intersociety’s statement of 19th October 2017; titled: The Retun Of “Glover Hausas” In The Nigerian Army: Exposing 95% Dominance Of Key Army Formations In Igbo Land By Northern Muslim Officers
Most Corrupt & Incompetent Policing Organization of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
The Nigeria Police Force and its key formations in the Southeast under IGP Ibrahim Idris (generated, illicitly, over N14 billion or $45 million between September 2017 and January 2018 from Southeast roadblocks using over 2900 police roadblocks raised in early September 2017). See Intersociety’s statement of 5th September 2017 on: Unchecked Police And Army Extortion In Southeast Nigeria: How IGP And His Cohorts Will Pocket (already pocketed) N14.1Billion In Five Months (Sep 2017-Jan 2018) From 2900 Roadblocks Using False Biafra Insecurity, etc.
Destitute of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
The Destitute of Uga Junction Pedestrian Bridge in Onitsha (represents the plight of the destitute population roaming the streets of the Southeast Zone without government care and welfare). Governors of the Zone are called upon to urgently address the plight of the destitute population especially their children who are out of school. One of the core ways to address this is by enacting the Destitute & Disability Rights & Welfare Laws by the Executive and Legislative Arms in the Southeast.
The Slain & the Disappeared of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
Estimated 100 defenseless citizens of the Zone killed or made to disappear by the Nigerian Army in September 2017; in addition to over 270 others earlier shot and killed; with most of their bodies remained missing till date. Their killers must be fished out and severely punished by the Federal Government or relevant international justice groups no matter how long it takes.
The Maimed or Wounded of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
Over 400 victims of military shootings in the Zone. They must be adequately compensated with their shooters fished out and punished severely.
Persecuted Citizens of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone
Include Citizens Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Dave Nwawuisi, Benjamin Mmadubugwu, Bright Chimezie and over 82 others including minors and married women presently languishing in various prisons across the country without formal trial; in connection with nonviolent pro Biafra agitations. Others are those in the category of “dark figures of crime” or arrested and detained citizens without public notice or records. All pro Igbo-Biafra detainees in Nigeria must be de-criminalized, released and have their phantom charges dropped by the Buhari Administration.
18 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by slivertongue: 3:41am
Not true
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by freeze001(f): 3:49am
Sadly, citizens in this country are never taken seriously until they take up arms otherwise such report which is practically a vote of no confidence would make such mentioned persons and bodies sit up.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by adadike281(f): 4:24am
Lalasticlala,are u seeing what am seeing? our govs should step up o, every one of them.
I was in a bus today and the two papa sitting close to me centred their discussion on Govs Rocha's and Obiano. Apparently, they are from Imo state. One said ' Apga is completely rooted in Anambra now. look at Willie, he is truly working, wow, nice road. The other replied, yes my brother, in Imo, market women are now sit at home mums, all Okorocha know is demolition, even in akokwa, demolition. He even brought Indian juju to Imo state.
me : driver stop make I drop.
Ndigbo, where did we get it wrong?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by 1shortblackboy: 5:46am
This is unfair after all the statues he built?
9 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by plusfield: 6:58am
Rochas thinks he's doing Imo people but he doesn't know he's doing himself.
By running Imo aground with incompetence, greed and nepotism, he has ruined his own chances at the presidency. What he failed to realize is that the whole nation whom he wants their vote for presidency has been watching how he runs Imo state govt like a family business. His ridiculous actions and abysmal performance in Imo has sealed any chances of the rest of the nation voting him. Let him continue living in fools paradise
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Okoroawusa: 7:06am
Okorocha will continue to give IPOBs and PDP and their sister organizations sleepless night
Ndi ara
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by EternalTruths: 7:28am
plusfield:
You are indeed wise.
If Nigerians ever decide to vote an Igbo man, Rochas will not be their preferred candidate due to his poor performance at IMO governorship.
19 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by obailala(m): 7:55am
Lol.. Rochas is actually the worst governor in the whole Nigeria according to the fried brains of his multitude of haters who severely hate him only because of party affiliations and his big mouth. Facts on ground however remains that besides his big mouth, he has more achievements on ground than all the other past governors since after Mbakwe. Hating is allowed.
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Ngokafor(f): 7:59am
Ironically this same Rochas is who some Yorubas were hyping as the best Igbo politician..just because he is in APC....Rochas will be Governor of osun,oyo,ogun et al before he gets a shot at the Presudency.
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by owunabastard: 9:29am
Rochas disappointed people like us that thought that the guy will perform. But lo and behold, it is when you give a man power you know his true character
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Masterclass32: 9:47am
The Statuemaniac is by far the worst governor in SE. Such stately, magnificent display of incompetence.
Seemed a vibrant man. Turned out to be a huge disappointment.
Imolites should not vote him to the senate. Neither should he be allowed to rig himself there.
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Sirjamo: 9:54am
Seriously, IMO is worst? when Aba in Abia under Ikpeazu looks like Somalia
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:40am
OP though I cannot ascertain the others but what was written about Okorocha and mumuamodu bullhary is not a hidden secret!
Nice observations! lets hope they sit up! If not don't relent in your efforts to make them.
2 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by jazinogold(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by UncleSnr(m): 1:31pm
Who doesn't know it is Roaches?
Audible to the Deaf, Visible to Blind.
Except for his praise singers.
Anyway, you can sell your Projects here
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Mogidi: 1:31pm
It is obvious.
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by modelmike7(m): 1:32pm
Only the Easterners can make the East a better place.
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Ayoswit(f): 1:33pm
This is a known fact
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Omeokachie: 1:33pm
Honour well deserved
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Phelix01(m): 1:34pm
when are they going to unveil the worst president in d world?
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Firefire(m): 1:34pm
Worst Serving Governor in the Southeast Zone
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by ZombieBuster: 1:34pm
Okorocha is a disappointment
He is obviously exhibiting the traits of his party
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by marvin906(m): 1:35pm
if rochas aint there is not complete
lord of statues
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Epoxyworld: 1:35pm
I concur
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by ezex(m): 1:36pm
Partially true
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by HeyCorleone(m): 1:36pm
Whoever feels Okorocha was unjustly put there needs some serious mental evaluation.
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Swiftlee(m): 1:38pm
North Central worst is Yahaya Bello
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by Positivepoint(m): 1:38pm
Fools with no impact.
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by efesodje: 1:39pm
What an award.
What really annoys me is the fact that these guys in power know we have grudges against them, for lack of performance and they really don't give a rats ass about what we think of them.
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by id4sho(m): 1:39pm
d
|Re: Okorocha Emerges Worst Governor In South-East - SBCHRO by shedy03(m): 1:39pm
plusfield:He, like other APC govs may be thinking buhari will just handover the country to him come 2023(i.e if buhari himself survive 2019)
